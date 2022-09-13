ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening

YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
YORK, PA
lebtown.com

ASH’N Cigar & Whiskey Bar to open this month at North Cornwall Commons

ASH’N Cigar & Whiskey Bar is expected to open in the North Cornwall Commons complex by the end of the month. The new cigar bar will be located at 115 Springwood Drive, Suite 100, with hours seven days a week from noon until midnight. As the name suggests, ASH’N Cigar & Whiskey Bar also plans to serve liquor through a license picked up from Gary’s Sports Bar & Grill, now pending with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Primanti Bros opening Hanover location with free sandwich give-away

HANOVER, Pa. — To earn free sandwiches for a year all you have to do is be one of the first 100 customers at Primanti Bros. new location!. Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar is celebrating the opening of its newest location by giving away free sandwiches for a year to the first 100 customers through the door at the new Hanover restaurant, located at 300 Eisenhower Drive.
HANOVER, PA
popville.com

Action at the old Phillips Seafood & Steak on P Street

Anyone know what’s coming to the old Phillips/Tortilla Coast location at 15th and P?”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Nearby Affordable ‘Island Living’ on Offer at...
STREET, MD
FOX 43

Harrisburg Restaurant Week begins with 18 participating restaurants

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Restaurant Week begins its two-week run on Monday, with 18 participating restaurants. The event was designed as a marketing campaign for the downtown business district of Harrisburg by celebrating local flavors. Beginning in 2008, the event has expanded to include all restaurants within the city.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Restaurant Week returns after pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Restaurant Week is returning in full force this year; Last year’s event was limited to take-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will run from Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 23. The Downtown Improvement District says restaurant week is a fantastic...
HARRISBURG, PA
Melissa Frost

Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival is Coming Up This Weekend and You're Not Going to Want to Miss It [Event Details]

If there is any time to visit Lancaster, PA, it's this upcoming weekend. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair is set to kick off in Bird-in-Hand Friday, Sept. 16 and will run through Sunday. This event is hosted in the village of Bird-in-Hand, PA - featuring the mass launch of dozens of big, beautiful balloons, family entertainment, fireworks, lots of food, including local, Amish goods.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Camp Hill has a brand new farmer’s market

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new farmer’s market in Camp Hill, called “The Market on Market,” held its grand opening on Sept. 13. The market was set up in a large parking lot at Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill. There were fresh local foods,...
CAMP HILL, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Farmers Market to pop up at Cross Keys

The Adams County Farmers Market will hold a popup market on Wednesday Sep. 28, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford. The market will feature vendors selling fresh produce, herbs and spices, locally raised meat, eggs, fresh cut wildflowers, artwork, crafts, and more. This...
NEW OXFORD, PA
FOX 43

Dickinson College's Farm Works to host grand re-opening

CARLISLE, Pa. — Dickinson College's Farm Works, a shop that features food and other goods produced at the Dickinson College Farm, is planning a grand re-opening celebration. The event will be held Friday, Sept. 23 from 3 to 4 p.m. at its storefront at 169 W. High Street. It is open to the public and will include lots of free samples.
CARLISLE, PA
lebtown.com

Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted

The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Search investigation in East Manchester Township, York County

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Search and rescue has now been called off. Crews believe the two people are safe. Emergency crews are responding to a search investigation in York County. The incident occurred on Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township at around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
YORK COUNTY, PA
