North Augusta, SC

WJBF

Fate of Aiken’s Project Pascalis up in the air

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A huge redevelopment project in Aiken could be on hold. “I think Aiken needs to keep what it’s got. It’s a great place for people to come visit,” Robert Harte told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “The public is really paying attention and that’s a positive, we have a […]
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Crews repair sinkhole at Aiken shopping center

A sinkhole that opened up in the middle of an Aiken shopping center last month is getting repaired. Crews spent Thursday morning moving dirt to fix the sinkhole in the parking lot near the front of American Freight, a furniture store located in Kalmia Plaza shopping center off Richland Avenue.
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

New grocery store proposed off Silver Bluff Road in Aiken

A 47,240-square-foot-grocery store could be constructed in The Village at Woodside in the near future even though objections have been raised and there is the threat of legal action. The Aiken Planning Commission voted 5-0 on Tuesday to recommend to Aiken City Council, with conditions, the approval of requests related...
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

ACTS of Graniteville celebrates fifth anniversary

On Thursday, the ACTS Resale Store in Graniteville celebrated its fifth anniversary. The celebration was marked with promotions at the store including discounts on items in the store and 50% the color of the week. The “color of the week” is a sale in which each an item with a...
GRANITEVILLE, SC
WJBF.com

Daniel Field almost $45,000 behind on stormwater bill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — As a city enterprise Daniel Field’s position on paying the stormwater fee is something Augusta officials are not high on. “A part of the government like Daniel Field and sit back and say they’re not going to pay the storm water fee that is very discouraging,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

‘Whiskey Road is Aiken’s version of Washington Road; new Powderhouse Connector project moving forward

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Traffic congestion should soon be easing on a major Aiken County highway. “The traffic during the morning, lunchtime and evening is really congested,” Deborah Creech told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “Whiskey Road is Aiken’s version of Washington Road, if you will, ” Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said, laughing. […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck near Mike Padgett Highway & Tobacco Road

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a pedestrian struck in south Augusta. According to Richmond County Dispatch, that call came in at 5:14 a.m. Friday morning. Details are limited but we do know that one person was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Mike Padgett Highway an Tobacco Road. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

5 finalists named for Richmond County Teacher of the Year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has named its five finalists for the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year honor. Teachers of the Year are first selected by their respective schools and then submit applications to become a finalist for the districtwide honor. A panel reviews the applications to name the five finalists. A panel reviews the applications to name the five finalists. The five finalists are then recorded teaching their students. Based on the lessons and applications, a finalist is named.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

$2M secured for small business center in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Funding was secured for Augusta business owners. We talked with Sen. Raphael Warnock and the Downtown Development Authority about how a “micro-enterprise” can help boost business. Micro-enterprise for this project means they’ll have all resources under one roof for small businesses. We tried...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Aiken Tech getting new campus thanks to MOX settlement

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Money from the recent MOX settlement is going to help build a new campus at Aiken Technical College. The announcement came Tuesday night during the Aiken County school board meeting. The State Legislature has granted the district $30-million dollars to help build a new Career and Technology Education campus. T he […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Community leaders across southeast gather in Augusta for conference

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The City of Augusta is hosting the National Community Development Association Region 4 conference, starting Tuesday. This year’s theme is Transforming Lives- Impacting Lives. In keeping with that theme, community leaders will come together to discuss community development, including the issue of homelessness and affordable housing. Attendees will participate in trainings and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Unite Georgia Bus Tour and Women for Herschel, rally in Augusta Wednesday

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, September 14th, as part of the Unite Georgia bus tour, Herschel Walker will hold a Women for Herschel rally in Augusta. Herschel will be joined by Republican National Committeewoman for Georgia Ginger Howard and activist, author, and former state representative for the 28th District in the Georgia House of […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken robbery, shooting spark 2-state chase into Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robbery in Aiken County left a victim with a gunshot wound and set of a pursuit into Augusta before the suspect was finally captured. At 9:40 a.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a robbery of an individual on King Street in Aiken, deputies said.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: These lane closures are planned in days ahead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of this weekend’s Arts in the Heart of Augusta festival, some road closures are planned downtown. Starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, these closures are planned:. Albion Avenue at Broad Street. Eighth Street from Ellis to Broad. Ninth Street from Ellis to Broad. Broad Street...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga. businesses, consumers brace for possible rail strike

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A potential strike could prevent home deliveries, business operations, and farming from chugging along as normal. If labor unions and railroad companies don’t reach an agreement over attendance policies and sick leave by Friday, nearly every industry will be impacted. Nikolay Osadchiy, a professor at Emory...
AUGUSTA, GA

