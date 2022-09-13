ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Drivers can expect delays as FDOT repairs I-95 overpass

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’ve driven on Interstate-95 toward Downtown Jacksonville this week, you’ve probably got caught in traffic. It’s all because of a construction project the Florida Department of Transportation is working near I-95 and the 8th Street exit. All that heavy traffic on I-95 is because construction crews are working on the interstate’s bridge deck.
Northside traffic delays continue on I-95 at 8th Street

Jacksonville, Fl — Daily delays through the northside have been frustrating for drivers all week, and they are only getting worse. Thursday morning, FDOT closed two left lanes of I-95 from 8th Street to south of West 5th Street. Bridge deck repairs are being made to the I-95 West 5th Street overpass that will likely continue through the end of next week.
Southside community center for seniors celebrates grand opening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After six years in the making, the doors have opened to a new spot for senior citizens in the Jacksonville area to gather. Thursday marked the grand opening of the Southside Community Center for Seniors. “None of this would be possible without the seniors expressing the...
Lake City issues boil water advisory notice

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials are advising some residents in southwest Lake City to boil their water. A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all businesses and homes in the area of Southwest Ace Lane to Michigan Street that lost water. Residents should boil their water until notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.
Jacksonville police investigating after gunshot victims walk in to area hospitals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after two men walked in to area hospitals Thursday night with gunshot wounds. One person was said to be an 18-year-old man, the other was a man in his 30s, according to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office. Both were said to have injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
The Jack on Beach apartments begin construction in Spring Park

What was once the Southgate Plaza shopping center at 3428 Beach Blvd. in Spring Park is now a vacant lot, but 100 units of The Jack on Beach apartments are expected to be ready for residents in the first part of 2023. Contractor FaverGray of Jacksonville Beach hosted a groundbreaking...
JSO: 18-year-old injured in drive by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive by shooting in a neighborhood on the northside. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting, but he is expected to be OK. Police got a call around 1:10 a.m. in reference to someone shot. JSO says three men...
Trevato files new plan for Adventure Landing apartments

Nine months after the Trevato Development Group asked the Jacksonville Beach Planning Commission to defer its rezoning request to build apartments on land occupied by Adventure Landing, a new plan is being submitted. Originally Trevato wanted to build a 427-unit apartment community at the water and entertainment park at 1944...
Teen in hospital after shooting in Northside Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen was shot on Shrewbury Drive early Thursday morning. STORY: Biden says railroad companies, unions reach tentative deal, averting strike. JSO said that at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the location and found an 18-year-old boy...
