gowatertown.net
Ribbon cutting held on Watertown’s Plains Apartment Complex (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held Thursday on an apartment building complex on Watertown’s north side. The Plains Apartment Complex, when completely finished, will consist of three 72-unit apartment buildings. The first building near Highway 81 and 16th Avenue Northeast opened two weeks ago, and nearly all of the...
gowatertown.net
Watertown man injured in accidental, self-inflicted shooting
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Watertown man was injured Wednesday afternoon in an accidental shooting. Authorities were called a little before 3:00 p.m. to the area of 168th Street and Sioux Conifer Road on a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Codington County deputies arrived to find...
dakotanewsnow.com
Three Sisseton residents identified in Saturday’s fatal one-car crash
SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three Sisseton residents have been identified as the people who died in a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night southwest of Sisseton. Preliminary crash information from the Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was southbound on Roberts County Road 28 when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The vehicle struck an approach, went airborne, rolled, and started on fire.
hubcityradio.com
Names released in the one vehicle crash southwest of Sissetion that killed three people
wisfarmer.com
Andover man sets world record plow-pull with antique tractor
An Andover, South Dakota man set a new record last weekend pulling a 50-bottom plow with his rebuilt 150-horsepower Case steam-powered tractor at the James Valley Threshing Show in Andover this weekend. It is the largest plow known to have been pulled by a steam engine tractor. Anderson built the...
KELOLAND TV
1st of 3 workforce housing units opens in Watertown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of three apartment buildings to address the workforce housing need in Watertown has opened. State officials said Thursday that Alliance Management Group announced the opening of the building in the new The Plains development in northwest Watertown. This building and two others will each have 72 units.
KELOLAND TV
3 people killed in Roberts County crash
wnax.com
Three Dead in Roberts County Crash
kingsburyjournal.com
Fires, a crash and a helicopter, all in one day
A grain bin fire, explosion, evacuation, car accident and helicopter were all part of a full-scale training exercise held in Badger on Sat., Sept. 10, starting at 8:30 a.m. The town was full of emergency vehicles and personnel from Kingsbury County and Lake Norden, who all took part in the training throughout town.
dakotanewsnow.com
Three dead, one injured in one-car crash near Sisseton
gowatertown.net
Watertown hosting Veteran’s Appreciation Day Event today
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The 9th annual Watertown Veteran’s Appreciation Day Event is being held today at the Ernie Edwards National Guard Readiness Center. It’s an opportunity to honor and recognize our military, veterans and first responders. There will be displays from over 20 organizations offering their services. The Glacial...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Vehicle, occupants in suspected attempted abduction near Lake Pelican located, interviewed
WATERTOWN, S.D.–An update on a story our newsroom brought you a week ago. The Codington County Sheriff’s Department says they’ve located a vehicle and its occupants that were part of what was reported to be an attempted abduction of a person on September 2nd near Lake Pelican.
KELOLAND TV
Milbank murder victim’s family frustrated with plea agreement
MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) – A Milbank murder suspect plans to change his plea and receive his sentence tomorrow. 57-year-old Brent Hanson is expected to plead guilty to three counts of first degree murder after killing his brother, sister-in-law and unborn niece in December of last year. In exchange, three charges of second degree murder will be dropped, and he will no longer face the death penalty.
