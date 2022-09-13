HANOVER, Pa. — To earn free sandwiches for a year all you have to do is be one of the first 100 customers at Primanti Bros. new location!. Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar is celebrating the opening of its newest location by giving away free sandwiches for a year to the first 100 customers through the door at the new Hanover restaurant, located at 300 Eisenhower Drive.

HANOVER, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO