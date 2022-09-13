ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

AHF Protests Gilead over Drug Pricing @ Morgan Stanley Conference

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022--

On Tuesday morning, September 13 th, two dozen advocates from AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, and its affiliates, Iris House and ACQC (AIDS Center of Queens County) will spearhead a protest targeting Gilead Sciences (GILD) during the annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Investor Conference being held at Morgan Stanley headquarters on Broadway in New York City.

AHF has been targeting Gilead Sciences, Inc. as “Greediad” over the drug company’s AIDS drug pricing and policies as well as illegal restrictions Gilead is placing on access to its lifesaving drugs through the 340B program.

Gilead officials will be presenting at the conference and the advocates will protest Gilead as “Greediad” over the drug company’s latest, and illegal move to undermine safety net providers’ access to 340B program benefits. 340B is a drug-company-funded, government administered program that costs taxpayers nothing, and, according to HRSA, “… enables covered entities to stretch scarce federal resources as far as possible, reaching more eligible patients and providing more comprehensive services.”

WHAT:

AIDS Drug Pricing PROTEST targeting Gilead Sciences, Inc .

during the annual Morgan Stanley Healthcare Investor Conference

WHEN:

Tuesday, September 13 th —10:35 AM – 11:15AM (approx.)

WHERE:

Morgan Stanley Global Headquarters , 1585 Broadway, New York, NY 10019

WHO:

20+ AIDS drug pricing protesters with “Greediad” signs and placards

On-site AHF CONTACT:

Rasheed Gonga , (201) 241-0927 cell, Rasheed.gonga@ahf.org

In March of this year, Gilead became the 15th drug manufacturer to place unlawful restrictions on 340B contract pharmacy programs. Lawyers for the Health and Human Services Department (HHS) in both the Biden and Trump administrations have said these restrictions are clearly illegal, yet drug companies like Gilead forge ahead with the lawbreaking in search of even greater profits.

Since the third quarter of 2020—less than two years—Gilead has also more than doubled the cost of its HIV/AIDS medication, Descovy, for the 340B program from $445.11 in 2020 to $987.55 in the second quarter of 2022.

In response to Gilead’s (and others’) illegal restrictions on 340B access and its bald-faced greed for higher profits, AHF also asked Congress and the FDA to conduct a formal investigation of Gilead as well as increase scrutiny of the actions of pharmaceutical companies.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.6 million individuals in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth, follow us @aidshealthcare or subscribe to our AHF podcast “AHFter Hours.”

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACTS:

Rasheed Gonga

Advocacy, Legislative Affairs & Community Engagement for AHF

+1.201.241.0927 mobile

Rasheed.gonga@ahf.org

Imara Canady

National Director, Communications & Community Engagement for AHF

+1.770.940.6555 mobile

imara.canady@ahf.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
Chalkbeat

Tensions high as NYC soon starts middle, high school admissions season

Tensions are rising ahead of an anticipated announcement about whether New York City middle and high schools will fully bring back selective admissions for the first time since the pandemic.Removing test scores, attendance, and other “screens” from the selection process helped move the needle on desegregating the nation’s largest public school system, integration advocates said.  But families who support selective admissions thought the changes — sparked by pandemic-related learning disruptions — unfairly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Mother arraigned in Coney Island drowning deaths of 3 kids

NEW YORK (AP) — A mother charged with drowning her three children at New York’s Coney Island beach was arraigned on murder charges Friday, authorities said. Erin Merdy, 30, was charged with first and second-degree murder in the deaths of her children Zachary Merdy, 7, Liliana Stephens-Merdy, 4, and Oliver Bondarev, 3 months, a spokesperson for the Brooklyn district attorney’s office said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

Op-Ed: A Chassidic Reporter’s Response to the NYTimes’ Hit Piece on Yeshivas: You Can’t See the Good

While reading the New York Times’ latest attack on Chassidic yeshivas, I first wondered, “Where are the quotes of all the graduates of yeshivas who are happy?”. Reporters who really want to write fair, comprehensive, and not manipulative, stories know they must interview people from every side of the spectrum to give accurate, thoughtful slices of life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Avoid the Mailbox Outside of the 11228 Dyker Heights Post Office on 13th Avenue & 83rd St.

A really nice Brooklynite took the time to share and warn people about the mailbox outside of the Post Office on 13th Avenue and 83rd Street in Dyker Heights. She found these glueboards in the opening of the mailbox, so she attached them to the top to warn other people that someone is trying to steal the mail at this location.
