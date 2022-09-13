Read full article on original website
Related
Drivers can expect delays as FDOT repairs I-95 overpass
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’ve driven on Interstate-95 toward Downtown Jacksonville this week, you’ve probably got caught in traffic. It’s all because of a construction project the Florida Department of Transportation is working near I-95 and the 8th Street exit. All that heavy traffic on I-95 is because construction crews are working on the interstate’s bridge deck.
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Jacksonville neighborhood finally seeing homes connected to city sewer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We have an update on the News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into the City of Jacksonville’s Septic Tank Phaseout program. When completed, it will connect thousands of residents to city sewer services. There are three major projects underway -- in the Biltmore, Beverly Hills and Christobel neighborhood....
Northside traffic delays continue on I-95 at 8th Street
Jacksonville, Fl — Daily delays through the northside have been frustrating for drivers all week, and they are only getting worse. Thursday morning, FDOT closed two left lanes of I-95 from 8th Street to south of West 5th Street. Bridge deck repairs are being made to the I-95 West 5th Street overpass that will likely continue through the end of next week.
News4Jax.com
Hundreds gather in opposition of proposed Fruit Cove apartment & townhome development
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – It was standing room only Wednesday night as hundreds packaged a church in Fruit Cove, rallying against a proposed apartment and townhome development that would be placed in a predominantly rural neighborhood. Residents tell News4JAX the application to begin rezoning and building hasn’t been filed,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Southside community center for seniors celebrates grand opening
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After six years in the making, the doors have opened to a new spot for senior citizens in the Jacksonville area to gather. Thursday marked the grand opening of the Southside Community Center for Seniors. “None of this would be possible without the seniors expressing the...
WCJB
Lake City issues boil water advisory notice
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials are advising some residents in southwest Lake City to boil their water. A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all businesses and homes in the area of Southwest Ace Lane to Michigan Street that lost water. Residents should boil their water until notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police investigating after gunshot victims walk in to area hospitals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after two men walked in to area hospitals Thursday night with gunshot wounds. One person was said to be an 18-year-old man, the other was a man in his 30s, according to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office. Both were said to have injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Duval County homeowner reports sewage overflow inside his home
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is investigating reports of of sewage overflow in Duval County
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jacksonville International Airport parking lots running out of space
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today several parking lots at Jacksonville international airport hit capacity. It’s been an issue that Action News Jax has seen reporting on over the last few months. Action News Jax spoke with two people this afternoon and they say it took them almost 10 to...
JFRD: Medical call prompts police presence on Jacksonville Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police presence was reported near Corkscrew Park on the Jacksonville Riverwalk Thursday. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says it responded to a medical call in the area around 12:45 p.m. There is also police presence in the area. Around 8 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Jack on Beach apartments begin construction in Spring Park
What was once the Southgate Plaza shopping center at 3428 Beach Blvd. in Spring Park is now a vacant lot, but 100 units of The Jack on Beach apartments are expected to be ready for residents in the first part of 2023. Contractor FaverGray of Jacksonville Beach hosted a groundbreaking...
JSO: 18-year-old injured in drive by shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive by shooting in a neighborhood on the northside. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting, but he is expected to be OK. Police got a call around 1:10 a.m. in reference to someone shot. JSO says three men...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Deep Creek Community Center will hold a road dedication ceremony for an inspector
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a road dedication ceremony for an inspector who was killed in the line of duty in Lake City. Inspector Austin Gay had his last watch on Saturday, April 14, 1979. The opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. It will be held at...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man says GMC sought in auto burglaries belongs to him, was stolen in June
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said it’s investigating a series of car burglaries that were reported in the area of Crystal Springs Road on the Westside. According to the Sheriff’s Office, JSO is seeking information on the truck in the provided photo. It’s...
News4Jax.com
3rd arrest made in 2020 murder in Jacksonville’s Windy Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man that Jacksonville police said was fatally shot in 2020, an arrest report shows. Investigators said Glenn Foreman Jr., 36, was found shot to death on Forest Street next to...
JFRD: No injuries after residential structure fire on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department say there were no injuries after a residential structure fire on the Northside. JFRD says the fire happened in the 11400 block of Dunn Creek Road. Red Cross was called for two adults and two children.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Trevato files new plan for Adventure Landing apartments
Nine months after the Trevato Development Group asked the Jacksonville Beach Planning Commission to defer its rezoning request to build apartments on land occupied by Adventure Landing, a new plan is being submitted. Originally Trevato wanted to build a 427-unit apartment community at the water and entertainment park at 1944...
First Coast News
18-year-old injured in drive by shooting on Jacksonville's Northside
Police respond to drive by shooting on Jacksonville's Northside. The 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Credit: Leah Shields.
Teen in hospital after shooting in Northside Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen was shot on Shrewbury Drive early Thursday morning. STORY: Biden says railroad companies, unions reach tentative deal, averting strike. JSO said that at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the location and found an 18-year-old boy...
FHP: One death in vehicle crash on Russell Rd.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported one death in a fatal crash near Russell Rd. FHP reports the vehicle was traveling northbound on Russell Rd when for unknown reasons traveled off the roadway to the right. The vehicle came to a final rest inside the...
Comments / 1