Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry

Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win

Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
CELEBRITIES
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
Essence

'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss

"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
WEIGHT LOSS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
E! News

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
TV SHOWS
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

People

