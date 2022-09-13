Read full article on original website
Related
riverdalepress.com
Ex-MLBer named new Manhattan baseball coach
Former Major League Baseball player David Miller was officially introduced as Manhattan College’s new head baseball coach on Sept. 8. Miller, former head coach of La Salle University (another Lasallian Christian Brothers institution) and Penn-State University Abington, inherits the team after Mike Cole departed. Cole now serves as the top assistant at Army West Point under head coach Chris Tracz.
fox5ny.com
Paralyzed detective to participate in Tunnel to Towers 5K
NEW YORK - NYPD Detective Scot Abrams is a proud husband and dedicated father. The humble hero is also a survivor. "'I can't,' or 'I don't want to' is not in my vocabulary," Abrams said. After graduating from high school, Abrams joined the Marine Corps for five years. In 1998,...
Man critical after baseball bat beating in Billionaire's Row subway station; 2 sought
A man was fighting for his life Friday after he was beaten in the head with a baseball bat by two strangers at a Midtown Manhattan subway station this week, police said.
Body of NYPD cop recovered after jumping off Throgs Neck Bridge in apparent suicide, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of an NYPD cop who leapt off the Throgs Neck Bridge was recovered Thursday, according to a report. Police sources identified the individual as Officer Scott Cohn, who worked at the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reported. Cohn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5ny.com
Deadly fire in Queens
NEW YORK - A 52-year-old man died in a fire in Queens late Thursday evening. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Caffrey Ave. in Far Rockaway. When the FDNY got to the house they put out the fire and found the man unconscious and unresponsive. EMS rushed him to Nassau County University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
fox5ny.com
Gang leaders sentenced to 25 years to life for 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz murder
NEW YORK - Two alleged gang leaders who were convicted for ordering the 2018 murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Friday afternoon. Diego Suero, 33, and Frederick Then, 24, are accused of being the heads of the Los Sures set of...
fox5ny.com
Bronx moped-riding robbers sought by NYPD
NEW YORK - Police in New York City were looking for a trio of men wanted for riding mopeds up to a man and robbing him. The NYPD says it happened about 10 a.m. on Jerome Ave. in the Concourse section of the Bronx. A security video released by police...
fox5ny.com
Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform
In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
RELATED PEOPLE
L.I. community calls for outside police help after deadly shooting near school
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Members of a Long Island community are asking for police help from Nassau County and the state after a deadly shooting at a McDonald's. It happened just after school let out Wednesday afternoon in Hempstead Village, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported. On Thursday, the Hempstead School District offered a 19-second moment of silence for the unidentified 19-year-old former student who was killed less than a mile away from the high school and middle school."We have students that have to walk down Peninsula Boulevard during dismissal and duck for cover because people are shooting," said Hempstead School Board President Randy Stith. "It...
greaterlongisland.com
The Cuban opening a fourth restaurant; this time in Massapequa Park
Greater Long Island newsletters. Cuban food and live entertainment is making its way to Massapequa Park. The Cuban – which already operates three locations, in Patchogue, Garden City and Queens – is expanding with another Nassau County location. It’ll be called Willy’s Azúcar Cuban Restaurant and Bar.
fox5ny.com
Woman accused of strangling mother to death in Staten Island home
NEW YORK - A Staten Island woman faces murder and strangulation charges in the brutal death of her 74-year-old mother. The NYPD has arrested Mauri Belarmino, 40, for the murder of Sherylyn Bailey. They lived together in a Ramapo Ave. home in the Woodrow section of the borough. Get breaking...
fox5ny.com
Long Island leaders call for support after fatal McDonald's shooting
NEW YORK - Community leaders in Hempstead are asking for support from Nassau County to keep the areas surrounding their schools safe after a deadly shooting at a McDonald's on Wednesday. According to police, a 19-year-old former student was fatally shot at a McDonald's restaurant less than a mile away...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celebrity Chef To Open Restaurant In White Plains
Celebrity chef David Burke, known for his award-winning restaurants and stints on TV's "Top Chef," is opening his first Westchester County restaurant. Burke is planning to open the second Red Horse restaurant, with the first being in Rumson, New Jersey, early next year in the Opus Westchester in White Plains, the chef said.
fox5ny.com
George Washington University student's death under investigation
WASHINGTON - A student at George Washington University was found dead in her dorm room Tuesday, according to police. D.C. police has identified the student as 21-year-old Sarah Levitt, of Scarsdale, NY. Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said they dispatched responders at 11:36 a.m....
BET
Harlem Renaming East 101st Street After Legendary Actress Cicely Tyson
Legendary actress Cicely Tyson will be honored with a forever tribute in Harlem. According to Broadway World, East 101st Street between Third and Lexington Avenues will be renamed Cicely Tyson Way. The event is set for Saturday and touts a street celebration filled with cultural events to honor the deceased actress. The street-naming ceremony is special because it’s the place where Tyson was born and grew up in the area. Her parents emigrated from the Caribbean nation of Nevis. New York City Council Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala will present the newly-minted street. The city council approved the measure in Summer 2021. Ayala, along with Taina Traverso, Nina M Saxon and Deborah Quiñones were instrumental in the monumental tribute to Tyson.
fox5ny.com
Burger King workers fight off robber in Bronx
NEW YORK - Workers at a Burger King in the Bronx stopped a would-be robber from getting away with hundreds of dollars on Tuesday afternoon. The NYPD released a security camera video showing a woman leaping over the counter after placing an order and then tussling with employees. The woman...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
Things to do in NYC this weekend
NEW YORK - From parades to festivals to concerts, there are a lot of events happening this weekend. Here are some ideas of things to do in New York City. On Saturday, celebrate German culture at the 65th Annual Steuben Parade! The parade steps off at noon up 5th Ave from E68th to E86th streets, followed by an Oktoberfest celebration in Central Park. One of this year's parade announcers is FOX 5’s Linda Schmidt!
Heartless attack outside S.I. Ferry terminal: Man, 40, bashed victim, 78, with cane, say cops
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 40-year-old Brooklyn man smashed a 78-year-old victim so hard with a cane outside the St. George Ferry Terminal two months ago that the cane snapped, prosecutors allege. Vladimir Jospeh, of the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, faces first-degree robbery and other charges stemming from...
Brooklyn subway rider stabbed in back by stranger he asked to quiet down: ‘Nobody came to his help’
A Brooklyn subway rider was stabbed in the back by a stranger he asked to stop talking so loudly on the train, police said Tuesday. The 49-year-old victim, who is expected to recover, was talking on his cell phone on a Manhattan-bound No. 2 train when his conversation was disrupted by his attacker’s loud voice about 12:40 p.m. Monday, cops said. The assailant, taking offense when the victim ...
They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
Comments / 0