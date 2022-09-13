Read full article on original website
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins volleyballers blank Godwin, 3-0 in league
The Hopkins varsity volleyball team lifted its O-K Silver Conference record to 3-0 Thursday night with a straight set dual match triumph over Wyoming Godwin Heights. The Lady Vikings bested Godwin by scores of 25-14, 25-7 and 25-11. Individual statistical leaders in the matches were:. • Kills: Mady Weber 11,...
townbroadcast.com
Clippers 4-0, but worthy opponent to visit Sept. 23
The undefeated Martin varsity football team cruised to its fourth victory this season without a defeat, 76-0 Thursday evening at Bangor. However, the Clippers this Friday night will face their toughest test since the playoffs last November, when they take on fellow unbeaten Brown City, a school considerably north of these parts . The Green Devils will bring not only a 3-0 overall record, but very similar lopsided statistics, such as a 52-0 pasting of Onekema last Saturday.
townbroadcast.com
Denise Dykstra finishes 2nd in Co. Homemaker Contest
Denise Dykstra of Martin, a columnist with Townbroadcast, has been awarded second place in the annual Allegan County Young Homemaker of the Year contest. Dykstra, a mother of four boys, is on leave from writing her weekly “Everyday Joys” column. Kerry DeBraber of Martin, the winner, commented, “The...
townbroadcast.com
Sarah Brewer successfully defends PhD dissertation
Sarah Brewer, a 2006 Wayland High School graduate, successfully defended her dissertation Wednesday for her her doctorate in epidemiology from the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine She had been working part time as a project manager for a multi-site, four-year R01 NIH grant. Her interests include infectious disease, history of epidemiology, and public health projects in developing countries. She also serves on the executive board of Graduate Epidemiologists at Michigan State (GEMS). However, she is perhaps best known for her impressive efforts in long distance running. She is the daughter Sue, a former teacher and coach at Wayland, and former Wildcat golf coach Allen Brewer.
townbroadcast.com
Reasons for Chief Garnsey’s departure clarified in letter
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a clarification from attorney Rob Howard of Bos & Glazier, PLC of Grand Rapids, regarding Wayland Police Chief Mark Garnsey’s departure late last month. Chief Garnsey began discussing retirement with the city in March of this year. He has been exploring his options...
townbroadcast.com
Shooting victim under the influence, state police say
Michigan State Police have determined that Joseph Nagle of Comstock Park was under the influence of cocaine and marijuana when he was fatally shot June 16 by an Allegan County Sheriff’s deputy after a traffic stop in Monterey Township. . State Police, in its investigation, reported Nagle had been...
