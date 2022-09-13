Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!

