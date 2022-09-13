ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

Eastgate Branch of the Chattanooga Public Library offers many important services

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tobin Smith talks about the Eastgate Branch of the Chattanooga Public Library offers many important services, like the Family Justice Center. There is also a new book club for adults called Eastgate Readers Chatt that meets on the 3rd Saturday of each month. For kids, we have story times for babies and toddlers in the mornings on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. They also have a large teen area with a 3D printer and an anime club for tweens and teens, plus we'll have elementary and middle school STEAM classes coming in October. You can also find them at the Brainerd Farmers Market on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Hamilton County, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Local
Tennessee Cars
WTVC

Girls Inc is Celebrating 10 years of the Bookworm Club

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Taylor Hixson talks about how the Girls Inc is Celebrating 10 years of the Bookworm Club with events and activities around the city. It will be Girls Inc Night at the Lookouts game on September 17th, and a Winder Binder Book Drive is happening all month.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Construction Maintenance#Volkswagen Elabs#Innovative Learning#Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Dylan Hodges

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 15th, 2022 goes to Dylan Hodges. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Council member petition calls for ouster of Athens, Tenn. mayor

ATHENS, Tenn. — A city council member in Athens, Tennessee has filed a petition to oust Mayor William Bo Perkinson. Scroll down to read the full petition. Athens City Councilman Adolphus Pelley claims in the petition that Mayor Perkinson has repeatedly kept him from speaking or making motions at city council meetings.
ATHENS, TN
WTVC

Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy