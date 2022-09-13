ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

nystateofpolitics.com

New York's population loss debated in race for governor

For generations, New York has struggled to retain its people. The issue has been an acute one for upstate communities — both urban and rural — that have fretted the loss of its younger residents. Now, after the pandemic has led to even more out-of-state departures, the issue...
New York State
buffalonynews.net

New York declares emergency after polio virus found in wastewater

NEW YORK CITY, New York: To accelerate efforts to vaccinate residents against polio, after the. the virus was detected in wastewater samples taken in four counties, New York Governor Kathy. Hochul has declared an emergency, which will remain in force until 9th October. Hochul's executive order was issued after the...
Abdul Ghani

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York City

Eric Adams wants to immediately grant working papers to nearly 10,000 southern border migrants to fill the desperate demand for workers in the city. Migrants who want to work have to apply for employment authorization with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. But Adams did not make it clear whether they will favor city jobs or the private sector. According to NYPost.
Science News

Poliovirus is spreading in New York. Here’s what you need to know

A particular kind of poliovirus is spreading in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the country now joins a list of around 30 other countries where circulation of the virus has been identified. Those countries include the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Yemen and around two dozen in Africa.
Gothamist

Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
NBC New York

NYC Gridlock Alert Days Start Monday: See the Full List Here

New York City officials revealed a list on Thursday that no one likes to hear about: the annual Gridlock Alert days. Trust us, you're better off knowing about these in advance. And there are 19 days expected to bring NYC to a standstill. The fun starts on Monday when the...
KISS 104.1

New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles

Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
fox40jackson.com

New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul

A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
