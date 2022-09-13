Last week, I joined some folks stalking around Chatham looking to catch some birds. Armed with gunpowder, heavy iron cannons, and multiple nets, they were hunting one of the rarest shorebirds in the country. Not much more than 100 years ago, people like this would have been looking to fill barrels full with fat-breasted shorebirds to sell to upscale Boston restaurants. But these weren’t the market gunners of old, they were researchers, conservation biologists looking to better understand a special bird, one that, here in the Northeast U.S., is best found in Chatham – it’s the amazing, and federally Threatened, Red Knot.

CHATHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO