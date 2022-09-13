Danville Little Johns cancel remainder of 2022 football season
DANVILLE, Ark. – Danville High School has announced that they have canceled the remainder of their 2022 varsity football season.
The Arkansas Activities Association announced the decision Monday afternoon.Danville High School makes top 50 in nationwide shoe contest
According to the AAA, the school canceled the rest of their season due to low numbers.
Danville’s junior high football team will continue to compete this fall.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.
Comments / 0