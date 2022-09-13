Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Planners OK density increase for Weeping Willows subdivision between North Augusta, Clearwater
The Aiken County Planning Commission reconsidered Sept. 15 a request involving the plan for the Weeping Willows subdivision and approved it with contingencies. The vote was 5-0, with one member, Dennis Gmerek, abstaining. Chairman Grace Vance also didn’t vote. As a result of the Planning Commission’s action, the applicant,...
Fate of Aiken’s Project Pascalis up in the air
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A huge redevelopment project in Aiken could be on hold. “I think Aiken needs to keep what it’s got. It’s a great place for people to come visit,” Robert Harte told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “The public is really paying attention and that’s a positive, we have a […]
Crews repair sinkhole at Aiken shopping center
A sinkhole that opened up in the middle of an Aiken shopping center last month is getting repaired. Crews spent Thursday morning moving dirt to fix the sinkhole in the parking lot near the front of American Freight, a furniture store located in Kalmia Plaza shopping center off Richland Avenue.
The Post and Courier
A lot of housing ... just not the right type? Making the case for affordable options in the CSRA
Editor's note: This article is the first in a two-part series addressing a gap in affordable housing in the Central Savannah River Area and possible solutions. The second article will examine how redevelopment and reinvestment can aid in growing cities. Housing. It’s going up everywhere. North Augusta alone in...
New grocery store proposed off Silver Bluff Road in Aiken
A 47,240-square-foot-grocery store could be constructed in The Village at Woodside in the near future even though objections have been raised and there is the threat of legal action. The Aiken Planning Commission voted 5-0 on Tuesday to recommend to Aiken City Council, with conditions, the approval of requests related...
Aiken's Powderhouse Road Connector project fully funded, ground to be broken next year
Whiskey Road traffic could be getting lighter in a few years. The City of Aiken and S.C. Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, held a news conference Thursday morning to announce the city will receive $21.3 million from the State Infrastructure Bank for the Powderhouse Road Connector project. The Powderhouse Road Connector...
The Post and Courier
ACTS of Graniteville celebrates fifth anniversary
On Thursday, the ACTS Resale Store in Graniteville celebrated its fifth anniversary. The celebration was marked with promotions at the store including discounts on items in the store and 50% the color of the week. The “color of the week” is a sale in which each an item with a...
WJBF.com
Daniel Field almost $45,000 behind on stormwater bill
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — As a city enterprise Daniel Field’s position on paying the stormwater fee is something Augusta officials are not high on. “A part of the government like Daniel Field and sit back and say they’re not going to pay the storm water fee that is very discouraging,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.
The Post and Courier
West Columbia's Breakfast at Ruiz unveils dessert bar, expands options for evening sweets
For the last seven years, the Vista's busy evening dessert bar Kaminsky's and a newer Lexington dessert bar have ruled the dessert scene around Columbia. A mother-son duo hope to emulate that success just across the river from downtown. Breakfast at Ruiz, a breakfast spot on State Street near West...
‘Whiskey Road is Aiken’s version of Washington Road; new Powderhouse Connector project moving forward
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Traffic congestion should soon be easing on a major Aiken County highway. “The traffic during the morning, lunchtime and evening is really congested,” Deborah Creech told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “Whiskey Road is Aiken’s version of Washington Road, if you will, ” Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said, laughing. […]
Pedestrian struck near Mike Padgett Highway & Tobacco Road
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a pedestrian struck in south Augusta. According to Richmond County Dispatch, that call came in at 5:14 a.m. Friday morning. Details are limited but we do know that one person was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Mike Padgett Highway an Tobacco Road. […]
WRDW-TV
5 finalists named for Richmond County Teacher of the Year
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has named its five finalists for the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year honor. Teachers of the Year are first selected by their respective schools and then submit applications to become a finalist for the districtwide honor. A panel reviews the applications to name the five finalists. A panel reviews the applications to name the five finalists. The five finalists are then recorded teaching their students. Based on the lessons and applications, a finalist is named.
WRDW-TV
$2M secured for small business center in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Funding was secured for Augusta business owners. We talked with Sen. Raphael Warnock and the Downtown Development Authority about how a “micro-enterprise” can help boost business. Micro-enterprise for this project means they’ll have all resources under one roof for small businesses. We tried...
Aiken Tech getting new campus thanks to MOX settlement
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Money from the recent MOX settlement is going to help build a new campus at Aiken Technical College. The announcement came Tuesday night during the Aiken County school board meeting. The State Legislature has granted the district $30-million dollars to help build a new Career and Technology Education campus. T he […]
Aiken Planning Commission recommends approval of plan to build grocery store in The Village at Woodside
A 47,240-square-foot-grocery store could be constructed in The Village at Woodside in the near future even though objections have been raised and there is the threat of legal action. The Aiken Planning Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday to recommend to Aiken City Council, with conditions, the approval of requests related to...
Community leaders across southeast gather in Augusta for conference
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The City of Augusta is hosting the National Community Development Association Region 4 conference, starting Tuesday. This year’s theme is Transforming Lives- Impacting Lives. In keeping with that theme, community leaders will come together to discuss community development, including the issue of homelessness and affordable housing. Attendees will participate in trainings and […]
Unite Georgia Bus Tour and Women for Herschel, rally in Augusta Wednesday
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, September 14th, as part of the Unite Georgia bus tour, Herschel Walker will hold a Women for Herschel rally in Augusta. Herschel will be joined by Republican National Committeewoman for Georgia Ginger Howard and activist, author, and former state representative for the 28th District in the Georgia House of […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken robbery, shooting spark 2-state chase into Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robbery in Aiken County left a victim with a gunshot wound and set of a pursuit into Augusta before the suspect was finally captured. At 9:40 a.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a robbery of an individual on King Street in Aiken, deputies said.
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: These lane closures are planned in days ahead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of this weekend’s Arts in the Heart of Augusta festival, some road closures are planned downtown. Starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, these closures are planned:. Albion Avenue at Broad Street. Eighth Street from Ellis to Broad. Ninth Street from Ellis to Broad. Broad Street...
WRDW-TV
Ga. businesses, consumers brace for possible rail strike
AUGUSTA, Ga. - A potential strike could prevent home deliveries, business operations, and farming from chugging along as normal. If labor unions and railroad companies don’t reach an agreement over attendance policies and sick leave by Friday, nearly every industry will be impacted. Nikolay Osadchiy, a professor at Emory...
