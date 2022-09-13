Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
KBTX.com
Aggies prepare for SEC opener against Georgia at Ellis Field
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies open the SEC slate Friday at 7 p.m. when they host the Georgia Bulldogs in the third game of their four-match homestand at Ellis Field. Friday is Aggie soccer’s Turn It Gold Match. Texas A&M soccer is raising money for Turn...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M equestrian hosts Maroon & White scrimmage
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M equestrian team hosts its annual Maroon & White Scrimmage on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free and live results can be found here. “We will treat our meet just like a season opener,” head coach Tana McKay...
KBTX.com
Big business thanks to Aggie football games
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the Texas A&M football team hosting its third straight game, businesses in Bryan-College Station are feeling the economic jolt. “We’ve seen such an increase in traffic that we’ve started holding more in-store events,” Blake Bodin with Aggieland Outfitters said. With a big...
KBTX.com
No. 17 Aggies Win Badger Invitational; Paysse Earns Co-Medalist Honors
MADISON, Wisc. – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won its season-opener at the Badger Invitational while William Paysse earned co-medalist honors Tuesday at the University Ridge Golf Course. The Aggies, who entered the final round with a three-shot lead, carded a tournament-best 11-under 277 to finish...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Johnson has been named starting quarterback vs Miami according to The Battalion
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Grant Gaspard with the Texas A&M student newspaper The Battalion is quoting an anonymous source within the Aggie football program that has confirmed that Max Johnson will replace Haynes King as A&M’s starting quarterback against 13th ranked Miami Saturday night at Kyle Field. Johnson...
KBTX.com
Fisher not locked into play calling - more concerned with winning
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “Whatever it takes. I’m always about whatever it takes to win,” said Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher when ask if he would be willing to give up the play calling if it would result in more wins!. Losses are one...
KBTX.com
Aggie cross country set to host Texas A&M Invitational
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams host the Texas A&M Invitational on Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. “We’re back in our comfort zone running on the home course,” distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “This is another chance to get a hard effort in during the month of September. Everything builds towards championship time in November, and this is another step along the way and a chance to continue to grow as a team.”
KBTX.com
Bryan Vikings host Randle in final pre-district game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are continuing their early season success. The Vikings are coming off a 55-42 win at Brenham and are 2-1 on the year. They’ve also put up 136 points through 3 weeks. Head Coach Ricky Tullos said he’s proud of how his team...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Texas A&M baseball conference schedule released
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball received its 30-game 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Wednesday afternoon. The Aggies’ SEC assignments feature home series against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Maroon & White embark on league road series at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
KBTX.com
No. 4 Leon volleyball sweeps Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The 4th-ranked team in Class 2A, Leon, beat Madisonville 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 Tuesday night at Mustang Gym. Jessica Turner and the Lady Cougars moved to 28-4 on the year with district play starting a week from Friday. Leon jumped out to a 20-8 lead in the first set before the Lady Mustangs tried to make a run, but the Lady Cougars proved to be too much.
KBTX.com
Magnolia West denies Rudder 30th win on the volleyball court
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Lady Ranger volleyball team dropped a four set decision to Magnolia West Tuesday night at The Armory 19-25, 14-24, 9-25, 15-25. The loss dropped Rudder’s overall record to 29-7 and district mark to 1-1. Neeley Rutledge had 8 kills and 15 digs. Londyn Singleton contributed 7 kills and 11 digs . Reagan Aponte led the way with 23 assists and had 20 digs. Gabby Baker added 18 digs and Addison Benavidez had 14 digs.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: K9 Mays makes new friends
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Police Department K9 Mays got to meet some new friends at the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center. He was able to meet some of the kids at the center Wednesday. K9 Mays was named in honor of Lowry Mays, namesake of Mays Business...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Vote for Matt and his rockin’ mullet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. St. Joseph ICU nurse Matt Rollins is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework design and luscious curls could be...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan High senior named Semifinalist in 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD student received some exciting news. The principal of Bryan High School, Lane Buban, announced Wednesday, September 14 that Gabriel Gomez has been named a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. He is one of over 16,000 Semifinalists in the program. Gabriel,...
KBTX.com
Bryan Police Preparing for National Night Out
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an initiative to encourage neighborhoods to get out and meet each other, and form a bond with law enforcement and first responders. Sergeant Chad Hanks with the Bryan Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday, September 15 to discuss this year’s event.
KBTX.com
Brazos County hotel industry rebounding
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Things are looking up for Bryan-College Station hotels according to an economic indicators report created by the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center (PERC). The September 2022 edition from PERC showed the impacts COVID-19 caused on the hotel business. For example, the revenues for the last...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
KBTX.com
Fiona continues westward movement toward Leeward Islands
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Fiona formed late Wednesday in the central Atlantic, and continues its westward trek as we near the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center says Fiona may strengthen a bit before interacting with the northern Leeward Islands, but dry air and westward wind shear should slow that development somewhat over the next few days. From there, interaction with Puerto Rico is possible by this weekend. The main impacts, for now, appear to be heavy rain and some minor wind damage.
KBTX.com
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival returning to downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’ll be a fun weekend as the Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival makes a return to downtown Bryan Sunday. This will be the first time the event is being held since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It starts at noon with a parade beginning at Sandy Point Road and ending at Main Street following along William J. Bryan.
KBTX.com
Johnson Elementary hosts Fiestas Patrias Drive-Thru Parade
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Johnson Elementary students hosted its third Fiestas Patrias Drive-Thru Parade Friday. Kindergartners through fifth-grade students surrounded the school to show off different routines that were inspired by classroom learning. The classes chose a different country in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and based their routines on the research they did.
Comments / 0