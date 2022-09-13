Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Old Campground Flea Market on 9/17Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
One Of Illinois’ Popular Fall Pumpkin Festivals Opens This Weekend
Though I may not have kids of my own, I know all you parents out there are excited to make memories with your kids at all the fall festivals kicking off this week!. If you're looking for kid-friendly events to take your kids to this fall, there is a fun pumpkin festival kicking off this week for the 2022 season.
WGNtv.com
What has been the date of the city’s earliest snowfall in the fall?
I know we are still having warm weather, but what has been the date of the city’s earliest snowfall in the fall?. Chicago’s snow season historically begins around Halloween, the average date of the season’s first snowflakes. Since 1884 when the city’s snow climatology was launched, the start of the city’s snow season has varied tremendously, starting as early as Sept. 25 with traces of snow in 1928 and 1942 and as late as December 5 in 1999 the city finally logged the 1999-2000 season’s first snowfall (0.1”). The city’s earliest official occurrence of measurable snow was on Oct. 12, 2006, when both Midway and O’Hare recorded 0.3 inches. Though the snow fell with great intensity that day, it quickly melted in the city, but it was a different story in the suburbs, where up to 2 inches accumulated, creating a wintry landscape against a background of bright fall foliage.
2022 Holiday Guide: Here's When Festivities in and Around Chicago Will Open for the Season
The holiday season may be months away, but it's never too early to start spreading cheer. Several holiday staples in the Chicago area have already revealed their festive plans ahead of the season. Here's a look at when local festivities will start ringing in the holidays:. Chicago Christkindlmarket. Chicago's famed...
enewspf.com
Ribbon Cutting Monday for Water Plant Solar Arrays
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Village of Park Forest is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Sept. 19 to celebrate the unveiling of the roof and ground-mounted solar arrays at the water treatment plant. The event takes place at Park Forest’s Water Treatment Plant, located at 100 Park Street, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and is open to the public.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois
Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
fox32chicago.com
How to keep heating costs down for your home as prices expected to skyrocket this winter
CHICAGO - Gas prices for cars are high, and gas prices for homes are expected to skyrocket this winter. So, before its time to fire up the furnace, let’s see what you can do to keep that cost down. "It’s very important the filter is changed and checked every...
Chicago’s Last 7pm Sunset Of The Year Will Take Place Tonight
The sky has had a rollercoaster of a summer in Chicago this year. We’ve had heatwaves, thunderstorms, and most recently torrential rain that caused flash foods across Chicago’s North Side, all of which came and went sporadically taking it in turns for a spot in the skies above. But that’s Chicago for you, eh? One thing that can be accurately predicted without a hitch, however, is the time the sun will go down each day, and after a beautiful run of long summer nights, today marks the final 7 pm sunset of 2022. Image of a summer sunset over Chicago from Shutterstock
blockclubchicago.org
You Can Visit The Shedd Aquarium For Free In September. Here’s The Schedule
DOWNTOWN — Illinoisans can visit the sea creatures at the Shedd Aquarium for free Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September. Free admission includes access to all of the Shedd’s exhibits, including its current special exhibit, Underwater Beauty, according to a news release. The museum, 1200 S. Lake Shore...
Exploring an Abandoned Bunker near Joliet, Illinois
Urban exploration is one thing, exploring a place in the middle of nowhere is something else altogether. While it's not exactly in the middle of nowhere, Joliet actually, it seems that in order to get to this abandoned bunker, you're going to have to walk a bit. Posted on YouTube...
London House Chicago Will Host Its Annual All-Day “Forever Summer Party” Next Week
Summer is coming to an end and with it rooftop season. Those blissful warm evenings are giving way to chilly nights which means it’s time to see out summer with something special before we begin frolicking in all the fall fun. Luckily enough, London House Chicago is hosting its annual “Forever Summer Party” offering guests the chance to celebrate summer 2022 while enjoying unmatched sweeping views of the Magnificent Mile downtown area and the Chicago River from its iconic rooftop. The all-day soiree will kick off at 11 am on Wednesday, September 21, up on the esteemed luxury lifestyle hotel’s 22nd floor and finish at midnight. Save the Date: Wednesday, Sept. 21 for our Forever Summer Event. Enjoy all day drink features, 25% off lunch from 11a-2p, Live DJs, swag bags, and more! #ItStartsHere #LHRooftop pic.twitter.com/IMANRx2tJV
evanstonroundtable.com
Girls find mysterious message in a bottle in Lake Michigan
Editor’s note: This story has updated from a previous version to correct that the girls’ parents graduated high school 29 years ago, not 19. Three girls found a mysterious message in a bottle in Lake Michigan on a sunny July day while they were swimming in Evanston. Betsy...
Brookfield Zoo community mourns passing of 27-year-old brown bear
The Chicago Zoological Society manages Brookfield Zoo.
WGNtv.com
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
The Old Joliet Prison’s Terrifying Haunted House Experience Reawakens Next Week
This Halloween thrill-seekers and horror movie enthusiasts in Chicago are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will startle all five senses this fall. The huge Joliet Correctional Center, known colloquially as Joliet Prison, opened as a haunted house for an inaugural Halloween experience last year and will next week reopen to the public for its second year again with an even more terrifying experience. If you are the kind of person who is fascinated by the tales of purportedly haunted places, gets a buzz from exploring abandoned buildings, and wishes to celebrate this Halloween with more than a costume party, this is for you. For there will be few Halloween experiences spookier than a trip to what will be the Midwest’s only haunted house experience inside a real abandoned prison. The Joliet Prison, which was originally built as a women’s prison in 1896, closed in 2002 and lay abandoned for years until it was opened for paranormal and ghost hunting tours in 2018.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Slated to Close 6 Stores in Illinois, Over 50 Nationwide Before End of Year
Longtime home goods retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond announced Thursday that more than 50 stores nationwide will close prior to year's end as the chain deals with months of declining sales and a changing workforce. Of the 56 locations the retailer is shuttering, six of the stores are in Illinois,...
purewow.com
The 15 Best Spas in Chicago by Neighborhood￼
Between work, making dinner for the kids (and let’s be real, doing the dishes afterward) and your 6 a.m. Spin classes, we’ve got some news for you: You’ve earned yourself a break, sister. And no, we’re not talking about a 30-minute respite in front of the boob tube with a glass of $2 buck Chuck. We mean a full-on, self-indulgent day of hedonistic bliss at one of the very best spas in Chicago. Lucky for you, we happen to know just the spot(s) to make you feel like a brand new woman, from an all-natural "farm to facial" gem to a posh hotel retreat.
Chicago area residents start cleaning up after flash flooding, Des Plaines River still under watch
Chicago area residents have begun cleaning up their homes and streets after heavy rains Sunday and Monday morning caused widespread flash flooding.
Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago
September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage. With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a chance to enjoy lots of beer for two whole weeks. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago!
Photos: See Inside The $5.95M Historic Gold Coast Home From ‘Ferris Bueller's Day Off'
You might recognize the home at 1401 N. Dearborn St., in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, but you aren't exactly sure how. Or from what. It may be the French Rocco-style formal dining room, the crystal chandelier, the marble floor foyer, or the grand staircase. Or, it could be the outside...
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in Lombard
I love Ramen and I feel that I have found my favorite Ramen in all of Illinois that I will now share with my readers. The name is Kitakata Ramen Ban Naiin Lombard. Spicy Miso RamenPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.
