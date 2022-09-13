ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape

SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
Utah leader says student loan forgiveness plan will hurt everybody

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox was among 22 governors around the country who signed a joint letter asking the Biden Administration to immediately withdraw the student loan debt forgiveness plan. The plan would cost taxpayers $2,000 each. Utah Sen. Mike McKell (R-Spanish Fork) told Dave and Dujanovic...
Deseret Power breaks ground on a solar project in rural Utah

Uintah County — Deseret Power broke ground on a new 15 megawatt solar project adjacent to the company’s Bonanza Power Plant that will provide low-cost electricity to rural cooperative customers throughout the state of Utah and the West. “Deseret Power is a leader in affordable, reliable energy for...
Herriman junior high school placed on temporary lockdown

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Providence Hall Junior High in Herriman was placed on lockdown at 10:45 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15.  The temporary lockdown was initiated after the school received a tip of a suspicious person in the area.  “We worked with Herriman Police Department, which did a thorough search and did […]
Utah drivers rank high in “Safest States in America” study

SALT LAKE CITY — After a review of road conditions, fatality rates from traffic accidents, and the condition of our bridges, a marketing company has ranked Utah seventh in the nation for driver safety. Specifically, these factors, as compared to other U.S. states, helped Utah score well in the...
Utah ranks high for drug overdose

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ranks number six in the country for drug overdoses, according to a recent study. The study tracked overdose fatalities in the United States over a 7-year period. Utah had 19,324 deaths recorded, which is the sixth highest in the whole of the US. The...
Historic 2022 triple-digital temperatures may be sign of things to come

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah looks back on an historic late summer heat wave, a University of Utah professor said it’s a harbinger of things to come. “I would expect sometime in the future, in the next several years, that we’ll be talking about another heat wave that seemed absolutely ludicrous,” said Jim Steenburgh, a professor of atmospheric sciences. “That’s a reality of our warming climate.”
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route

When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
