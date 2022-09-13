There will be lots of big names at this year's NAIAS Detroit Auto Show, including the World's Largest Rubber Duck

DETROIT (WWJ) – There’s a lot to be excited about as the North American International Auto Show makes its much-anticipated September return. There will be spectacular cars, fun, interactive exhibits across the city, and…

The World’s Largest Rubber Duck.

WWJ’s Erin Vee spoke with Craig Samborski, owner of the 61-foot-tall World’s Largest Duck about how this massive waterfowl made its way to the biggest event of the year in Detroit.

Samborski says he’s teaming up with Jeep for some “surprises” throughout the show, but he was surprised himself to learn about the connection between Jeeps and rubber ducks.

“I didn’t know about this relationship between Jeeps and rubber ducks,” he said. “Jeep owners give each other rubber ducks as a sign of just being nice to each other, which is definitely something that fits in with my mission.”

Samborski says “Mama Duck” will be set up at Hart Plaza, close to where people will be walking into Huntington Place.

The duck, which weighs in at more than 30,000 lbs., made a trip to Michigan earlier this summer as part of the Festival of Sail.

“She’s a big girl,” he said. “She’s proud of herself and the way she is, and I think all of us should be that way.”

Samborski says there will be merchandise that says “Duck, Duck Jeep” and a shirt that says “I got ducked in Detroit.”

More information on Mama Duck can be found on the World’s Largest Rubber Duck website .