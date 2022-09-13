Read full article on original website
Related
3 Coaching adjustments the Atlanta Falcons must make in week two
While a myriad of factors contributed to yet another Atlanta Falcons week two collapse the biggest culprit was the way the final quarter of last week’s game was coached. The Falcons coaching staff is now in their second season together and has to show they can make adjustments and learn both from last season and the mistakes of the previous coaching regime.
No rush: Browns' Garrett not eyeing sacks record, only Jets
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett keeps a daily journal, dutifully jotting down notes on life, football and his many outside interests. The Browns are about to write his name into their record book. Garrett enters Sunday’s game against the New York Jets needing just two sacks to surpass linebacker Clay Matthews as Cleveland’s career leader. Matthews, who played 16 seasons for the Browns, was credited with 62 sacks, although he had 13 more before the NFL began recognizing them as an official stat in 1982. The 26-year-old Garrett has a deep reverence for the game’s history, but the All-Pro defensive end isn’t making the record a priority.
Opinion: The Atlanta Hawks Should Bring Back This 7x All-Star
On Tuesday, Joe Johnson still remains a free agent. The 41-year-old played in one game for the Boston Celtics last season, and I think that the Atlanta Hawks should consider adding him to their roster.
How Ozzie Albies' return impacts Braves' lineup
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about the impact that the return of second baseman Ozzie Albies will have on the rest of the Atlanta Braves lineup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Steelers fans should still hate Bill Belichick and the Patriots
Adam Crowley and Colin Dunlap of Audacy’s “Fourth Down In The Steel City” podcast talked about the Steelers - Patriots rivalry and why Steelers fans shouldn’t forget spygate and the early 2000s AFC Championship Game losses.
Comments / 0