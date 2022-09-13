Read full article on original website
A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape
SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
Utah drivers are the most confrontational in the nation, according to study
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah drivers are the most confrontational in the nation, according to a study from Forbes Advisor. In conducting the study, a team from Forbes Advisor analyzed 10 key metrics from a survey. Out of 100 points possible, Utah earned a score of 100 to place first on the list.
Punched by teen player, Utah referee blows whistle on parents’ behavior
SALT LAKE CITY — First it was Herriman, now Layton. Something needs to be done about parents behaving badly at ballgames. A Utah referee who was punched in the throat by a teen on the field suggests banning the child player of the misbehaving adult. A brawl between parents...
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
SALT LAKE CITY — A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it. "It’s been an incredible hit," said Dr. Kelly Kopp, a professor of plant, soils and climate at Utah State University, who helped design it. "I can’t tell you the amount of people who have contacted me."
Utah leader says student loan forgiveness plan will hurt everybody
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox was among 22 governors around the country who signed a joint letter asking the Biden Administration to immediately withdraw the student loan debt forgiveness plan. The plan would cost taxpayers $2,000 each. Utah Sen. Mike McKell (R-Spanish Fork) told Dave and Dujanovic...
Deseret Power breaks ground on a solar project in rural Utah
Uintah County — Deseret Power broke ground on a new 15 megawatt solar project adjacent to the company’s Bonanza Power Plant that will provide low-cost electricity to rural cooperative customers throughout the state of Utah and the West. “Deseret Power is a leader in affordable, reliable energy for...
Herriman junior high school placed on temporary lockdown
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Providence Hall Junior High in Herriman was placed on lockdown at 10:45 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15. The temporary lockdown was initiated after the school received a tip of a suspicious person in the area. “We worked with Herriman Police Department, which did a thorough search and did […]
Utah drivers rank high in “Safest States in America” study
SALT LAKE CITY — After a review of road conditions, fatality rates from traffic accidents, and the condition of our bridges, a marketing company has ranked Utah seventh in the nation for driver safety. Specifically, these factors, as compared to other U.S. states, helped Utah score well in the...
Raid in polygamous town, Salt Lake Bees’ future and a controversial lawman
Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints after a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at a Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its baseball field.
‘Very violent’: Davis District warns parents of inappropriate images, video being shared at school
FARMINGTON, Utah — The principal at Farmington Junior High is asking parents for help. “We’ve had a rash of images and videos shared on iPhones through AirDrop that are not school appropriate,” Principal Ben Hill said in a phone message to parents on Wednesday. Hill told parents...
Utah ranks high for drug overdose
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ranks number six in the country for drug overdoses, according to a recent study. The study tracked overdose fatalities in the United States over a 7-year period. Utah had 19,324 deaths recorded, which is the sixth highest in the whole of the US. The...
Lehi resident Neal Currey, Black Rifle Coffee owner, social media influencer dead at 42
LINDON, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Neal Anthony Currey, a social media influencer, gun advocate and owner of Black Rifle Coffee in Orem, died Saturday, his wife, Casey Currey, confirmed on Instagram. On Tuesday, she also shared a link to funeral details and an account that says...
This man was named Utah Teacher of the Year — 32 years after his dad won top honor
DELTA, Millard County — Where was Chad Warnick the day after being named 2023 Utah Teacher of the Year during a banquet at a Salt Lake hotel?. Driving around Delta in his pickup truck collecting soil samples for his agricultural students to analyze. It's all in a day's work...
How well did Utah's colleges, universities rate according to US News rankings?
SALT LAKE CITY — The latest U.S. News and World Report's college rankings lift up Brigham Young University above other colleges and universities in Utah. The annual rankings report says BYU, "the flagship university of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is arguably the most notable college in Utah."
Historic 2022 triple-digital temperatures may be sign of things to come
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah looks back on an historic late summer heat wave, a University of Utah professor said it’s a harbinger of things to come. “I would expect sometime in the future, in the next several years, that we’ll be talking about another heat wave that seemed absolutely ludicrous,” said Jim Steenburgh, a professor of atmospheric sciences. “That’s a reality of our warming climate.”
Incredible lightning show seen over northern Utah
As strong storms move into northern Utah on Thursday night, Mother Nature is putting on amazing lightning show.
Trial set for southern Utah man accused of rape, promoting 'pure seed' lineage
KANAB — A five-day trial has been scheduled in southern Utah for a man who prosecutors say used religious beliefs — including promoting the idea of a pure race line — to psychologically and sexually abuse a woman for years. Ross Wesley LeBaron, 79, of Kanab, is...
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day by shooting for free at 2 DWR ranges
Do you have a current Utah hunting, fishing or combination license? If so, you can visit either of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources public shooting ranges on Saturday, Sept. 24 and shoot for free. The fourth Saturday in September — which is Sept. 24 this year — is recognized...
Water woes: Contamination in Sunset, Pleasant Grove; flooding in Salt Lake City
SUNSET — Some Utahns across the state are experiencing water woes — from contaminated drinking water to flooding. Residents of Sunset and Pleasant Grove should take caution before drinking water from their tap, as each city is flushing the water system to eliminate contaminants. Sunset City over-fluoridation of...
