Dallas, TX

dmagazine.com

Comerica Bank Expands With New Business and Innovation Hub in Frisco

The Star in Frisco will soon be home to Comerica Bank’s new Class A+ Business and Innovation Hub tower, which will house approximately 300 Comerica employees. Construction on the project has begun, and Comerica—which reported $86.9 billion in assets this June—plans to open the hub in Q4 of 2023 or Q1 of 2024.
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (9/16/22)

Case Against Richardson Anesthesiologist Expands. Dr. Raynoldo Rivera Ortiz was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he put drugs in IV bags that caused unexpected “cardiac emergencies” at an outpatient surgery center in North Dallas. On Thursday, federal officials tied him to another 10 such events that occurred following “otherwise unremarkable surgeries.” As Will reported yesterday, Ortiz was caught on camera tampering with the IV bags in a warmer.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2

DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas

When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
DALLAS, TX
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Dallas, Texas

Logging some leisure time in the Lone Star State? Then be sure to carve out time to explore some of the best day trips from Dallas. The second-largest state in the US, Texas has loads for travelers to discover. Within a short drive of “the Big D,” you can do...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas Sting coach responds to Hollywood backing out of project

RICHARDSON, Texas — The first inkling Bill Kinder had that Hollywood producers were becoming hesitant to tell the story of his 1980s version of the women's soccer team the Dallas Sting came in a phone call on Aug. 29. "The Sting evolved out of the Spring Valley Athletic Association,"...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Longhorn Ballroom Guns for a Historical Comeback

Saturday in Mineral Wells, at a meeting of the State Board of Review for the Texas Historical Commission, the case will be made that the Longhorn Ballroom is a special place that deserves protection. It’s not too late to make plans to attend the meeting, if that’s your sort of thing. The nomination process for the National Register of Historic Places is open to the public and will go down at the Crazy Water Hotel starting at 9 a.m.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
WFAA

World's largest hot rod association moves HQ to Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth is welcoming another top-tier business from the west coast. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot-rod association and producer of America's favorite car shows, announced Thursday it had moved its headquarters from Pleasanton, California, to Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). The...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August.  Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
ARLINGTON, TX
KSAT 12

‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas

DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

How to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Across Dallas-Fort Worth

Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the Hispanic and Latin American cultures that are present throughout North Texas. Hispanic or Latino-identifying people make up about 42 percent of Dallas’ population. Artists, business owners, politicians, and organizers are all finding ways to celebrate from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, a 30-day period that includes many independence anniversaries for a variety of Latin American countries.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s 20 Best Bakeries — and Your Must Order Treat at Each One

Blue Butterfly Cafe's bakery case is filled with sweet and savory items like the Peanut Butter Cookie Muffins. In North Texas, things can move from patio weather to sweater weather in a hurry. No leaves, no seasons, no problem. But no matter the weather, Fort Worth’s best bakeries have you covered all year round with some seriously good comfort good. And the best treats.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

A Different Kind of ’Cue

Four years ago, when I first visited Smoke’N Ash BBQ for this magazine, I found an old-fashioned barbecue joint doing a formidable job of making old-fashioned barbecue. I’d go back a couple more times whenever I was in the south Arlington area and had a hankering for lean brisket soaked in sauce or huge baked potatoes topped with sausage with a snap.
ARLINGTON, TX

