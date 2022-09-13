Read full article on original website
FOX43.com
York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening
YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
lebtown.com
ASH’N Cigar & Whiskey Bar to open this month at North Cornwall Commons
ASH’N Cigar & Whiskey Bar is expected to open in the North Cornwall Commons complex by the end of the month. The new cigar bar will be located at 115 Springwood Drive, Suite 100, with hours seven days a week from noon until midnight. As the name suggests, ASH’N Cigar & Whiskey Bar also plans to serve liquor through a license picked up from Gary’s Sports Bar & Grill, now pending with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
Primanti Bros opening Hanover location with free sandwich give-away
HANOVER, Pa. — To earn free sandwiches for a year all you have to do is be one of the first 100 customers at Primanti Bros. new location!. Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar is celebrating the opening of its newest location by giving away free sandwiches for a year to the first 100 customers through the door at the new Hanover restaurant, located at 300 Eisenhower Drive.
popville.com
Action at the old Phillips Seafood & Steak on P Street
Anyone know what’s coming to the old Phillips/Tortilla Coast location at 15th and P?”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Nearby Affordable ‘Island Living’ on Offer at...
theburgnews.com
Dishing Out Support: Harrisburg Restaurant Week aims to bring customers to the city’s businesses
Harrisburg, I hope you’re hungry. Starting on Monday, the city began celebrating Harrisburg Restaurant Week, which runs Sept. 12 to 16 and 19 to 23. The two-week event, hosted by the Downtown Improvement District (DID), spotlights local spots to get a bite to eat. “The importance of the event...
Harrisburg Restaurant Week begins with 18 participating restaurants
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Restaurant Week begins its two-week run on Monday, with 18 participating restaurants. The event was designed as a marketing campaign for the downtown business district of Harrisburg by celebrating local flavors. Beginning in 2008, the event has expanded to include all restaurants within the city.
Springettsbury Township to hold 20th annual 'Saturday in the Park'
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Looking for fun activities to fill those coming fall weekends? Look no further. The Springettsbury Township 20th Annual "Saturday in the Park" presented by Inch & Co. will be held Sept. 24 at Springettsbury Township Park, according to a release sent out on Friday. The...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Restaurant Week returns after pandemic
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Restaurant Week is returning in full force this year; Last year’s event was limited to take-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will run from Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 23. The Downtown Improvement District says restaurant week is a fantastic...
5 Fun Events Happening This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]
This weekend is going to be a fun one. From Oktoberfest in Manheim to Hot Air Balloon Festival in Bird-in-Hand, there are plenty of events around the county for young and old, five of which are highlighted below:
Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival is Coming Up This Weekend and You're Not Going to Want to Miss It [Event Details]
If there is any time to visit Lancaster, PA, it's this upcoming weekend. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair is set to kick off in Bird-in-Hand Friday, Sept. 16 and will run through Sunday. This event is hosted in the village of Bird-in-Hand, PA - featuring the mass launch of dozens of big, beautiful balloons, family entertainment, fireworks, lots of food, including local, Amish goods.
abc27.com
Camp Hill has a brand new farmer’s market
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new farmer’s market in Camp Hill, called “The Market on Market,” held its grand opening on Sept. 13. The market was set up in a large parking lot at Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill. There were fresh local foods,...
Top 6 Places to Get Dessert in Lancaster, PA [According to Yelp]
Whenever I can't decide which cafe, bakery or restaurant to visit, I usually look to Yelp. This time around, I was craving all things sweet and found the top 6 dessert places they recommend in Lancaster, PA. Here goes:
New Snyderfest Beer Cheese Pretzel Pieces have their own ‘pretzelhosen’: here’s how to win one
Snyder’s of Hanover has gone above and beyond to celebrate its version of Oktoberfest. The brand has announced the new Snyderfest Beer Cheese Pretzel Pieces and - a Snyderfest Pretzelhosen to dispense them. The Pretzelhosen is a “custom-made, authentic leather lederhosen featuring a tap and keg expertly engineered to...
Bagels: The Good Ones, and Where to Get Them [Lancaster Food & Drink]
Personally, I prefer the crust to have that crackling sound, while the bagel is tender and easy to bite through. I am a sucker for everything bagels, but I love them all (except cinnamon raisin).
Farmers Market to pop up at Cross Keys
The Adams County Farmers Market will hold a popup market on Wednesday Sep. 28, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford. The market will feature vendors selling fresh produce, herbs and spices, locally raised meat, eggs, fresh cut wildflowers, artwork, crafts, and more. This...
Dickinson College's Farm Works to host grand re-opening
CARLISLE, Pa. — Dickinson College's Farm Works, a shop that features food and other goods produced at the Dickinson College Farm, is planning a grand re-opening celebration. The event will be held Friday, Sept. 23 from 3 to 4 p.m. at its storefront at 169 W. High Street. It is open to the public and will include lots of free samples.
York Hiring Fair hosted nearly 60 companies at PeoplesBank Park
YORK, Pa. — Dozens of companies gathered in York County Thursday in search of new workers. In collaboration with sports radio WOYK, the York County Economic Alliance hosted a hiring fair that featured some of the area's most prominent employers. The event was hosted at PeoplesBank Park at 5...
Penn Cinema Drive-In announces October line-up of Halloween-themed movies
LITITZ, Pa. — This fall, Penn Cinema Drive-In, located at 541 Airport Road in Lititz, is hosting a spooktacular line-up of movies!. From festive classics to family favorites, the six-week event has something for all lovers of the Halloween season. The movie line-up is as follows:. The Shining: Oct....
lebtown.com
Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
WGAL
Search investigation in East Manchester Township, York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Search and rescue has now been called off. Crews believe the two people are safe. Emergency crews are responding to a search investigation in York County. The incident occurred on Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township at around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
