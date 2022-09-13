Read full article on original website
WIFR
Pritzker, Bailey spar over SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey continue to battle over the best way to address crime in Illinois. Violence is frequently discussed during any election season, but people across the political spectrum are debating about what will happen when cash bail is abolished on Jan. 1.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Cicero names Natalie Baeza as the Pageant Queen for Mexican Independence 2022-23
Cicero names Natalie Baeza as the Pageant Queen for Mexican Independence 2022-23 On Thursday, September 8, under an atmosphere of celebration and joy at the Cicero Community Center, the Cicero Mexican Cultural Committee held its annual election for the Queen of Cicero. Indiana University student Natalie Baeza, 22, was crowned...
Bailey visits park where shooting occurred, faces criticism for politicizing violence
Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey on Wednesday came to Washington Park, the scene of a fatal mass shooting this week, but not everyone appreciated the stop.
There’s no ‘Purge Law’: Debunking right-wing propaganda about the SAFE-T Act
Over the last couple of weeks, a misinformation campaign against a pivotal criminal justice reform law has taken hold across Illinois. Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, known as the SAFE-T Act, into law last year. Parts of the law have already gone into effect, but starting Jan. 1, the SAFE-T Act will abolish cash bail across the state. Once in effect, a defendant can only be detained in jail pretrial if they’re charged with specific types of felonies, such as murder and sexual assault, and if prosecutors prove to a judge that a defendant is a flight risk or “poses a specific, real, and present threat to any person or the community.”
Blaming Kim Foxx for rise in crime is ‘dead wrong,’ judicial watchdog says
A judicial watchdog is out with an evaluation of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. It says, basically, Foxx is not perfect, but Chicago and the county could do a lot worse. The report comes from the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts.
wjol.com
VP Harris Coming To Chicago On Friday
Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Chicago on Friday. She is expected to promote reproductive rights in Illinois. The word is Harris will hold a roundtable discussion with Illinois lawmakers, students, advocates, and providers. After the event, the vice-president will take part in a political rally at UIC with Governor JB Pritzker and other Democratic candidates and elected officials.
blockclubchicago.org
State Senator Gets Ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich To Record Video Saying Law To End Cash Bail Is ‘F–ing Golden’
LITTLE VILLAGE — As pushback mounts and misinformation spreads about a law to eliminate cash bail, a Democratic state senator paid former Gov. Rod Blagojevich to record a video saying the law “will dramatically improve the lives” of Illinoisans. He also got the former governor to call...
Darren Bailey living in Hancock to 'immerse' himself in city he's repeatedly called 'hellhole'
Bailey has repeatedly called Chicago a "hellhole," and did so again on Tuesday.
suburbanchicagoland.com
The Old Joliet Haunted Prison returns for the 2022 season
The Old Joliet Haunted Prison returns for the 2022 season. Chicagoland’s Only Haunted House Inside an Actual Abandoned Prison. Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group ThirteenthFloor.com, producers of world-class live events and location-based entertainment experiences, returns with The Old Joliet Haunted Prison for the 2022 haunting season. Officially open to the...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois
Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
fox32chicago.com
Vandals throw brick through Illinois state Rep. Kelly Cassidy's office window
CHICAGO - Vandals hit the office of an Illinois state representative Wednesday morning. Rep. Kelly Cassidy shared a picture of the incident on Twitter. Cassidy's office is located in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. She says her office has security video of someone throwing a brick through a window around 5 a.m.
Here Are the Best Burgers, Bars, Pizzas and More in Illinois and Chicago, According to These Lists
From pizza and hot dogs to haunted houses and universities, several Illinois spots have been recognized as among the best in the country. The titles of distinction were awarded to these local joints by various companies that have curated rankings and lists by sifting through pools of reviews, among other factors.
After more migrants bused in, Texas governor criticizes Illinois leaders for sending them to suburbs
"Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have been complaining about a few hundred migrants being bused into self-declared sanctuary city Chicago, then turn around and dump them in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press secretary said.
fox32chicago.com
FBI Chicago warns of new computer scam targeting Illinois residents
CHICAGO - If you have parents or grandparents that aren't tech-savvy, the FBI Chicago is asking you to give them a heads-up about a new scam targeting older Illinoisans. The scam starts with a pop-up window and for some victims, has ended in them losing thousands of dollars. "Imagine being...
Bed, Bath & Beyond Slated to Close 6 Stores in Illinois, Over 50 Nationwide Before End of Year
Longtime home goods retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond announced Thursday that more than 50 stores nationwide will close prior to year's end as the chain deals with months of declining sales and a changing workforce. Of the 56 locations the retailer is shuttering, six of the stores are in Illinois,...
thehinsdalean.com
AdventHealth announces new affiliation
AdventHealth and the University of Chicago Medicine have signed a definitive agreement to enter into an affiliation that will increase access to a spectrum of services, treatment options and cutting-edge clinical trials for residents in Chicago's western suburbs. Under the proposed affiliation, UChicago Medicine will acquire a controlling interest in...
Bob Fioretti announces run for Cook County Board President
Citing the failures of Cook County Board President, Toni Preckwinkle, her dangerous policies on crime, reckless spending, and out-of-control taxes on Cook County residents — former Chicago 2nd Ward Alderman, and veteran attorney, Robert “Bob” W. Fioretti, is formally announcing his candidacy for Cook County Board President in the upcoming general election on November 8, 2022.
wilmette.com
Anti-Semitic Materials in Wilmette
UPDATE: Over the September 10, 2022 weekend, additional anti-Semitic literature was dropped throughout the community. The Village remains steadfast in our commitment to work to create an environment where all people feel safe and respected within the community and these types of incidents are unacceptable; the Village stands by our Jewish neighbors.
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park mayor drops hammer on new Illinois law eliminating cash bail: 'massive threat'
CHICAGO - An Illinois mayor sounded the alarm on "how dangerous" a state law that eliminates cash bail will be, arguing communities will be left more vulnerable and victims of crimes will lose "their constitutional rights." "We must not allow this law to stand as passed," Orland Park Mayor Keith...
Chicago alderman decries city's intense crime wave: 'Why bother calling police'
CHICAGO - A liberal Chicago alderman decried the Windy City's crime wave on Monday night – and even questioned the usefulness of calling police. George Cardenas, a Democrat, is alderman of Chicago's 12th Ward. He was appointed as deputy floor leader in Chicago's City Council by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February 2021.
