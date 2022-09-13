ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three rescued from apartment fire in East Bay

By Tori Gaines
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Three people have been rescued from a structure fire in Berkeley, according to a statement from Berkeley Police Department.

Units with BPD and Berkeley Fire Department are on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 1300 block of Berkeley Way between West Street and Acton Street. At this time police do not anticipate a further threat to the area.

A portion of Berkeley Way and adjacent blocks of Acton and West Streets were closed down to any non-emergency traffic. The 1300 block of University Avenue was also closed down. Police are encouraging people to avoid the area if at all possible as traffic delays are expected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

