Seahawks' Jamal Adams leaves vs Broncos with knee injury

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
SEATTLE — (AP) — Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a left knee injury in the second quarter of Monday night’s season opener against the Denver Broncos.

Adams was injured on a play where he blitzed and put pressure on Denver quarterback Russell Wilson. Adams didn’t get a sack but forced an incompletion. He limped off the field and after being examined on the sideline was taken via a cart back to the locker room.

The Seahawks said Adams was doubtful to return.

Adams is in his third season in Seattle but his time with the Seahawks has been partly defined by injuries. He was limited to 12 games in each of the past two seasons because of shoulder, hand and finger injuries.

Adams signed a four-year extension worth up to $70 million with Seattle before the 2021 season.

