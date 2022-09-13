BETTING LINE: Arkansas -28.5. I think Arkansas can beat Missouri State badly if desired, but I believe it's more likely to see the two programs agree to a 12-minute fourth quarter once Arkansas goes up, say, 42-10. This should be an opportunity to get backups playing time with the hope of getting out healthy before the toughest stretch of the schedule. Bobby Petrino's offense will have some moments with a backdoor cover. SCORE: 45-17, W.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO