Downers Grove, IL

Pritzker, Bailey spar over SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey continue to battle over the best way to address crime in Illinois. Violence is frequently discussed during any election season, but people across the political spectrum are debating about what will happen when cash bail is abolished on Jan. 1.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cicero names Natalie Baeza as the Pageant Queen for Mexican Independence 2022-23

Cicero names Natalie Baeza as the Pageant Queen for Mexican Independence 2022-23 On Thursday, September 8, under an atmosphere of celebration and joy at the Cicero Community Center, the Cicero Mexican Cultural Committee held its annual election for the Queen of Cicero. Indiana University student Natalie Baeza, 22, was crowned...
CICERO, IL
There’s no ‘Purge Law’: Debunking right-wing propaganda about the SAFE-T Act

Over the last couple of weeks, a misinformation campaign against a pivotal criminal justice reform law has taken hold across Illinois. Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, known as the SAFE-T Act, into law last year. Parts of the law have already gone into effect, but starting Jan. 1, the SAFE-T Act will abolish cash bail across the state. Once in effect, a defendant can only be detained in jail pretrial if they’re charged with specific types of felonies, such as murder and sexual assault, and if prosecutors prove to a judge that a defendant is a flight risk or “poses a specific, real, and present threat to any person or the community.”
ILLINOIS STATE
City
Orland Park, IL
VP Harris Coming To Chicago On Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Chicago on Friday. She is expected to promote reproductive rights in Illinois. The word is Harris will hold a roundtable discussion with Illinois lawmakers, students, advocates, and providers. After the event, the vice-president will take part in a political rally at UIC with Governor JB Pritzker and other Democratic candidates and elected officials.
CHICAGO, IL
The Old Joliet Haunted Prison returns for the 2022 season

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison returns for the 2022 season. Chicagoland’s Only Haunted House Inside an Actual Abandoned Prison. Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group ThirteenthFloor.com, producers of world-class live events and location-based entertainment experiences, returns with The Old Joliet Haunted Prison for the 2022 haunting season. Officially open to the...
JOLIET, IL
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois

Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
ILLINOIS STATE
Vandals throw brick through Illinois state Rep. Kelly Cassidy's office window

CHICAGO - Vandals hit the office of an Illinois state representative Wednesday morning. Rep. Kelly Cassidy shared a picture of the incident on Twitter. Cassidy's office is located in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. She says her office has security video of someone throwing a brick through a window around 5 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
FBI Chicago warns of new computer scam targeting Illinois residents

CHICAGO - If you have parents or grandparents that aren't tech-savvy, the FBI Chicago is asking you to give them a heads-up about a new scam targeting older Illinoisans. The scam starts with a pop-up window and for some victims, has ended in them losing thousands of dollars. "Imagine being...
CHICAGO, IL
AdventHealth announces new affiliation

AdventHealth and the University of Chicago Medicine have signed a definitive agreement to enter into an affiliation that will increase access to a spectrum of services, treatment options and cutting-edge clinical trials for residents in Chicago's western suburbs. Under the proposed affiliation, UChicago Medicine will acquire a controlling interest in...
CHICAGO, IL
Bob Fioretti announces run for Cook County Board President

Citing the failures of Cook County Board President, Toni Preckwinkle, her dangerous policies on crime, reckless spending, and out-of-control taxes on Cook County residents — former Chicago 2nd Ward Alderman, and veteran attorney, Robert “Bob” W. Fioretti, is formally announcing his candidacy for Cook County Board President in the upcoming general election on November 8, 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
Anti-Semitic Materials in Wilmette

UPDATE: Over the September 10, 2022 weekend, additional anti-Semitic literature was dropped throughout the community. The Village remains steadfast in our commitment to work to create an environment where all people feel safe and respected within the community and these types of incidents are unacceptable; the Village stands by our Jewish neighbors.
WILMETTE, IL

