Park Forest, IL

Q985

One Of Illinois’ Popular Fall Pumpkin Festivals Opens This Weekend

Though I may not have kids of my own, I know all you parents out there are excited to make memories with your kids at all the fall festivals kicking off this week!. If you're looking for kid-friendly events to take your kids to this fall, there is a fun pumpkin festival kicking off this week for the 2022 season.
GENEVA, IL
WGNtv.com

What has been the date of the city’s earliest snowfall in the fall?

I know we are still having warm weather, but what has been the date of the city’s earliest snowfall in the fall?. Chicago’s snow season historically begins around Halloween, the average date of the season’s first snowflakes. Since 1884 when the city’s snow climatology was launched, the start of the city’s snow season has varied tremendously, starting as early as Sept. 25 with traces of snow in 1928 and 1942 and as late as December 5 in 1999 the city finally logged the 1999-2000 season’s first snowfall (0.1”). The city’s earliest official occurrence of measurable snow was on Oct. 12, 2006, when both Midway and O’Hare recorded 0.3 inches. Though the snow fell with great intensity that day, it quickly melted in the city, but it was a different story in the suburbs, where up to 2 inches accumulated, creating a wintry landscape against a background of bright fall foliage.
CHICAGO, IL
enewspf.com

Ribbon Cutting Monday for Water Plant Solar Arrays

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Sept. 19 to celebrate the unveiling of the roof and ground-mounted solar arrays at the water treatment plant. The event takes place at Park Forest’s Water Treatment Plant, located at 100 Park Street, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and is open to the public.
PARK FOREST, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Park Forest, IL
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois

Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
ILLINOIS STATE
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Last 7pm Sunset Of The Year Will Take Place Tonight

  The sky has had a rollercoaster of a summer in Chicago this year. We’ve had heatwaves, thunderstorms, and most recently torrential rain that caused flash foods across Chicago’s North Side, all of which came and went sporadically taking it in turns for a spot in the skies above. But that’s Chicago for you, eh? One thing that can be accurately predicted without a hitch, however, is the time the sun will go down each day, and after a beautiful run of long summer nights, today marks the final 7 pm sunset of 2022. Image of a summer sunset over Chicago from Shutterstock
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

You Can Visit The Shedd Aquarium For Free In September. Here’s The Schedule

DOWNTOWN — Illinoisans can visit the sea creatures at the Shedd Aquarium for free Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September. Free admission includes access to all of the Shedd’s exhibits, including its current special exhibit, Underwater Beauty, according to a news release. The museum, 1200 S. Lake Shore...
94.3 Lite FM

Exploring an Abandoned Bunker near Joliet, Illinois

Urban exploration is one thing, exploring a place in the middle of nowhere is something else altogether. While it's not exactly in the middle of nowhere, Joliet actually, it seems that in order to get to this abandoned bunker, you're going to have to walk a bit. Posted on YouTube...
JOLIET, IL
Secret Chicago

London House Chicago Will Host Its Annual All-Day “Forever Summer Party” Next Week

Summer is coming to an end and with it rooftop season. Those blissful warm evenings are giving way to chilly nights which means it’s time to see out summer with something special before we begin frolicking in all the fall fun. Luckily enough, London House Chicago is hosting its annual “Forever Summer Party” offering guests the chance to celebrate summer 2022 while enjoying unmatched sweeping views of the Magnificent Mile downtown area and the Chicago River from its iconic rooftop. The all-day soiree will kick off at 11 am on Wednesday, September 21, up on the esteemed luxury lifestyle hotel’s 22nd floor and finish at midnight. Save the Date: Wednesday, Sept. 21 for our Forever Summer Event. Enjoy all day drink features, 25% off lunch from 11a-2p, Live DJs, swag bags, and more! #ItStartsHere #LHRooftop pic.twitter.com/IMANRx2tJV
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Girls find mysterious message in a bottle in Lake Michigan

Editor’s note: This story has updated from a previous version to correct that the girls’ parents graduated high school 29 years ago, not 19. Three girls found a mysterious message in a bottle in Lake Michigan on a sunny July day while they were swimming in Evanston. Betsy...
EVANSTON, IL
WGNtv.com

Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
Secret Chicago

The Old Joliet Prison’s Terrifying Haunted House Experience Reawakens Next Week

This Halloween thrill-seekers and horror movie enthusiasts in Chicago are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will startle all five senses this fall. The huge Joliet Correctional Center, known colloquially as Joliet Prison, opened as a haunted house for an inaugural Halloween experience last year and will next week reopen to the public for its second year again with an even more terrifying experience. If you are the kind of person who is fascinated by the tales of purportedly haunted places, gets a buzz from exploring abandoned buildings, and wishes to celebrate this Halloween with more than a costume party, this is for you. For there will be few Halloween experiences spookier than a trip to what will be the Midwest’s only haunted house experience inside a real abandoned prison. The Joliet Prison, which was originally built as a women’s prison in 1896, closed in 2002 and lay abandoned for years until it was opened for paranormal and ghost hunting tours in 2018.
JOLIET, IL
purewow.com

The 15 Best Spas in Chicago by Neighborhood￼

Between work, making dinner for the kids (and let’s be real, doing the dishes afterward) and your 6 a.m. Spin classes, we’ve got some news for you: You’ve earned yourself a break, sister. And no, we’re not talking about a 30-minute respite in front of the boob tube with a glass of $2 buck Chuck. We mean a full-on, self-indulgent day of hedonistic bliss at one of the very best spas in Chicago. Lucky for you, we happen to know just the spot(s) to make you feel like a brand new woman, from an all-natural "farm to facial" gem to a posh hotel retreat.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago

September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage.   With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a chance to enjoy lots of beer for two whole weeks. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago! 
CHICAGO, IL

