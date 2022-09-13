La Loma to Open at the Belleview Promenade

The incoming La Loma will open at 8000 E Belleview Ave, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 this fall , according to site plans for the promenade and comment from broker Kelly Greene with Legend Partners via The Denver Pos t . La Loma is owned by William Brinkerhoff of Brinkerhoff Hospitality which is headed up by Brinkerhoff and his son Mark.

La Loma was originally opened in 1973 at 2637 W. 26th Ave . in Jefferson Park by the Mendoza family . The restaurant’s website says the family was inspired by their grandmother’s green chili recipe which eventually served as the establishment’s foundation. It is still served at La Loma today, despite new ownership.

Fans and frequenters of La Loma, William Brinkerhoff and his father Sonny partnered with the Mendozas in 1981 before eventually buying out and moving the restaurant. The incoming Belleview Promenade eatery will be the Brinkerhoff’s third La Loma location since taking over the operation.

“Brinkerhoff Hospitality also opened Sierra Restaurant, an upscale wood-fired grill, in 2017 within Lone Tree’s RidgeGate Commons.”

