Tomah, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man accused of lying about being a veteran, facing 12 charges

(WFRV) – A man from Tomah was recently charged after allegedly claiming that his business was a Service-Sidabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, which resulted in him receiving contracts from the Department of Defense. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 44-year-old Jonathan Walker is facing twelve charges in regard to...
TOMAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse man indicted on federal drug, gun charges

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is indicted on several federal drug and gun charges Wednesday. 26-year-old Jade Deeny was charged with distributing cocaine, possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, possessing 50 grams or more of meth with the intent to distribute, and using and maintaining a place for the distribution of cocaine.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Amtrak cancels long-distance train service, including Empire Builder through Wisconsin, ahead of potential rail strike

WASHINGTON — A looming freight rail strike that could start as soon as Friday is already having impacts on Amtrak passenger train travel across the country, including in Wisconsin. On Tuesday, Amtrak announced it was canceling trips on three long-distance routes to avoid potential passenger disruptions. Among those routes is the Empire Builder route, which stops in Milwaukee, Columbus, Portage,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs

From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
MARSHFIELD, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Former Cashton educator charged in connection to hit-list, reaches diversion agreement

As News 8 Now first reported in July, investigators say Michelle Herricks wrote a list of teacher's names and the phrases “shoot em, stab em, blow em up” and made it appear like two students wrote it. A security camera caught Herricks dropping the note in a school hallway. She told police her son had problems with one of the students at the top of the list, but she denied any involvement.
CASHTON, WI
cwbradio.com

Man Charged in Wisconsin Rapids Cold Case Fails to Appear in Court

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges in the cold case homicide of Benny Scruggs which occurred in July of 1985. Donald Wayne Maier, age 60, has been charged with First Degree Murder. On July 17, 1985, twenty-nine-year-old Benny Scruggs was stabbed to death in his home on Travis Drive in Wisconsin Rapids. Police were dispatched based on a call from a neighbor who was alerted by Scruggs’ wife Yvonne.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person killed in La Crosse County rollover crash Sunday

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday afternoon between Onalaska and Holmen in La Crosse County. The Holmen Police Department said the person died after the vehicle crashed and rolled over on Highway 53 north of the interchange with Highway 35 at 4:11 p.m. on Sunday.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Missing Hayward Man Found Deceased

BLACK RIVER FALLS,- An alert for a missing Hayward man, Kenneth William Taylor, 22, was cancelled by the Police Department yesterday evening. It was reported that Taylor was last seen leaving a residence near Rye Bluff Road in Black River Falls on September 10, at about 5am. The Police Department reported him to possibly be in danger.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Police: Missing Hayward man found dead

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
ADAMS, WI
winonaradio.com

Suspect Remains At Large After Robbing a Local Shop in Downtown Area

(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:00 a.m. the Winona Police Department responded to a reported robbery on the 400 block of E 2nd Street in downtown Winona. An employee working at the store left the register for merely one min and returned to find a man behind the counter, digging in the register, says WPD.
WINONA, MN

