BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams host the Texas A&M Invitational on Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. “We’re back in our comfort zone running on the home course,” distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “This is another chance to get a hard effort in during the month of September. Everything builds towards championship time in November, and this is another step along the way and a chance to continue to grow as a team.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO