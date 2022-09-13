Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Louisville 7-year-old who died in foster care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released additional details on how a 7-year-old died while in foster care back in July. Officials identified the 7-year-old as Ja’Ceon Terry, who died on July 16 at Norton Children’s Hospital. Terry lived within the Bellewood and Brooklawn foster care facility in Bashford Manor.
Kentucky’s Wigwam Village is a blast from the past
"When we arrived, it was my first time. My mind was blown," Megan Smith said. "And Keith said, 'Well, you know it's for sale.'"
Wave 3
Give for Good Louisville underway, benefiting organizations like Whitney/Strong
Needs of neighbors versus needs of homeless stir debate in Metro Council. A proposal before Metro Council would allow fines and other actions against homeless people and others who camp or store belongings on public property. Man accused of killing 3-year-old and her father enters first day of trial.
clayconews.com
DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
Wave 3
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on continued economic growth, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the newly updated COVID-19 booster, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project and more. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team...
wdrb.com
Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
Louisville family says a sitter they hired through Rover lost their dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angela and Michael Lawson were preparing for a trip out-of-state in August and looked for a sitter through Rover, a website that provides "pet sitters you can trust." The website promised sitters went through background checks and approval from a "team of sitter specialists." "I found...
Wave 3
First responders practice swift water rescue at Kentucky Kingdom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom and the Louisville Metro Police Department partnered to provide swift water rescue training to first responders. Around a dozen agencies from Kentucky and surrounding states practiced their skills in the water on Wednesday. First responders were able to practice moving through water in the...
Wave 3
‘Keep calm and collected:’ Louisville drivers prepare for I-71 closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville drivers are preparing to endure and navigate a 10-day closure of Interstate 71 starting Friday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure will be between I-264 (Watterson Expressway) and I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway). The ramps to I-71 South at the I-265 interchange will be closed as well.
Wave 3
The Kentucky Bourbon Festival kicks off in Bardstown
The community is coming together to support a 22-year-old woman injured in a deadly DUI crash early Saturday morning. First responders practice swift water rescue at Kentucky Kingdom.
Indiana city settles with DOJ over ADA complaint
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clarksville has reached a settlement with the Department of Justice Monday, in an Equal Employment Opportunity complaint filed in April 2022. The lawsuit claimed that, in 2015, the town's police department took away a job offer from a "qualified officer" because of his HIV diagnosis. The man, who has remained anonymous, worked for the police department as a volunteer reserve officer for more than a year before the department offered him a full-time position.
Wave 3
What you need to know for Bourbon & Beyond 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bourbon & Beyond 2022 is less than 24 hours away, but there are still some things to know before you go. The festival will run from Thursday through Sunday at the Highland Festival Grounds at The Kentucky Expo Center. Passes are still shipping, so if you...
Wave 3
Louisville Metro mayoral candidates discuss parks and green space
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro’s two candidates for mayor spoke to people at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens on Thursday. The forum allowed Republican candidate Bill Dieruf and Democratic candidate Craig Greenburg to discuss their plans for parks and green space, if elected. Dieruf highlighted some of the parks...
wdrb.com
WKU classes resume after ATF says device found is not a threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal investigators issued an "all clear" Wednesday afternoon after a possible explosive device found on the campus of Western Kentucky University was determined to be harmless. But a student was still arrested after police said she made an unrelated theat. Classes resumed just before 2 p.m....
WHAS 11
Local animal shelter hits max capacity, announces free adoptions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter hit maximum capacity again, creating an urgent need to reduce the kennel population. In the past two weeks, LMAS staff said the shelter has taken in over 300 stray cats and dogs. The shelter announced that all cats, kittens, dogs...
Wave 3
LMPD impound lot to offer second amnesty week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the second time this year, car owners can get their vehicle out of Louisville’s impound lot for free. LMPD said 700 cars are eligible to be picked up next week during this latest amnesty period. The amnesty was created to help manage the space...
Wave 3
Bill Dieruf calls for Louisville to release preliminary DOJ findings; city says there are none
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, "The Bogus Beggar."
WBKO
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
Wave 3
Thousands coming to Louisville ready to rock and spend money
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, "The Bogus Beggar."
Wave 3
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy fired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has fired Deputy Todd Walls after the Kentucky law enforcement agency revoked his certification this month. WAVE News investigated Walls in the past and we are working to learn the reason behind the firing and certification loss. Walls was convicted...
