Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inquirer and Mirror
Field hockey falls to Dennis-Yarmouth
(Sept. 15, 2022) The varsity field hockey team started off with another strong first quarter Thursday on the road at Dennis-Yarmouth, but it didn’t show on the scoreboard as the Whalers lost 3-0. “We had another great first quarter, we really held play for a lot of it. We...
Inquirer and Mirror
Volleyball cruises to straight-sets win in opening match
(Sept. 15, 2022) A complete team effort in the opening match of the season Saturday led to a 3-0 home victory for the varsity volleyball team over Holbrook. “I think we played well. The kids were ready for the season to begin so they came out, they were geared up and they were just ready for it,” head coach Andrew Viselli said.
Inquirer and Mirror
Girls soccer gets off to a hot start
(Sept. 15, 2022) After opening the season with back-to-back victories, the girls varsity soccer team lost its first game Tuesday 2-1 on the road against a Monomoy team that dominated the middle of the field. “They were a very physical, very fast team. They overloaded the middle a lot and...
Inquirer and Mirror
Volleyball beats Falmouth in straight sets
(Sept. 14, 2022) For the second time in as many games to begin the season, the volleyball team completed a 3-0 sweep, this time on the road against Falmouth in the Whalers’ first road match of the season Wednesday. “The kids played really well. They played really loose, service...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inquirer and Mirror
Nantucket Clean Team
The Nantucket Clean Team meets Saturdays from spring through fall for one hour to clean up trash around the island. This week's spots: Handlebar Cafe, 15 Washington Street, and Wauwinet Road at the tire-deflation station.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford-based “People’s Pressed” to close Dartmouth location
People’s Pressed, a New Bedford-based wellness cafe and juice shop announced that it will soon be closing its location in Padanaram. Owner Amanda Desrosiers, who opened the Dartmouth location in 2020, did not want to close their second site but increasing rent – something seen all over the SouthCoast – was the tipping point.
capeandislands.org
Conservationists flock to Chatham to observe a rare and athletic bird
Last week, I joined some folks stalking around Chatham looking to catch some birds. Armed with gunpowder, heavy iron cannons, and multiple nets, they were hunting one of the rarest shorebirds in the country. Not much more than 100 years ago, people like this would have been looking to fill barrels full with fat-breasted shorebirds to sell to upscale Boston restaurants. But these weren’t the market gunners of old, they were researchers, conservation biologists looking to better understand a special bird, one that, here in the Northeast U.S., is best found in Chatham – it’s the amazing, and federally Threatened, Red Knot.
phoenixmag.com
Susie Timm’s Must-Sees in Nantucket
On her second trip to Nantucket, a small, isolated island just off Cape Cod in Massachusetts, publicist and Knife & Fork Media president Susie Timm zeroed in on the local restaurant scene. “My objective this time was to relax and dine in some of the places that I had not been to [yet],” Timm says. Instead of bringing her gal pals as she did on her first “girls’ trip” visit to Nantucket, this time she brought her husband.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Barnstable Home on Nantucket Sound
The deep water dock on this home on a peninsula in West Bay allows you to sail out into the waters of the Nantucket Sound. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $13,000,000. Size: 4,896 square feet. Bedrooms: 7.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Vineyarders rally to support Island family
Emotions flared at the continued public hearing of Brad Tucker and Liz Ragone’s request for a special permit to install a second curb cut at 844 State Road during the West Tisbury planning board Zoom meeting on Monday. A total of 132 people attended the public hearing, many of...
hotelnewsresource.com
The Waterford Inn in Provincetown, MA Sold
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of The Waterford Inn & Spindler’s Restaurant, a 15-room inn and a 145-seat restaurant in Provincetown, Massachusetts. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, THG Properties, LLC, in the sale to Sawyer Realty...
Inquirer and Mirror
Maria Mitchell Women of Science Symposium free, virtual
(Sept. 15, 2022) The Maria Mitchell Association will host its 2022 Women of Science Symposium Sept. 22 and 23 as a free and virtual event. Participants can register online at www.mmwss.org/registration#Registration. The symposium is meant to promote and support women and girls in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecod.com
Tractor-trailer overturns in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A tractor-trailer overturned in Falmouth around 1 PM Friday. The crash happened on Thomas B. Landers Road at Turner Road. Live wires came down requiring Eversource to respond to the scene. Reports indicated the driver needed to be extricated from the wreckage but did not appear to be seriously injured. Thomas B. Landers Road was closed in the area. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police and the Mass State Police truck team. About 50 Eversource customers in the area lost power because of the crash.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Fairhaven Town Auction this weekend
Fairhaven will hold its annual town auction this Saturday, 9/17/22, beginning at 9 a.m., at the BPW garage, 5 Arsene Street, Fairhaven. Items that have been declared surplus by various town departments will be auctioned off. COUNCIL ON AGING. 1 Swintek 7000 electric typewriter. 4 drawer small tan filing cabinet.
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Driver banged up after car strikes pole in Dennis…
DENNIS – A vehicle left the roadway and snapped a utility pole on Main Street near the intersection with Duck Pond Road last evening, a short time after midnight. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. At the time of this report, and based on information on scene, the driver’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The Dennis Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash…
capecod.com
Barnstable Fire Chief to retire in November-promotions announced
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
capecod.com
Box truck overturns in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A box truck overturned in Falmouth sometime before 10 AM Tuesday. The incident happened on Old Homestead Lane, apparently after the truck snagged some overhead power lines. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escape any serious injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Falmouth. Update...
Inquirer and Mirror
Study: Elevated PFAS in firefighters’ blood
Nobody ever told us. We knew the stuff coming off the fires was bad, but not the clothes we wore to protect ourselves. It really all started when one of our (young firefighters) got cancer. And it snowballed from there.”. (Sept. 15, 2022) Island firefighters have elevated levels of PFAS...
theweektoday.com
Motorcycle crash reported on Cranberry Highway
A pickup truck and motorcycle collided on Cranberry Highway in Wareham around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The crash happened near the 7-eleven convivence store at 3106 Cranberry Highway. Two ambulances were seen leaving the scene. No information about injuries was available as of press time. The Wareham Police...
Inquirer and Mirror
ACKlimate Beach Clean-up
Low Beach, Sconset. ACKlimate and the Maria Mitchell Association lead this beach clean-up on International Coastal Clean-up Day.
Comments / 0