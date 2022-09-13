Read full article on original website
"Embarrassing:" Current Hamilton County substitute pay could lead to future staff issues
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Following the staffing shortages we've seen sweep the state, there might be another classroom crisis on the way. A Hamilton County School Board member says some substitute teachers are being underpaid. And this pay issue could affect your child's classroom. "What substitute teachers are being...
Hamilton Co. School Board talks law affecting 3rd graders at 1st meeting with new members
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Thursday was Hamilton County School Board's first meeting as a new board. There are two new districts and five new members. Some things board members addressed includes a new state law affecting 3rd graders and substitute teacher pay. A new state law would hold back...
Eastgate Branch of the Chattanooga Public Library offers many important services
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tobin Smith talks about the Eastgate Branch of the Chattanooga Public Library offers many important services, like the Family Justice Center. There is also a new book club for adults called Eastgate Readers Chatt that meets on the 3rd Saturday of each month. For kids, we have story times for babies and toddlers in the mornings on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. They also have a large teen area with a 3D printer and an anime club for tweens and teens, plus we'll have elementary and middle school STEAM classes coming in October. You can also find them at the Brainerd Farmers Market on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month.
HCSO: 13-year-old boy in Indiana called in threat to Hamilton County schools
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 13-year-old Indiana boy is in trouble after he made a threatening phone call about Hamilton County Schools, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The incident happened last Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. HCSO says a Chattanooga Police dispatcher picked up the...
Chattanooga mom who lost teen daughter in crash advocates for driver's education classes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Teen drivers in Tennessee are not required to take a driver's education class before getting their license, but the state department highly recommends it. Now, a Chattanooga mom who lost her daughter to a teen driver is advocating for teaching teens how to be prepared on...
Girls Inc is Celebrating 10 years of the Bookworm Club
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Taylor Hixson talks about how the Girls Inc is Celebrating 10 years of the Bookworm Club with events and activities around the city. It will be Girls Inc Night at the Lookouts game on September 17th, and a Winder Binder Book Drive is happening all month.
Hamilton Co. Commissioner hopes to stop rental permits despite lack of Airbnb complaints
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County commissioner hopes to put a stop to new short-term rental home permits, at least until the county can put more concrete rules in place. Thursday we dug deeper to find out if Airbnb has been an actual problem for the community. Nestled...
Hamilton County Health Department holding bivalent COVID booster events this weekend
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Health Department is holding multiple bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine events this weekend. On Saturday, September 17th Sequoyah, Ooltewah, and Birchwood Health clinics will be offering the Bivalent COVID-19 Booster from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The weekend vaccine clinic is open for...
How to have the financial confidence in retirement with Hughes Retirement Group
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Granger Hughes discusses how to have the financial confidence to enjoy your money in retirement. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
How it started, how it's going: CFD shares adorable photos of future & current firefighter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's a rare thing to capture a moment on film showing a child staring down their future career. Fortunately the Chattanooga Fire Department has a new firefighter whose mother snapped the right shots at the right time. The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) shared some adorable photos...
'Party zones' popping up in Hamilton County thanks to vacation rentals, commissioner says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new Hamilton County Commissioner says he has concerns with short term vacation rentals. At Wednesday's Hamilton County Commission meeting, District 1 Commissioner Gene-O Shipley says he has heard concerns from people who live near homes that are rented through companies like Airbnb. He says...
Woman rescued on Lookout Mountain after crashing bicycle on remote trail
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga firefighters rescued a woman who crashed her bike and fell on a remote trail on Lookout Mountain Friday afternoon. CFD spokeswoman Lindsey Rogers says the woman crashed at about 1 p.m. on Guild Trail, in the vicinity of Ruby Falls. Firefighters were told the woman...
Samantha Brown at keynote speaker at the 2022 Chattanooga Tourism Summit
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Barry White talks about how the Chattanooga Tourism Co. is excited to announce that Samantha Brown, popular travel show host, will be the keynote speaker at the 2022 Chattanooga Tourism Summit. The event will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 11 am-2 pm at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
Student Athlete Spotlight: Dylan Hodges
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 15th, 2022 goes to Dylan Hodges. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
Whose right-of-way? Neighbors in LaFayette clash over access to private road
LaFAYETTE, Ga. — Getting home is easy for most folks. But it's been an ongoing battle for residents in one neighborhood just north of LaFayette in Walker County. They say one family is making the road dangerous and damaging to their vehicles. Melvin Moody lives on East Warren road...
Search for suspect prompts soft lockdown at Ringgold Middle, Ringgold High Thursday
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Students at Ringgold Middle School and Ringgold High School were on soft lockdown Thursday morning as authorities searched for a suspect nearby. The lockdowns have since lifted for both schools, according to Catoosa County Schools spokeswoman Marissa Brower. Brower says a suspect ran away from police...
3 deputies in Hamilton County could be disqualified from testifying in court
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Three Hamilton County deputies who were recently disciplined may be disqualified from testifying in court, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp now plans to review those internal investigations to make a final determination, according to HCSO spokesman...
Council member petition calls for ouster of Athens, Tenn. mayor
ATHENS, Tenn. — A city council member in Athens, Tennessee has filed a petition to oust Mayor William Bo Perkinson. Scroll down to read the full petition. Athens City Councilman Adolphus Pelley claims in the petition that Mayor Perkinson has repeatedly kept him from speaking or making motions at city council meetings.
Video: Chattanooga city council candidate Mott claims officer harassment at traffic stop
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Video shows Chattanooga District 8 City Council candidate Marie Mott alleging Chattanooga Police officers were harassing her during a recent traffic stop. Scroll down to watch the video. The incident happened right before midnight Sunday night. A police report we obtained says officers stopped Mott car...
Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
