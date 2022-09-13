ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, AR

Danville Little Johns cancel remainder of 2022 football season

By Brandon Ringo
 3 days ago

DANVILLE, Ark. – Danville High School has announced that they have canceled the remainder of their 2022 varsity football season.

The Arkansas Activities Association announced the decision Monday afternoon.

Danville High School makes top 50 in nationwide shoe contest

According to the AAA, the school canceled the rest of their season due to low numbers.

Danville’s junior high football team will continue to compete this fall.

