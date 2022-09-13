Read full article on original website
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Popculture
'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry
Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win
Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
88-Year-Old ‘Partridge Family’ Star Shirley Jones Seen Out And About In Pink Track Suit
Shirley Jones was seen in Los Angeles in a rare sighting. The star, best known for her role as Shirley Partridge in The Partridge Family, is now 88 years old. She still works from time to time, as is apparent in her most recent role in Forgiven This Gun4hire, but she doesn’t often get caught by paparazzi going out in public.
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
Essence
'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss
"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
Erika Alexander, Pam Tucker From ‘The Cosby Show,’ Is Now An Advocate For Other Black Actors
Erika Alexander of The Cosby Show and Living Single is now 52 years old and has carved a niche for herself since her famous roles. Although she’s still an actor, she has added directing, writing, producing, and activism to her skillset. She is known to be a strong advocate for Black actors.
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan
Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
‘Gunsmoke’: Dennis Weaver’s Limp Fans Hated Came From Drunken Night Out
Actor Dennis Weaver had a limp while playing Chester Goode in 'Gunsmoke,' which came as a result of a drunken night out.
Kelly Ripa breaks silence on ‘feud’ with Regis Philbin after late co-host once claimed she ‘stopped speaking to him’
LIVE With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa has broken her silence on the feud she is said to have had with her late co-host, Regis Philbin. Regis once claimed that she stopped speaking to him after he retired from the show. Kelly's book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, comes...
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast
Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
David A. Arnold, Comedian And 'Fuller House' Writer, Dies At 54
Comedian and writer David A. Arnold died Wednesday, just months after his second Netflix comedy special premiered. He was 54. Arnold, also a writer and producer on the “Fuller House” reboot, was a few dates into his national comedy tour, “Pace Ya Self,” Deadline reported. His...
People
