WLBT
Consider This: Jackson’s Water Crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We start today by repeating comments we’ve shared many times in the past. Basic governmental responsibilities include public safety, like fire and police protection, public education, roads and bridges and, of course, water and sewer. It’s not complicated. Do those first, do them well,...
WLBT
USM student uses social media following to collect water for Jackson residents
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -While the boil water notice in Jackson has been lifted, some residents are still depending on bottled water. To help those still in need, a student at the University of Southern Mississippi has taken it upon himself to lend a hand. “So all 240 cases of this...
WLBT
Nightlife in Jackson impacted by recent water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With nightlife being a popular source of entertainment here in Jackson, club owners, like the one here at MBAR, are making sure people have clean and safe drinking water when they walk through the doors. Richard Bradley, the owner of MBAR of Jackson, says they have...
WLBT
Business organization calls on the creation of a regional water authority to govern Jackson water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership is calling on the creation of a regional authority to govern Jackson’s water system. In a letter sent to local, state and Congressional leaders Tuesday, the group that represents 1,400 businesses recommended several steps to reform the city system amid an ongoing water crisis that left tens of thousands of customers without water earlier this month.
WLBT
Governor announced Jackson boil water notice is now lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water notice is lifted after nearly seven weeks. The Governor says emergency orders will stay in place. After two days straight of clean water samples, it’s safe to consume Jackson water again. ”We can now announce that we have restored clean water...
Historic mansion that survived Civil War siege, was site of Jefferson Davis speech bought by Mississippi couple
A historic mansion that survived the Civil War siege of Vicksburg and was the site of one of Jefferson Davis’ last public speeches has been sold to a young Mississippi couple devoted to preserving the house’s legacy. Vicksburg’s first tour home and columned mansion is under new ownership...
WLBT
August flooding destroys majority of what was inside several Brandon residents’ storage units
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some residents across the metro are still dealing with the aftermath of last month’s flooding. Several people in Brandon say they lost nearly everything inside their storage units at StorQuest and are struggling to recoup their losses. In fact, Amanda Henry said she went from...
WLBT
City issues boil water notice affecting 10 connections on Vine Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to the recent loss in water pressure, Jackson’s Water/Sewer Utilities Department has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following area:. [1200-1399] Vine Street. This advisory affects approximately 10 connections in the city’s drinking water system. LaTanya Thomas-Bennett, a...
WAPT
'It was best for me to move out of the way,' former Jackson public works leader says
JACKSON, Miss. — Marlin King said it was time for him to leave the Jackson Public Works Department as new leadership prepares to take over. King was the director of the department until he was reassigned less than two weeks ago to the deputy director position. On Wednesday, King resigned.
WLBT
MS National Guard members take on unique mission in the Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves activated the MS National Guard to take on a mission unlike any other in the state. They are on the front lines of the Capital City’s water crisis. Men and women from across the state are serving their fellow man in a...
WLBT
Cracker Barrel on I-55N temporarily closes due to Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ongoing water crisis in Jackson has caused a popular southern food chain to temporarily close its doors. The Cracker Barrel on I-55 North told WLBT it was a tough call to make. “Due to the ongoing water crisis in the area, we have made the...
WLBT
Whitten Middle School shares huge water donation with struggling surrounding neighborhood
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What do you do when you have more than enough? In the case of Whitten Middle School, the answer and lesson for students is to share. This week, the south Jackson school received a huge donation of bottled water from Louisiana and that gift is being shared with the community.
WLBT
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the last...
Jackson Public Works deputy director resigns
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Works Deputy Director Marlin King resigned from the City of Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. His resignation comes two weeks after he was reassigned from his former Public Works Director position. King said his decision isn’t because of a disagreement with Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba or other council members. […]
WLBT
Attorneys representing thousands of kids provide update on federal lawsuit over lead in Jackson’s drinking water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorneys representing around 1,800 kids in the capital city provide updates on a federal lawsuit filed nearly a year ago. The suit accuses the city and the state health department of allowing Jackson’s drinking water to become contaminated with lead. Jackson resident Charles Wilson III...
WLBT
Hinds County announces emergency road closure
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is announcing the emergency road closure of a road in District 2. Duke Road will be closed for approximately one week. The road is four-tenths of a mile west of Casey Road and seven-tenths of a mile east of Hunt Road. The closure...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Jackson MS
You’ve probably heard of Jackson, Mississippi’s fantastic seafood eateries. Unbelievable Southern cuisine can be found in this Mississippi city, in fact. However, did you know that Mississippi is home to several excellent seafood eateries? I believe this section will blow your mind if you enjoy eating fish and shellfish like me.
WDAM-TV
Former public works director says Carter was terminated for performance, not going to the media
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson public works director says Mary Carter was not terminated for going to the media, rather she was terminated because “it was apparent it needed to happen.”. Wednesday, Marlin King, the city’s deputy director of strategic initiatives in the Public Works Department, resigned....
WLBT
Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at fire...
WLBT
As boil notice is lifted, Reeves says ‘chaos’ would have ensued without state intervening in water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water notice has been lifted, but the city’s water system continues to be fragile, and state leaders are moving in a private team to help manage the capital city’s main water treatment plant as a result. Gov. Tate Reeves announced that...
