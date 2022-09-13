ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested in connection with armored truck robbery on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO -One man is in custody and another is still on the run in connection with the robbery of an armored truck last month on the Northeast Side. Lawrence Eric Taylor, 21, was arrested on Thursday after the San Antonio Police Robbery Task Force tracked him down after finding the vehicle used in the robbery. After linking it to a home, police obtained a search warrant and allegedly found evidence linking Taylor to the crime.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Couple found dead following apparent murder-suicide on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO – A married couple was found dead following a murder-suicide on the East Side. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Burleson Street close to downtown San Antonio. According to the police, the husband and wife were arguing when the husband shot his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
foxsanantonio.com

Homeless man arrested after forcing way into Olmos Park home

OLMOS PARK, Texas - A homeless man was arrested after an early morning home invasion. Olmos Park Police said they received calls early Thursday morning about a suspicious man walking in the backyards of homes off Paseo Encinal near McCullough Avenue. A homeowner told officers that a homeless man forced his way into her home and was in his bedroom.
OLMOS PARK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Northside#Police#Violent Crime
foxsanantonio.com

Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge

SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Deputies arrest man accused of possessing several illegal automatic firearms

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in Poteet accused of possessing several illegal automatic firearms. 20-year-old Elijah Freabe had an active felony warrant for his arrest. The warrant was issued after Freabe allegedly distributed and sold switches. Switches are illegal devices that are placed on weapons to turn semi-automatic weapons into illegal automatic weapons.
POTEET, TX
foxsanantonio.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
SCHERTZ, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxsanantonio.com

Have you seen this missing 22-year-old? Last seen in Cibolo

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating missing 22-year-old Brianna Renay Woods, last seen in the Cibolo area. Deputies say Brianna’s last reported communication was on September 6. Brianna is 5’3 and weighs 125 pounds; she has brown eyes and black hair.
CIBOLO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

"We definitely need security..." Security concerns remain at senior high-rise

Unlocked doors, loitering and aggressive panhandling at a high-rise for seniors. Lack of security has long been a concern at Opportunity Home, formally known as the San Antonio Housing Authority. Last year, a Fox San Antonio Problem Solver report focused on security concerns at Villa Tranchese Apartments. We checked in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Twenty San Antonio area veterans make trip of a lifetime to nation's capitol

SAN ANTONIO - A trip of a lifetime for several veterans as they head to Washington D.C. for a very special visit. The 20 veterans and their special escorts are part of an honor flight that will tour the veteran memorials. Some of our country's bravest military heroes will depart from the San Antonio International Airport on their way to D.C. where they will visit the national memorials. The veterans include those who served in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Bad Bunny mural created by local artists unveiled in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO –If you're a die-hard Bad Bunny fan or feeling withdrawals after his concert last week, there's a new Bad Bunny mural you'll want to check out in San Antonio!. The new Bad Bunny mural was created by Colton Valentine and Angélica from San Antonio. The mural...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy