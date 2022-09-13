Sarah Brewer, a 2006 Wayland High School graduate, successfully defended her dissertation Wednesday for her her doctorate in epidemiology from the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine She had been working part time as a project manager for a multi-site, four-year R01 NIH grant. Her interests include infectious disease, history of epidemiology, and public health projects in developing countries. She also serves on the executive board of Graduate Epidemiologists at Michigan State (GEMS). However, she is perhaps best known for her impressive efforts in long distance running. She is the daughter Sue, a former teacher and coach at Wayland, and former Wildcat golf coach Allen Brewer.

