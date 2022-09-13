Officials: Plans for 811 Monitor Street would add over 30 affordable housing units

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — On Tuesday, the City of La Crosse’s Community Development Committee will meet to discuss the possibility of 811 Monitor Street being purchased, renovated and turned into more than 30 affordable housing units.

The La Crosse Common Council is expected to vote on the project on October 13, according to a city spokesperson.

The potential project, which La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds supports, would cost more than $2.6 million. According to Reynolds, purchasing the building makes it easier for developers to play a role in renovations.

“Providing that gap funding in the form of a purchased building already, we make it easier for developers to get into this because they know they will have a reasonable return on investment,” he said.

The city says the purpose of the renovation would not be to house the homeless.

On the issue of homelessness, Reynolds said the city has recently made some progress by bringing together different organizations.

“We’re identifying the specific needs that we have right now and how to fulfill those needs,” he said.

At this time, the city is trying to figure out what to do with the population at Houska Park before October 31, when the park will be closed.

Reynolds said he’s meeting with organizations every week to discuss how to house people both this winter and long term.

According to Reynolds, the groups the city is working with say there should be enough shelter space going forward.

“What we’ve been told as a city is that we should be in good shape for the winter,” he said.

Reynolds also said the city is working on contingency plans in case of any changes.

“We’re really feeling good about the process,” he added.

