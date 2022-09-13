Mansfield Sr. grad's play "The Family Matters" to be staged Sept. 16 at Lincoln Theatre in Columbus

Read full article on original website
Haunted houses don't scare you? Wanna bet? Blood Prison at OSR opens Sept. 24
MANSFIELD -- The haunt season never really ends for Vic Amesquita and his "Escape from Blood Prison" show at the former Ohio State Reformatory. A limited version of the award-winning fright event was again offered in July during the three-day Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival. GALLERY: Blood Prison 2022 set...
Ohio State Mansfield and Mansfield City Schools announce collaborative volunteer program
MANSFIELD — The Ohio State University at Mansfield and Mansfield City Schools have partnered to facilitate a volunteer program that incentivizes community service among Ohioans who are 60 years old and up with the opportunity to earn free college tuition. The program, Give Back Go Forward, has been active...
Josh Turner & Monster Trucks: What to expect at the Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND — In 2021, the Ashland County Fair attracted almost 70,000 people. County Fair Office Manager Cathy Rice wants that number higher this year. "So we're hoping to go back up into the 90,000s this year, which would be terrific. We're hearing it's supposed to be good weather," she said.
Home Sweet Home: Lexington opens new gym with win over West Holmes
LEXINGTON — Lady Lex’s season-long road trip finally came to an end. Lexington christened its new high school gym with a 3-0 win over West Holmes in Ohio Cardinal Conference volleyball action Thursday at Lexington High School. GALLERY: Lexington vs. West Holmes Volleyball. Lexington beat West Holmes 3-0...
Columbus Northland wins tense tussle with Columbus Linden-Mckinley
Columbus Northland surfed the tension to ride to a 14-8 win over Columbus Linden-Mckinley in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 15. Columbus Linden-Mckinley started on steady ground by forging an 8-0 lead over Columbus Northland at the end of the first quarter.
Susan A. Thompson
Susan A. Thompson, 73, of Mansfield, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Susan was born January 5, 1949, in Mansfield, to Joseph and Helen Stimens. She always embraced the daring adventure her life was meant to be. She was a loving sister, mother, aunt, and grandmother. Susan enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved them very much. She loved family gatherings, fishing, road trips, country drives, and her favorite hobby was going to garage sales, making other people’s junk her treasure.
Manhattan Short Film Festival set for Galion Community Theatre; You be the judge
GALION -- Film lovers in Galion will join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world from Sept. 22 through Oct. 2 when the 25th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at Galion Community Theatre. Showtimes are Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.
YMCA announces new $15 million indoor sports center to be built off I-71
MANSFIELD — Cristen Gilbert, CEO of the YMCA of North Central Ohio, thinks it’s important for all children to get the opportunity to play sports. Gilbert and the YMCA announced on Wednesday that a new $12 to $15 million, 125,000 square-foot indoor sports complex will be built near the intersection of I-71 and State Route 97 in Richland County.
Springfield escapes Xenia in thin win
Springfield derailed Xenia's hopes after a 2-1 verdict in Ohio boys soccer on September 15. The first half gave Springfield a 2-1 lead over Xenia.
Two dead in east Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash in east Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened on East Broad Street in the area of Lancaster Avenue/Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road at approximately 9:10 p.m. The two victims were taken to Mount Carmel East, where they were pronounced dead. Police have […]
WRDL: Ashland murder case, future of farming in the county
ASHLAND — Report for America Corps Member Nathan Hart stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, September 8 for Ashland Source’s weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. Hart covered various topics during his interview, including new details on a fatal shooting in Ashland involving a father and son, and a two-part “Faith or Fatalism” series on farming in Ashland County.
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio State
Cleveland-based taqueria Barrio Tacos serves drinks, chips, and tacos to customers at one of their Midwest locations. Photo courtesy of Barrio Tacos provided by Columbus Partner, Jason Beudert.
High school baseball: Longtime Elyria coach Ed Piazza heads to Rocky River
Longtime Elyria baseball coach Ed Piazza retired from his position with the Pioneers following the conclusion of the Amherst Summer Baseball Classic, now renamed in honor of the late Adrian Abrahamowicz. But Piazza wasn’t retired from coaching. He formally accepted the vacant coaching position at Rocky River, pending board approval....
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, Ohio
At the end of 2021, the Campus Grille, a Puerto Rican restaurant in Berea, Ohio, permanently closed its doors. Like many locals, I was sad to hear of its closing. I only got the chance to dine there once, but the meal I had was delicious. I was looking forward to trying more of their dishes, but alas, the Campus Grille became another casualty of these difficult times before I could.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
Family farm introduces mums to its “ever-growing” fall lineup
MARION – “Mum’s” the word at High Tunnel Poultry & Farm. The family operation, halfway between Bucyrus and Marion, is brimming with fall’s favorite flower. Thousands of nine-inch pots and more than 60 varieties, all grown and potted this year in three “high tunnel” greenhouses starting back in June.
Wil Haygood Explores the Triumph of Curt Moody and the Tragic Fall of His Brother Toot
Sometimes he’d amble up to one of his brother’s buildings. Toot Moody would stand there, staring, full of pride. And if a stranger came into view, he’d introduce himself as Toot Moody, brother of Curt Moody, the famed architect whose building they both happened to be admiring. There’d be a sweet smile creasing across Toot’s face. But there were also all those other times, times when Toot would be zonked out, high on weed or that damnable crack cocaine, and he’d waltz right by his brother’s buildings, oblivious, roaming from the North Side to the Far East Side, homeless and on the move. There were times when the architect himself would spot his brother on the streets, and that would just rip him up inside: how all the help he had given, the money, love and concern, and how none of it could save Toot. Here was the Moody name etched on some of the most impressive modernist buildings across Columbus, across America even. The buildings went up—the Schottenstein Center, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C.—and Toot kept falling. And falling.
Timberlane Finish Solutions opens Longview Avenue building
MANSFIELD -- Wilmer Martin has loved woodworking since he built his first birdhouse. Knowing he wanted to be a woodworker, Martin worked for other shop owners before founding his own business, Timberlane Cabinets, in Greenwich. He renamed his business Timberlane Finish Solutions in 2008 and later realized the company was outgrowing its space.
Sunflowers at Galion company have special story to tell
GALION – The sunflower fields at Covert Manufacturing are brightening the days of area residents – and paying homage to a man who worshipped the bright yellow flowers. Symbols of summer. A tribute to the late J.D. Covert. And the brainchild of Covert’s great-granddaughter, Chanel Hipp, who is now running the longtime family firm on the east side of town with her mother and brother.
Lorain’s FireFish Festival Moves to a New Underutilized Location
The FireFish Festival, a community arts festival in downtown Lorain, has shapeshifted through many forms, all of them rooted in activating neglected and/or under-utilized spaces. That’s similar to the original mission of Cleveland Ingenuity Festival, which is no surprise: both were founded/co-founded by arts advocate James Levin, who also founded Cleveland Public Theatre in a neighborhood (Gordon Square) that was then down on its heels.
