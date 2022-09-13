ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams doubtful to return with knee injury

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MiL5t_0hsnLjjL00

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is doubtful to return after exiting Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury.

Adams limped off the field in the second quarter and spent time in the medical tent before being carted off the field to the locker room. He made three tackles and had a pass defense prior to his departure.

Josh Jones took over at safety for Seattle.

After three seasons with the New York Jets, the 26-year-old Adams is in his second season with the Seahawks. Entering Monday, Adams had played in 70 career games, all starts, amassing 443 tackles. He’s also made four interceptions and has forced seven fumbles.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Pete Carroll gets honest about beating Russell Wilson

Week 1 of the 2022-23 NFL season featured some great matchups, but the Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos may have been the most intriguing due to the storylines involved in the game. This game marked former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
12up

DK Metcalf had a special message for Russell Wilson after MNF

There were thousands of people in Seattle who were showering Russell Wilson with hate during Monday Night Football. Star wide receiver DK Metcalf was not one of them. DK and Russ have a strong relationship and nothing will change that. After the Seahawks pulled off the upset win over Denver,...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
State
New York State
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers Live on 09/18

On Sunday, September 18 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) will play the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers. When: Sunday, September 18 4:05 PM EDT. TV: FOX. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

4 bold Seattle Seahawks predictions for Week 2 vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks shocked the world in Week 1. Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle had all eyes on it with the home crowd showing an immense amount of passion against their former QB. While the controversial decision by the Broncos to attempt a game-winning field goal may have stolen the headlines, the Seahawks deserve a ton of credit for the game plan that they put together and executed. Their focus will now shift toward their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. With no time to rest on their opening weekend win, here are four Week 2 predictions for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The New York Jets
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson homecoming in Broncos-Seahawks MNF hits milestone NFL hasn’t seen in over a decade

The much-awaited matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that’s filled to the brim with storylines. There was no bigger narrative, however, than Russell Wilson’s homecoming in Lumen Field. And the payoff for the drama was immense, as Geno Smith, Wilson’s backup in Seattle, led the Seahawks to a gritty 17-16 victory while Wilson was left to watch the baffling final play of the game from the sidelines.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy