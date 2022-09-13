Read full article on original website
Related
heraldcourier.com
School board candidates discuss issues facing system
BRISTOL, Va. — Five candidates for the Bristol Virginia School Board discussed what they believe to be the most pressing issues facing the school system during a candidate forum hosted by the Bristol Virginia Democratic Committee at the Bristol Public Library Wednesday night. Topics mentioned most were learning losses...
heraldcourier.com
City agrees to sell former elementary school for $30K
The Bristol Virginia City Council agreed 4-1 to sell the former Robert E. Lee Elementary School building to Shew Holdings LLC Tuesday. The plan is for the building to be converted to six apartments. Selling the building that has been sitting unused for the past decade was seen as a...
heraldcourier.com
Hawk Festival takes flight in Mendota next weekend
Mendota Hawk and Heritage Festival takes flight in the isolated community of Mendota, Virginia, next weekend. It’s a one-day party, held Saturday, Sept. 24, with most activities at the Mendota Community Center – what was once an elementary school. A scenic spot in Washington County, Virginia, Mendota sits...
heraldcourier.com
Abingdon attorney named Virginia Law Foundation Fellow
Attorney Bruce H. Russell, II, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been selected as a Fellow of the Virginia Law Foundation. The foundation supports projects throughout the commonwealth that facilitate access to justice, promote an appreciation and understanding of the rule of law, and provide law-related education in support of these ideals. Fellows are recognized as leaders in the profession, not just in their practices but in their communities, and comprise a group of more than 600 of the best and brightest legal practitioners, committed to the highest ideals of the law and to the concept of the citizen lawyer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
Sullivan commissioners name Venable chairman again
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan County Tennessee Commission voted unanimously to have Mayor Richard Venable continue in his role as chairman of the commission Thursday. Venable was grateful for the continued trust put in him in his role as chairman and promised to continue working tirelessly for the Sullivan County Commission.
heraldcourier.com
Supervisors change methods of personal property tax relief tax relief for county residents
Residents are going to have to pay that $25 vehicle fee in Washington County, Virginia, this coming year after all. Late Tuesday night, the Washington County Board of Supervisors changed their minds on how to help alleviate tax burdens wrought by the recently-inflated values of vehicles. The board had decided...
heraldcourier.com
Your View | It's time to overhaul the Bristol, Virginia administration
The Bristol, Virginia landfill will continue to actively produce and release noxious gasses until there is no more trash to decompose. That is why closure plans require up to 20 years of maintenance and monitoring. To my knowledge, very little has been done to repair the leachate and ground water...
heraldcourier.com
Rides, food bring a crowd to the Washington County Fair
ABINGDON, Va. — Residents of Abingdon, Virginia, and the surrounding region enjoyed spending time with their families and friends, eating funnel cakes, fried Oreos, and trying out the rides during the fourth day of the Washington County Fair Wednesday. Brady Johnson from Glade Spring, Virginia, who was at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Women's Housing coalition to host fundraising event Sunday
ABINGDON, Va. — An emergent community group seeking to establish a planned residential recovery facility in Abingdon will hold a fundraising event Sunday, Sept.18. The Washington County Women’s Housing Coalition will host “No Roof, No Recovery” from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The afternoon of entertainment is free to the public.
heraldcourier.com
Nightlife Calendar
CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Vaden Landers; 423-573-1185. ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. Sept. 22, 8 p.m., The Mountain Goats, $39.50-$42; 828-398-1837. QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Bike Night Finale with Benny Wilson Band; 276-644-9464. STATE...
heraldcourier.com
Crash claims life of Bristol, Virginia man
A single vehicle crash on Campground Road has claimed the life of a Bristol, Virginia man. Jackie E. Mayo, 48, of Bristol, Virginia died at the scene of a Tuesday morning motorcycle crash. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, the VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash...
heraldcourier.com
Sheriff's Office is looking for an Abingdon woman after report of abduction
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an Abingdon, Virginia, woman in connection with an alleged abduction Wednesday. Madeline Mae Shortt, 26, of Abingdon has been charged with abduction by force, strangulation, assault and battery, robbery by use of a weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and grand larceny of a firearm after an adult male reported Wednesday he had been abducted by Shortt and Joshua Dean Mosley, 35, of Abingdon, Virginia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Bland County cancels remainder of football season
For the second straight year Bland County has canceled its football season. One of the smallest football-playing schools in Virginia, the Bears made the decision after playing its second game of the season last Friday at Rye Cove. Bland canceled an earlier game with Narrows, and will now not play Rural Retreat this week or other area schools that includes Castlewood and Grundy.
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Bristol area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
heraldcourier.com
Gibson records 1,000th dig in Union win over Battle
Gracie Gibson recorded 22 digs, including the 1,000th her career, and Brooke Bailey tallied 33 assists, five digs and three kills to lead Union to a 25-3, 25-21, 25-22 Mountain 7 District win over John Battle on Thursday night. Isabella Blagg (13 kills, 11 digs), Jordan Shuler (21 digs, 10...
heraldcourier.com
Smiith's star rises with Bristol win
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Sammy Smith has long been considered a rising star by racing insiders. The profile of the 18-year-old Iowa native took a big jump Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Executing flawless laps and navigating slower traffic like a veteran, Smith led 189 laps en route to...
heraldcourier.com
Food City, BMS have grown together over the past 30 years
With the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway taking the green flag Friday night, Steve Smith the president and CEO of Food City looks back at the regional grocery store chain’s 30-year partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway. which began in 1992. “We are the second-oldest sponsor other than...
heraldcourier.com
SHORT TAKES: Saving Abel, Hearts Gone South highlight busy week of performances
Risen from heaps of rock ’n’ roll well beyond the grunge era of the 1990s, Saving Abel helped resurrect straightforward rock. Hear them ring rock’s bell Friday, Sept. 16 at Sidetracks in Bristol, Tennessee. Jared Weeks and Jason Null founded Saving Abel in 2004. Weeks, who left...
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: Wingate kicks Wasps on pitch
Emory & Henry dropped a South Atlantic Conference match to Wingate 7-0 on Thursday afternoon, completing a contest that began last Saturday and had to be suspended due to lightning and heavy rains at halftime. Wingate led 4-0 when the match was suspended and added three more goals on Thursday.
Comments / 0