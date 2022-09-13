ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 1

Related
WLBT

Consider This: Jackson’s Water Crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We start today by repeating comments we’ve shared many times in the past. Basic governmental responsibilities include public safety, like fire and police protection, public education, roads and bridges and, of course, water and sewer. It’s not complicated. Do those first, do them well,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Nightlife in Jackson impacted by recent water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With nightlife being a popular source of entertainment here in Jackson, club owners, like the one here at MBAR, are making sure people have clean and safe drinking water when they walk through the doors. Richard Bradley, the owner of MBAR of Jackson, says they have...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Business organization calls on the creation of a regional water authority to govern Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership is calling on the creation of a regional authority to govern Jackson’s water system. In a letter sent to local, state and Congressional leaders Tuesday, the group that represents 1,400 businesses recommended several steps to reform the city system amid an ongoing water crisis that left tens of thousands of customers without water earlier this month.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WLBT

Governor announced Jackson boil water notice is now lifted

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water notice is lifted after nearly seven weeks. The Governor says emergency orders will stay in place. After two days straight of clean water samples, it’s safe to consume Jackson water again. ”We can now announce that we have restored clean water...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City issues boil water notice affecting 10 connections on Vine Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to the recent loss in water pressure, Jackson’s Water/Sewer Utilities Department has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following area:. [1200-1399] Vine Street. This advisory affects approximately 10 connections in the city’s drinking water system. LaTanya Thomas-Bennett, a...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project A#Economic Development#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLBT

How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the last...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson Public Works deputy director resigns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Works Deputy Director Marlin King resigned from the City of Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. His resignation comes two weeks after he was reassigned from his former Public Works Director position. King said his decision isn’t because of a disagreement with Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba or other council members. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Hinds County announces emergency road closure

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is announcing the emergency road closure of a road in District 2. Duke Road will be closed for approximately one week. The road is four-tenths of a mile west of Casey Road and seven-tenths of a mile east of Hunt Road. The closure...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Jackson MS

You’ve probably heard of Jackson, Mississippi’s fantastic seafood eateries. Unbelievable Southern cuisine can be found in this Mississippi city, in fact. However, did you know that Mississippi is home to several excellent seafood eateries? I believe this section will blow your mind if you enjoy eating fish and shellfish like me.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at fire...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy