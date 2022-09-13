ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Goldstein Again Breaks His Promise Not To Swear As He Repeats As Supporting Actor Emmy Winner

By Justin Kroll
 3 days ago
Ted Lasso ‘s Brett Goldstein returned to the Emmy stage yet again this year claiming his second straight best supporting actor Emmy for his performance as Roy Kent. Goldstein also promised that he would try not to swear like the foul mouthed Kent, a promise he just couldn’t keep.

Similar to last year’s Emmys , Goldstein beat out a number of his co-stars for the award including Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed along with Barry co-stars Henry Winkler and Anthony Carrigan as well as Abbott Elementary ‘s Tyler James Williams, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ‘s Tony Shalhoub and Saturday Night Live ‘s Bowen Yang. Goldstein also becomes the first actor in the category to repeat as a winner since Jeremy Piven won three straight years in a row from 2006-08.

After thanking the shows creators for creating the show and letting him be a part of it, he went on to thank his cast and fellow nominees by saying, “The hardest part about being in Ted Lasso is being in a scene with anyone from this cast and ruining the take by just staring at them and going, “God You’re good.”

As for that promise he made before his speech, Goldstein went on to send love to his family and then went on to say “I f*ckin love you” with the feed cutting out again and the crowd laughing as he broke his promise not to swear. While the rest of the speech was censored in US, Goldstein went on to add, “When is this country going to grow the f*ck up and stop censoring ‘profanity,’ which is far less offensive than a lot of the sh*t going on in this world?”

