‘Our neighbors killing our neighbors’: Man killed in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Tuesday, Pritchard street was filled with kids playing. But on Monday evening, the entire block was filled with police as officers worked to piece together a disagreement gone wrong.

“These are our neighbors killing our neighbors,” said Myron Terry.

Myron Terry, a father and the director of the Jasmine Nyree Campus in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood, said yesterday’s news was devastating.

“Watching the football game and one of the first or second stories you see on the news is someone lost their life to gun violence,” Terry said.

On Monday night, just before 9 p.m. on Pritchard Street, 32-year-old Darnell Campbell was shot and killed in front of his home following a disagreement. Police believe the suspect was a neighbor.

“I have boys from ages 18 to 23, and you never want to see this. The fact that a young man, a potential father, uncle, brother, boyfriend, husband is gone now from something senseless,” Terry said.

But as officers work to piece together this tragedy – Terry said it is the community and the families impacted that have the real work to do.

“We got to figure out how to come to the table and talk about these things before; guns can’t be the first and last thing that happens,” Terry said.

Ultimately, Terry said he is unsure of the exact solution, but the violence has to stop.

“How do we get here? How do we stop it from going any further? It’s frustrating,” Terry said.

Police said they had someone in custody – but have not yet said who that man is or if charges will be filed.

©2022 Cox Media Group