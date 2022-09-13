Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested in connection with armored truck robbery on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO -One man is in custody and another is still on the run in connection with the robbery of an armored truck last month on the Northeast Side. Lawrence Eric Taylor, 21, was arrested on Thursday after the San Antonio Police Robbery Task Force tracked him down after finding the vehicle used in the robbery. After linking it to a home, police obtained a search warrant and allegedly found evidence linking Taylor to the crime.
foxsanantonio.com
Standoff between police, armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home ends peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - A standoff between San Antonio Police and a man that's barricaded inside a Southeast Side home ended on Thursday night. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. According to officials, a neighbor called the police after 28-year-old Baldemar...
foxsanantonio.com
Two teens arrested for attempted murder after double shooting at Del Rio motel
DEL RIO, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after a double shooting Thursday evening. Javon Rene Tristan, 19, and Kameron Jahmal Tapp, 19, both residents of Cibolo, are suspected of shooting two men during a possible human smuggling incident. Del Rio Police said they...
foxsanantonio.com
Couple found dead following apparent murder-suicide on the East Side
SAN ANTONIO – A married couple was found dead following a murder-suicide on the East Side. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Burleson Street close to downtown San Antonio. According to the police, the husband and wife were arguing when the husband shot his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Police looking at surveillance video to find out who shot a man twice in the legs
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to figure out what happened that led to a shooting at a West Side apartment complex. The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cable Ranch Apartments off Waters Edge Drive near Loop 410. Police said they don't have much to go...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot several times while being chased by men in a car on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to the hospital after he say he was shot while being chased on the Northwest Side. Police were called out around 4 a.m. Thursday to San Antonio Fire Station No. 10 off Culebra Road for a man who had been shot several times.
foxsanantonio.com
Man opens fire on 'peeping tom' after he was caught looking through daughter's window
SAN ANTONIO - Police say a man on the Northwest Side opened fire after he saw another man peeping through his daughter's window. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Oaks at La Cantera Apartments off Seco Creek and Chase Hill Boulevard. The man told police his daughter...
foxsanantonio.com
Homeless man arrested after forcing way into Olmos Park home
OLMOS PARK, Texas - A homeless man was arrested after an early morning home invasion. Olmos Park Police said they received calls early Thursday morning about a suspicious man walking in the backyards of homes off Paseo Encinal near McCullough Avenue. A homeowner told officers that a homeless man forced his way into her home and was in his bedroom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge
SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
foxsanantonio.com
Police responded to fight that led to man suffering a cut on his neck at South Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Police responded to a fight that led to a man suffering a cut on his neck at South Park Mall. The incident happened at the 2300 block of SW Military Drive at around 1:13 p.m. According to officials, two men in their 20s started fighting in...
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies arrest man accused of possessing several illegal automatic firearms
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in Poteet accused of possessing several illegal automatic firearms. 20-year-old Elijah Freabe had an active felony warrant for his arrest. The warrant was issued after Freabe allegedly distributed and sold switches. Switches are illegal devices that are placed on weapons to turn semi-automatic weapons into illegal automatic weapons.
foxsanantonio.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Bandera County missing people knew each other, family disputes suicide finding
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - New information on the series of mysterious deaths in Bandera County. The sheriff's office says an autopsy was completed this week on the most recent body to be discovered. It found no evidence of foul play in the death of 63-year old Norma Espinoza. Espinoza's daughter...
foxsanantonio.com
Injured motorcycle rider recalled woman as 'beacon of light' after wreck
San Antonio — On average, one motorcycle rider dies every day in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Milton Klink said he nearly became part of that statistic after a wreck on his motorcycle last May. “There was a truck in front of me that was turning...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after being struck by vehicle during deadly hit-and-run on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a busy Northwest Side highway in a deadly hit-and run accident. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday along Northwest Loop 410 at the Ingram Road Exit. When police arrived, they said they found the man...
foxsanantonio.com
Speed study underway after years of complaints in Northwest neighborhood
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - When a playground was built along Mill Park in the Silver Canyon neighborhood, the area was still being developed. Now it's a connecting road for two busy neighborhoods, and residents worry about how safe the structure really is. Several families live just steps away from the...
foxsanantonio.com
Have you seen this missing 22-year-old? Last seen in Cibolo
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating missing 22-year-old Brianna Renay Woods, last seen in the Cibolo area. Deputies say Brianna’s last reported communication was on September 6. Brianna is 5’3 and weighs 125 pounds; she has brown eyes and black hair.
foxsanantonio.com
"We definitely need security..." Security concerns remain at senior high-rise
Unlocked doors, loitering and aggressive panhandling at a high-rise for seniors. Lack of security has long been a concern at Opportunity Home, formally known as the San Antonio Housing Authority. Last year, a Fox San Antonio Problem Solver report focused on security concerns at Villa Tranchese Apartments. We checked in...
foxsanantonio.com
Twenty San Antonio area veterans make trip of a lifetime to nation's capitol
SAN ANTONIO - A trip of a lifetime for several veterans as they head to Washington D.C. for a very special visit. The 20 veterans and their special escorts are part of an honor flight that will tour the veteran memorials. Some of our country's bravest military heroes will depart from the San Antonio International Airport on their way to D.C. where they will visit the national memorials. The veterans include those who served in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
foxsanantonio.com
Bad Bunny mural created by local artists unveiled in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO –If you're a die-hard Bad Bunny fan or feeling withdrawals after his concert last week, there's a new Bad Bunny mural you'll want to check out in San Antonio!. The new Bad Bunny mural was created by Colton Valentine and Angélica from San Antonio. The mural...
Comments / 0