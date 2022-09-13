Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas vs. Missouri State HawgSports Staff Predictions
BETTING LINE: Arkansas -28.5. I think Arkansas can beat Missouri State badly if desired, but I believe it's more likely to see the two programs agree to a 12-minute fourth quarter once Arkansas goes up, say, 42-10. This should be an opportunity to get backups playing time with the hope of getting out healthy before the toughest stretch of the schedule. Bobby Petrino's offense will have some moments with a backdoor cover. SCORE: 45-17, W.
Bobby Petrino expects ‘feelings and emotions’ as he returns to Arkansas on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobby Petrino is 61 these days, nearly five years removed from being on the national stage with Louisville and, far more importantly, more than a decade removed from the coach’s scandalous flameout at Arkansas. Just listen to him discuss his return to Fayetteville on...
College Football News
Arkansas vs Missouri State Prediction, Game Preview
Arkansas vs Missouri State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Arkansas (2-0), Missouri State (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
bestofarkansassports.com
Where Bobby Petrino’s Downfall Ranks Among Biggest ‘What Ifs’ in Arkansas Football History
As it has every year since 2005, with the exception of the weird 2020 COVID year, the Arkansas football program will host an FCS team for a non-conference game Saturday. Usually a cupcake that the Razorbacks put away easily before the band’s halftime performance, this year’s matchup brings not only a tough opponent — Missouri State is No. 5 in the FCS rankings — but also intriguing storylines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Diamond Hogs reveal 2023 schedule
The 101st season of Arkansas baseball is on deck. 56 regular-season contests, including a 19-game homestand, 10 conference series and a pair of trips to both Globe Life Field and Dickey-Stephens Park, are on tap for head coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks in 2023. Arkansas, which posted a...
bestofarkansassports.com
Bobby Petrino’s Return Promises to Put Long-Awaited Nail in Coffin
A few stupid sports talk radio arguments have filled the Arkansas air waves in my 24 years here. The stadium debate and the Nolan Richardson and Mitch Mustain sagas. All three of those topics churned out some dumb and ignorant takes as the state was polarized. There have been many...
UA sets records in ‘Best Colleges’ ranking metrics
The University of Arkansas has set multiple records in the metrics used for the annual "U.S. News Best Colleges" rankings.
ktoy1047.com
Rutledge Sues Northwest Arkansas Pool Construction Company
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against David Tyler, who conducts business as Tyler Pools & Construction, of Fayetteville, for violating the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The complaint alleges homeowners paid over $148,000 to Tyler for pool construction. The projects were never completed, and frustrated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local woman to compete on Jeopardy
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. Woodall, who serves as the Transit Advisory Commissioner for Fort Smith, will host a watch party at Papa's Pub and Pizzeria for others to come and watch her as she makes her game show debut.
anadisgoi.com
The Marshall Tucker Band takes over Cherokee Casino Oct. 27
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. – Considered a tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades, The Marshall Tucker Band continues to tour across the country, sharing its iconic collection of hits. The band will make a stop at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs as part of its 50th anniversary tour on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m.
Arkansas man celebrates his 105th birthday
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Not many people get to celebrate their 100th birthday, but one Crawford County man is getting to celebrate his 105th on Sept. 14. He may look familiar as 5NEWS celebrated his birthday five years ago!. On Wednesday, Thell Ellison turned 105 years old. He's...
talkbusiness.net
Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas hires new COO
Mike Mudd has joined Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers as chief operations officer (COO). Mudd joins Mercy from his previous role as COO of service lines for Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, N.Y. According to a Thursday (Sept. 15) news release, Mudd supervised the operational leadership of multiple service...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHBS
Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas
Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
talkbusiness.net
With land in hand, Fayetteville RV resort planned
Plans are unfolding to develop a high-end recreational vehicle (RV) resort in Fayetteville catering to Arkansas Razorback and outdoor recreation fans. A group of out-of-state investors closed a $1 million land purchase in August for 43.5 acres ($0.53 per square foot) west of Interstate 49 and south of Lowe’s at 3231 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Citizens Bank of Batesville backed the land purchase. Cobb Brothers & Westphal Properties LLC was the seller.
Arkansas man reels in potential 'record-breaking' fish from Beaver Lake
ARKANSAS, USA — A potential world-record setting catch was made in Arkansas after Chris Cantrell, of Berryville, reeled in a paddlefish from Beaver Lake. According to Arkansas Game and Fish, the paddlefish was 90 pounds and 12 ounces, with Cantrell swimming towards the creature and taking it down using a spearfishing technique.
Hutchinson Taps Additional National Leaders To Address Key Issues At Bentonville Summit
BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson strengthens the already impressive roster of presenters for the upcoming “America Leads: An Ideas Summit,” scheduled for Oct. 19 in Bentonville, Ark. Former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos; Revolution, LLC, CEO and AOL Co-founder, Steve Case; and Runway Group co-founders Tom Walton and Steuart Walton will join keynote speaker Dr. Condoleezza Rice at the ticketed event, a gathering centered on ideas that will guide America to the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005961/en/ Betsy DeVos headshot (Photo: Business Wire)
Wichita Eagle
World record may have been set by man who chased a ‘large shape’ across Arkansas lake
A man floating in an Arkansas lake spotted a “large shape” coming at him in the water and made a choice some might consider crazy. Chris Cantrell began chasing it across Beaver Lake, resulting in a dramatic catch that experts say may qualify as a spearfishing worldrecord. “Some...
Here’s what to know about the updated COVID-19 booster
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local pharmacists say the new COVID-19 booster shots are going into the arms of Arkansans fast. The updated COVID-19 booster is bivalent, which means it protects you from more than one variant of the virus. The Pharmacy Director for Collier Drug Stores, Brenna Neumann, said previous COVID-19 vaccines are monovalent, but […]
Doctors discuss delayed positive COVID-19 results
During the Fayetteville Board of Health meeting on September 14, doctors talked about delayed positive results for COVID-19 tests.
fayettevilleflyer.com
New Businesses and Grand Openings: Bare, Delivery Joe’s
We have 2 Permanent Makeup Artists ~Christie Bates & Jenny Cooper …offering permanent eyeliner, Lip Blushing, microblading brows, powder brows, nano stroke brows, scar camouflaging, and Areola restoration for clients who have undergone a mastectomy. What makes you unique?. We have a combined 10 years experience, have ongoing continuing...
Comments / 0