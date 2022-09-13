ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Arkansas vs. Missouri State HawgSports Staff Predictions

BETTING LINE: Arkansas -28.5. I think Arkansas can beat Missouri State badly if desired, but I believe it's more likely to see the two programs agree to a 12-minute fourth quarter once Arkansas goes up, say, 42-10. This should be an opportunity to get backups playing time with the hope of getting out healthy before the toughest stretch of the schedule. Bobby Petrino's offense will have some moments with a backdoor cover. SCORE: 45-17, W.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
College Football News

Arkansas vs Missouri State Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas vs Missouri State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Arkansas (2-0), Missouri State (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Where Bobby Petrino’s Downfall Ranks Among Biggest ‘What Ifs’ in Arkansas Football History

As it has every year since 2005, with the exception of the weird 2020 COVID year, the Arkansas football program will host an FCS team for a non-conference game Saturday. Usually a cupcake that the Razorbacks put away easily before the band’s halftime performance, this year’s matchup brings not only a tough opponent — Missouri State is No. 5 in the FCS rankings — but also intriguing storylines.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
Kait 8

Diamond Hogs reveal 2023 schedule

The 101st season of Arkansas baseball is on deck. 56 regular-season contests, including a 19-game homestand, 10 conference series and a pair of trips to both Globe Life Field and Dickey-Stephens Park, are on tap for head coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks in 2023. Arkansas, which posted a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Bobby Petrino’s Return Promises to Put Long-Awaited Nail in Coffin

A few stupid sports talk radio arguments have filled the Arkansas air waves in my 24 years here. The stadium debate and the Nolan Richardson and Mitch Mustain sagas. All three of those topics churned out some dumb and ignorant takes as the state was polarized. There have been many...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Rutledge Sues Northwest Arkansas Pool Construction Company

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against David Tyler, who conducts business as Tyler Pools & Construction, of Fayetteville, for violating the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The complaint alleges homeowners paid over $148,000 to Tyler for pool construction. The projects were never completed, and frustrated...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Time Series#At T Stadium#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#College Football#Texas A M#Hogs#Sec
5NEWS

Local woman to compete on Jeopardy

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. Woodall, who serves as the Transit Advisory Commissioner for Fort Smith, will host a watch party at Papa's Pub and Pizzeria for others to come and watch her as she makes her game show debut.
FORT SMITH, AR
anadisgoi.com

The Marshall Tucker Band takes over Cherokee Casino Oct. 27

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. – Considered a tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades, The Marshall Tucker Band continues to tour across the country, sharing its iconic collection of hits. The band will make a stop at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs as part of its 50th anniversary tour on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m.
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, OK
5NEWS

Arkansas man celebrates his 105th birthday

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Not many people get to celebrate their 100th birthday, but one Crawford County man is getting to celebrate his 105th on Sept. 14. He may look familiar as 5NEWS celebrated his birthday five years ago!. On Wednesday, Thell Ellison turned 105 years old. He's...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas hires new COO

Mike Mudd has joined Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers as chief operations officer (COO). Mudd joins Mercy from his previous role as COO of service lines for Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, N.Y. According to a Thursday (Sept. 15) news release, Mudd supervised the operational leadership of multiple service...
ROGERS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KHBS

Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas

Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

With land in hand, Fayetteville RV resort planned

Plans are unfolding to develop a high-end recreational vehicle (RV) resort in Fayetteville catering to Arkansas Razorback and outdoor recreation fans. A group of out-of-state investors closed a $1 million land purchase in August for 43.5 acres ($0.53 per square foot) west of Interstate 49 and south of Lowe’s at 3231 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Citizens Bank of Batesville backed the land purchase. Cobb Brothers & Westphal Properties LLC was the seller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Associated Press

Hutchinson Taps Additional National Leaders To Address Key Issues At Bentonville Summit

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson strengthens the already impressive roster of presenters for the upcoming “America Leads: An Ideas Summit,” scheduled for Oct. 19 in Bentonville, Ark. Former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos; Revolution, LLC, CEO and AOL Co-founder, Steve Case; and Runway Group co-founders Tom Walton and Steuart Walton will join keynote speaker Dr. Condoleezza Rice at the ticketed event, a gathering centered on ideas that will guide America to the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005961/en/ Betsy DeVos headshot (Photo: Business Wire)
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Here’s what to know about the updated COVID-19 booster

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local pharmacists say the new COVID-19 booster shots are going into the arms of Arkansans fast. The updated COVID-19 booster is bivalent, which means it protects you from more than one variant of the virus. The Pharmacy Director for Collier Drug Stores, Brenna Neumann, said previous COVID-19 vaccines are monovalent, but […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

New Businesses and Grand Openings: Bare, Delivery Joe’s

We have 2 Permanent Makeup Artists ~Christie Bates & Jenny Cooper …offering permanent eyeliner, Lip Blushing, microblading brows, powder brows, nano stroke brows, scar camouflaging, and Areola restoration for clients who have undergone a mastectomy. What makes you unique?. We have a combined 10 years experience, have ongoing continuing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy