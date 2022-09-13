Read full article on original website
New York Disposing of Over 700,000 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer
According to a report by Greg Floyd of WRGB, New York has contracted a company to dispose of over 700,000 gallons of unused and expired hand sanitizer being kept on an old airport runway. In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, hand sanitizer seemed to be worth its weight...
New York State Wants To Make It Illegal For Police To Hide Their Identities
If a New York Assembly bill passes, police in the state could be fined for covering their badges, to intentionally hide their identities. Assembly Bill A10721 and Senate Bill S3701 would punish officers with a hefty fine. The bill, which is currently in the Assembly Codes Committee, is sponsored by Karines Reyes - Assembly District 87.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York's population loss debated in race for governor
For generations, New York has struggled to retain its people. The issue has been an acute one for upstate communities — both urban and rural — that have fretted the loss of its younger residents. Now, after the pandemic has led to even more out-of-state departures, the issue...
Does This Mark The End Of COVID Pandemic In New York?
A recent move made by Gov. Kathy Hochul shows the COVID pandemic may be over in New York State. Gov. Hochul confirmed she will not be extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency. COVID State Disaster Emergency Not Extended. "I will not be renewing them this time. We’re in a different...
New York Declares a State of Emergency Over Poliovirus. Here’s What That Means
New York governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency over poliovirus to raise awareness about the virus and boost vaccination rates. As of early September, poliovirus has been detected in wastewater samples from the New York metro area and four New York counties, including Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, and Nassau County.
buffalonynews.net
New York declares emergency after polio virus found in wastewater
NEW YORK CITY, New York: To accelerate efforts to vaccinate residents against polio, after the. the virus was detected in wastewater samples taken in four counties, New York Governor Kathy. Hochul has declared an emergency, which will remain in force until 9th October. Hochul's executive order was issued after the...
New Yorkers encouraged to lay out their priorities with city slashing spending
THE BRONX (PIX11) — With New York City expected to slash services across the board amidst a budget shortfall, a uniquely New York program could become more important than ever. Beginning Wednesday, New Yorkers can lobby the city directly to fund projects and improvements right in their neighborhoods. It is known as participatory budgeting. Residents […]
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York City
Eric Adams wants to immediately grant working papers to nearly 10,000 southern border migrants to fill the desperate demand for workers in the city. Migrants who want to work have to apply for employment authorization with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. But Adams did not make it clear whether they will favor city jobs or the private sector. According to NYPost.
850wftl.com
NYC ‘nearing its breaking point’ as Republican governors continue to send asylum seekers to city
(NEW YORK) — New York City is “reassessing” longstanding procedures that stem from a law requiring the city to shelter undomiciled people. It follows an influx of more than 11,000 asylum seekers who have been bussed from Texas, the mayor’s chief counsel said Thursday after touring the city’s first Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center.
Science News
Poliovirus is spreading in New York. Here’s what you need to know
A particular kind of poliovirus is spreading in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the country now joins a list of around 30 other countries where circulation of the virus has been identified. Those countries include the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Yemen and around two dozen in Africa.
fox40jackson.com
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst ‘since Great Depression’
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers
MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
NBC New York
NYC Gridlock Alert Days Start Monday: See the Full List Here
New York City officials revealed a list on Thursday that no one likes to hear about: the annual Gridlock Alert days. Trust us, you're better off knowing about these in advance. And there are 19 days expected to bring NYC to a standstill. The fun starts on Monday when the...
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles
Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
brickunderground.com
Need a lease guarantor for a NYC apartment? Here are three things you should know in advance
If you’re want to rent in New York City and your income doesn’t meet a landlord's steep income requirement—which is typically an annual salary of 40 times the monthly rent—you may have no choice but to get a guarantor. However it’s important to know exactly what that means for you as the renter.
NBC New York
NY State Investigating Deadly Disease Outbreak at Manhattan Nursing Home
New York state health officials said Friday they are investigating multiple deaths at a Manhattan nursing home that may be linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, a serious type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grows in warm water. According to the state, Mt. Sinai Hospital first notified it...
cuny.edu
NY Governor Hochul, Labor Sec. Walsh, U.S. Rep. Espaillat hail new CCNY-based Rangel Workforce Initiative
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh gave high marks to The City College of New York-based Rangel Infrastructure Workforce Development Initiative (RIWI) as it embarks on its first major project to address the lack of modern infrastructure jobs throughout New York City. Launched...
fox40jackson.com
New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul
A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
New York approves new private school regulations as yeshivas face mounting scrutiny
The new regulations follow a report alleging inadequate education at some Brooklyn yeshivas despite infusions of public money. The new framework approved by the state's Board of Regents follows allegations of inadequate basic instruction at some yeshivas in Brooklyn and the Hudson Valley. [ more › ]
