ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Emmys Host Kenan Thompson Jokes Zendaya Is ‘Too Old to Date’ Leonardo DiCaprio Amid Camila Morrone Split: Video

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

He went there. Kenan Thompson wished Zendaya a happy belated birthday at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, joking about her being at a “weird age” in Hollywood.

“Zendaya’s here from Euphoria,” the host, 43, said during a monologue at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday. “Zendaya just turned 26 last week. Happy birthday!”

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star was seated not far from the stage and thanked the Saturday Night Live alum. “26 is a weird age in Hollywood,” Thompson continued. “I mean, you’re young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TX5Pa_0hsnOGR100
Kenan Thompson, Zendaya, and Leonardo DiCaprio Shutterstock (3)

Zendaya immediately hid her face in her arms while shaking with laughter.

The quip comes just two weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that DiCaprio, 47, and Camila Morrone, 25, split earlier this summer.

“Leo and Camila just weren’t having fun anymore,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “The honeymoon phase was over and things faded out.

The insider added that the Oscar winner already is looking for his next girlfriend, and Gigi Hadid has him infatuated.

“Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown an interest,” the source explained of the 27-year-old model. “They’re friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now.”

Zendaya, meanwhile, is not on the market to date the actor, who is 21 years her senior. The Emmy winner (she won best dramatic actress in 2020) is in a long-term relationship with her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland.

She and the British actor, who is also 26, were photographed kissing in July 2021, confirming years of rumors about their relationship status. She gushed about how her boyfriend supports her work as both an actress and producer on Euphoria in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMdgP_0hsnOGR100
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone John Sheene/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

“I think it’s great to have that support and love around you, because you need that,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “This isn’t an easy job, so it’s good to have that to free you up from it every now and then.”

She also gave Holland a heartfelt birthday wish in June. “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3,” the Greatest Showman actress wrote via Instagram alongside a romantic photo of the two smiling and cuddling.

The K.C. Undercover alum has four nominations, all from her work with Euphoria. She is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and she has two nods as a lyricist for the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics trophy (one for “Elliot’s Song” and another for “I’m Tired”). She is also the youngest executive producer to ever be nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category.

See the complete list of 2022 Emmy nominees and winners.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new 22-year-old girlfriend responds to being asked if she’s seen Titanic

While Leonardo DiCaprio may have split from his former girlfriend Camila Morrone, it seems that the actor has already moved on: He was recently pictured with a mysterious model.Earlier this week, reports broke that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, ended their relationship after four years together. The pair were reportedly last seen together during the Fourth of July weekend in Malibu, California. Since the news of their split, new photos have emerged of DiCaprio partying in St Tropez back in July with his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Beregova.Beregova, a 22-year-old Ukrainian model living in London, didn’t provide too much...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Camila Morrone
Person
Zendaya
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Kenan Thompson
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Howard Stern Suggests Pete Davidson Should Date Emily Ratajkowski After Their Respective Splits: ‘A Good Matchup’

Playing matchmaker. Amid Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski‘s respective splits, Howard Stern weighed in on who they should date next — which turned out to be each other. “Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s going to be next,” the radio personality, 68, said during an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday, September 12. “[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Emmy Awards#Emmys#The Microsoft Theater
Page Six

Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jimmy Kimmel is accused of 'white privilege' after 'belligerent' Emmys stunt during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech

Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of utilizing white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson's victory speech at the 2022 Emmys. The late-night host laid on the ground beside the microphone onstage at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He is visible as the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Wears Jockstrap, 'Bares All' for 'Interview' Magazine

Kim Kardashian sets out to prove that any accessory can be stylish! The 41-year-old reality star poses wearing a jockstrap for the American Dream issue of Interview magazine. Standing in front of an American flag, Kim, who sports blonde hair and bleached eyebrows for the photo shoot, pairs the protective undergarment with a Bottega Veneta Trompe l’oeil denim jacket and baggy jeans that are pulled down, baring her bum. The cover story is appropriately titled, "Kim Kardashian Bares All."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

207K+
Followers
22K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy