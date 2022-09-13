Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Man with bow and arrows arrested in Lane Co. mobile park
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man was arrested in Lane County on Tuesday night after shooting arrows in a mobile home park, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Just before midnight, police responded to reports of a man standing on the roof of a residence, armed...
kpic
Officials identify man that died during a police standoff near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Officials in Lane County have identified the man shot and killed during a police standoff Monday at a home daycare near Springfield. The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Robert Harris, Lane County District Attorney Patricia Perlow said in a news release Wednesday. "Two deputies fired...
kezi.com
Cottage Grove police in spotlight as witnesses recall beating of a mentally ill man
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Witnesses recall the moments they watched as 27-year-old Alexander Harrelson, who is autistic and has schizophrenia, get repeatedly punched by Cottage Grove police officers. Duane Raley said it was the afternoon of September 1; he was walking into Bookmine off Main Street when he saw Harrelson...
kezi.com
Aerial firefighters using plane to combat Cedar Creek Fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- Attacking a wildfire from the air is one of the best strategies firefighters have for big wildfires, and soon the Cedar Creek Fire will see 1,400 gallons of air support. A plane called the Super Scooper is one of the only aircraft designed specifically for fighting fires....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14
On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Armed Barricaded Subject, Lane Co., Sept. 13
On 09/12/22 at 3:52pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a male assaulting a female at a residence on S. Ash St. near S. 2nd St. just south of Springfield. The 911 caller stated that his step-father was assaulting his mother at the residence. Deputies arrived on scene and entered the residence. They evacuated 7 children, ages ranging from 1 – 11 years old, from within residence. A daycare business is operated at the residence. Deputies quickly learned that the involved male had barricaded himself with an adult female hostage in the basement. At 4:19pm, deputies heard the male state that he had a firearm and that he was going to kill her. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene. The Crisis Negotiation Team consists of trained crisis negotiators from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department, and Junction City Police Department. The Springfield Police Department SWAT team additionally responded, as did negotiators from the Oregon State Police. Tactical teams positioned themselves to contain the scene and crisis negotiators were able to make contact with the suspect both by telephone and verbally. Negotiations continued for several hours. At 9:31pm, deputies announced via the radio that shots had been fired and that the involved male was down. Deputies began administering first aid to the male and rushed the female out of the residence and into the hands of awaiting paramedics. Paramedics from Eugene/Springfield Fire had been staged a short distance away since early in the incident. Medics quickly transported the female to a nearby hospital. Preliminary reports are that the female had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her abdomen. Deputies attempted to administer life-saving measures to the involved male, however he did not survive and the male was pronounced deceased. Two Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies advised that they had fired shots from their department issued firearms during the incident. No deputies were physically injured during the incident. The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave as is standard protocol in deadly force incidents. The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team (IDFIT) responded and is investigating the incident. This team is comprised of investigators from numerous outside agencies including the Eugene Police Department, Springfield Police Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police. The IDFIT investigation is overseen by the Lane County District Attorney’s Office. As per IDFIT protocols, any additional information regarding this investigation will be released by the Lane County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators are expected to be on scene for the next several hours. There is no on-going threat to the public at this time.
nbc16.com
Armed suspect report prompts lockdown at Bushnell University, PeaceHealth University Hosp.
--- Update #1 (2:00 p.m.): UO ALERTS is giving the all clear on the potential armed suspect at PeaceHealth University District Hospital. EUGENE, Ore. - The University of Oregon ALERTS page is reporting a lockdown of PeaceHealth University District Hospital and Bushnell University due to a potential armed suspect. Law...
eugeneweekly.com
A Police Beating in Cottage Grove
When he walked over to the spot where he’d seen several Cottage Grove police officers holding down a young man who was being punched repeatedly, Duane Raley saw the blotch of blood left behind on the pavement. Alexander Harrelson, age 26 and schizophrenic, also lost two teeth in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Hop Valley Brewing employee and river guide provides help to fight Rum Creek Fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- One man never thought he would use his skills to get firefighters to and from the Rum Creek Fire using the Rogue River, but when the opportunity presented itself to do just that, he jumped at the chance. What was supposed to be a relaxing Labor Day...
KVAL
LTD no longer including a Diamond Express stop at Eugene fairgrounds
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Transit District has announced that they will no longer include a Diamond Express stop at the Eugene fairgrounds on the way to or from Oakridge. LTD says that the Diamond Express is back to its regular service.
kezi.com
Renovation on Washington Jefferson Park begins
EUGENE, Ore. -- After several months of preparation, work on Washington Jefferson Park that city officials say will repair and improve infrastructure has begun. The city of Eugene says contractors began repairing the park’s irrigation system on September 12, including replacing broken parts, sprinkler heads and damaged water lines. Once they’re done, lighting fixtures and wiring will be replaced. After that, topsoil will be removed and replaced as needed, then seeded with new grass. Eugene officials estimate an average of three inches of topsoil will have to be replaced across the area being restored to due compacted debris including needles. Work is currently ongoing between the railroad tracks and west Fifth Avenue, according to officials.
klcc.org
Woman charged with setting fire on Skinner Butte
A Eugene woman has been charged with arson and disorderly conduct, after police responded to reports of a woman with a gun at Skinner Butte yesterday afternoon. Police arrived to find 39-year-old Shelly Ann Reed at the top of the butte’s west side columns, screaming and crouching in the grass. Moments later, a brush fire began where she was seen, and Reed fled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klcc.org
Eugene retailers produce 'abysmal' rate of sales to underage decoys
A recent decoy operation to see if Eugene-area retailers would sell alcohol to minors yielded the worst results in the decades-old program. Over two days this summer, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission sent 18-to-20-year-olds into more than two dozen stores in the Eugene and Springfield area. The result: nearly two-thirds of them sold alcohol to the underage, undercover buyers.
kezi.com
Home made for disabled child and family now for sale
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield family is trying to pay forward a huge act of kindness after they were on the receiving end of it more than 15 years ago. In 2007, the community rallied behind the Reynolds family and helped build a home on Lomond Avenue for them and their son, who had a disability. Their son has since passed and they're moving on, but they want to make sure another family can benefit from their blessing.
nbc16.com
Lane County Sheriff's Office reduces evacuation notices
The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced that they are able to reduce the following areas to Level 1 'BE READY':. Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the Middle Fork Willamette River west of Fish Hatchery Road. LCSO says they will continue to work closely with fire teams. They also say other...
kezi.com
Man sentenced to nearly 19 years for manslaughter, DUII
Eugene, Ore. -- A man who plead guilty to numerous criminal charges including driving under the influence and three counts of second-degree manslaughter was sentenced to 18 years and 9 months in prison Thursday afternoon. James Cam Johnson IV, then 31, of Oakridge, was arrested in May of 2021 after...
kezi.com
Cedar Creek Fire evacuation levels decrease again
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- As cooler temperatures pass through the area and intense efforts to combat the Cedar Creek Fire continue, danger to Oakridge is steadily decreasing. Officials have decreased evacuation levels for Oakridge and the surrounding areas to Level One (Be Ready.) The High Prairie Area, Westfir-Oakrdige road from Westfir...
kezi.com
Remembering Amber Mark, woman who was killed in tent off Hwy 99
EUGENE, Ore. -- The family and friends of Amber Mark, who tragically died after a driver tore through a tent, are speaking out. Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 18-year-old Anthony Rodeen ran over Mark's tent while she was inside. They said he then continued to drive recklessly down Highway 99 for about a mile and hit another person before being arrested. The other victim is now in stable condition.
KTVL
Eugene PD stays busy overnight with shootings, a stabbing, vehicle and dumpster fires
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports it had a busy weekend and officers were kept running call to call. There were multiple high priority calls, and the department highlighted a few of them in a Sunday morning news release:. At 10:14 p.m. September 10, EPD received and...
kezi.com
City of Springfield ramps up road repair
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a crack sealing operation conducted over several months by the Operations Division of Development and Public Works, many streets are receiving new asphalt surfaces. Streets in many neighborhoods are receiving a slurry seal mix made up of asphalt, sand and rock. According to city officials, slurry...
Comments / 0