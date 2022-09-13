MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) – A Milbank murder suspect plans to change his plea and receive his sentence tomorrow. 57-year-old Brent Hanson is expected to plead guilty to three counts of first degree murder after killing his brother, sister-in-law and unborn niece in December of last year. In exchange, three charges of second degree murder will be dropped, and he will no longer face the death penalty.

MILBANK, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO