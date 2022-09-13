Legendary actress Cicely Tyson will be honored with a forever tribute in Harlem. According to Broadway World, East 101st Street between Third and Lexington Avenues will be renamed Cicely Tyson Way. The event is set for Saturday and touts a street celebration filled with cultural events to honor the deceased actress. The street-naming ceremony is special because it’s the place where Tyson was born and grew up in the area. Her parents emigrated from the Caribbean nation of Nevis. New York City Council Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala will present the newly-minted street. The city council approved the measure in Summer 2021. Ayala, along with Taina Traverso, Nina M Saxon and Deborah Quiñones were instrumental in the monumental tribute to Tyson.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO