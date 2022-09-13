Read full article on original website
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fifth Grader Writes Book About Virtual LearningLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
dmagazine.com
Comerica Bank Expands With New Business and Innovation Hub in Frisco
The Star in Frisco will soon be home to Comerica Bank’s new Class A+ Business and Innovation Hub tower, which will house approximately 300 Comerica employees. Construction on the project has begun, and Comerica—which reported $86.9 billion in assets this June—plans to open the hub in Q4 of 2023 or Q1 of 2024.
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (9/16/22)
Case Against Richardson Anesthesiologist Expands. Dr. Raynoldo Rivera Ortiz was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he put drugs in IV bags that caused unexpected “cardiac emergencies” at an outpatient surgery center in North Dallas. On Thursday, federal officials tied him to another 10 such events that occurred following “otherwise unremarkable surgeries.” As Will reported yesterday, Ortiz was caught on camera tampering with the IV bags in a warmer.
fox4news.com
Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2
DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
Dallas Observer
The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas
When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Dallas, Texas
Logging some leisure time in the Lone Star State? Then be sure to carve out time to explore some of the best day trips from Dallas. The second-largest state in the US, Texas has loads for travelers to discover. Within a short drive of “the Big D,” you can do...
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
Dallas Sting coach responds to Hollywood backing out of project
RICHARDSON, Texas — The first inkling Bill Kinder had that Hollywood producers were becoming hesitant to tell the story of his 1980s version of the women's soccer team the Dallas Sting came in a phone call on Aug. 29. "The Sting evolved out of the Spring Valley Athletic Association,"...
dmagazine.com
The Longhorn Ballroom Guns for a Historical Comeback
Saturday in Mineral Wells, at a meeting of the State Board of Review for the Texas Historical Commission, the case will be made that the Longhorn Ballroom is a special place that deserves protection. It’s not too late to make plans to attend the meeting, if that’s your sort of thing. The nomination process for the National Register of Historic Places is open to the public and will go down at the Crazy Water Hotel starting at 9 a.m.
World's largest hot rod association moves HQ to Texas Motor Speedway
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth is welcoming another top-tier business from the west coast. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot-rod association and producer of America's favorite car shows, announced Thursday it had moved its headquarters from Pleasanton, California, to Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). The...
Dallas home to 3 of the top 15 donut shops in Texas, report says
Do donuts make you go nuts? Are you itching to get your hands on a dozen glistening glazed or even some blueberry cake donuts? Well, what about cream-filled donuts?
Report: North Texas has 3 of the best delis in the Lone Star State
Get off your butt, and grab your wallet & keys to celebrate this glorious national holiday, hoagie style.
Only four cities outrank DFW in the latest WalletHub inflation report
While Tuesday’s disappointing inflation numbers are bad enough they’re even worse for North Texas. Nationwide, August inflation was up 8.3% even though there’s been a decline in gasoline prices.
North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August. Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
Another Bojangles Location Revealed As Part Of Expansion Into Texas
Bojangles announced its expansion into Texas last year and now we have more details about a new location.
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
KSAT 12
‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas
DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
dmagazine.com
How to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Across Dallas-Fort Worth
Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the Hispanic and Latin American cultures that are present throughout North Texas. Hispanic or Latino-identifying people make up about 42 percent of Dallas’ population. Artists, business owners, politicians, and organizers are all finding ways to celebrate from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, a 30-day period that includes many independence anniversaries for a variety of Latin American countries.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s 20 Best Bakeries — and Your Must Order Treat at Each One
Blue Butterfly Cafe's bakery case is filled with sweet and savory items like the Peanut Butter Cookie Muffins. In North Texas, things can move from patio weather to sweater weather in a hurry. No leaves, no seasons, no problem. But no matter the weather, Fort Worth’s best bakeries have you covered all year round with some seriously good comfort good. And the best treats.
fwtx.com
A Different Kind of ’Cue
Four years ago, when I first visited Smoke’N Ash BBQ for this magazine, I found an old-fashioned barbecue joint doing a formidable job of making old-fashioned barbecue. I’d go back a couple more times whenever I was in the south Arlington area and had a hankering for lean brisket soaked in sauce or huge baked potatoes topped with sausage with a snap.
Fort Worth railroad workers are ready to strike as part of nationwide protest
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some railroad union representatives in Fort Worth are warning that if workers go on strike some of the trains throughout the city will come to a stop right away. They have also shared that some businesses will feel the impact right away. Chris Bond is...
