What’s going on with the MSU president and the Board of Trustees?
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. broke his silence Tuesday night amid continued speculation and controversy about the fate of his tenure, but many more questions than answers still remain. Along with MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff, Stanley addressed the MSU Faculty Senate during a special virtual meeting Tuesday evening. Both leaders are embroiled in […] The post What’s going on with the MSU president and the Board of Trustees? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State University’s president breaks silence on controversy
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University’s president broke his silence on the controversy and said he stands by the decisions and actions he’s taken, which has the Board of Trustees to the point they asked him to retire early. The faculty heard from Samuel Stanley Tuesday,...
Crain's Detroit Business
MSU documents: Drunk professor at ‘Gatsby Gala' led to business school brouhaha
EAST LANSING — A leader in Michigan State University's business school got drunk at a party for MBA students and may have inappropriately touched at least one while dancing in a sexually suggestive manner, but his boss — then-Dean Sanjay Gupta — did not report the incident as required, investigative records obtained by Crain's show.
Fox47News
Sparrow announces new James W. Butler III Administrative Fellow
After an extensive nationwide search, Sparrow Health System is proud to name Jared Coleman as the new James W. Butler III Administrative Fellow, aimed at honoring the legacy of a respected Sparrow board member and community leader. The fellowship is named for the late James W. Butler III, who championed...
Board chair against Stanley's removal; various university leaders show support
MSU Board of Trustees Chair Dianne Byrum said the move to remove President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. following discussion of his contract is misguided, according to a statement she released Monday. In an article from The Detroit News, a source not authorized to speak to the press said Stanley was asked to retire by vice chair Dan Kelly and Byrum. Byrum's statement today disputes this."In recent days, some members of the MSU Board of Trustees, for which I serve as chairperson, have created confusion over the future of our university's president," Byrum said in the statement. "These actions do not...
LOOK: Michigan State Reveals Road Uniforms To Be Worn At Washington
Look good, feel good, play good!
Detroit News
'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors
Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
Detroit News
Wojo: MSU's first big test at Washington should answer some unknowns
East Lansing — Michigan State is 2-0 and ranked 11th and by most statistical measures, looks legit. Transfer running backs Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard look legit. Transfer defensive end Jacoby Windmon looks legitimately legit. But like many teams this time of year, it’s hard to tell what’s real...
School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker
Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans. Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
Detroit News
Lasinski: Michigan needs its own Jan. 6 committee | Opinion
The stunning series of hearings held by the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection continues to show the dire need for answers when it comes to determining the central players involved in one of the darkest and ugliest moments in our nation’s history. Our country needs...
MSU student goes viral after finding unidentified substance in Subway sandwich
On Sept. 7, senior Kelsey Coyne purchased a sub sandwich, a bag of chips and a drink from Subway on Grand River Ave in East Lansing. When she walked back to her car, she took a bite of her sandwich and noticed a "foul" smell. She attributed the smell to the parking lot she was in and decided to continue eating at home. When she realized that the smell had followed her home, she noticed a brown substance on the wrapping paper of her sandwich, which she said might have been feces. "I first just sat back and stared at...
saturdaytradition.com
World Series champ joining Michigan State baseball staff
Michigan State baseball is making some moves this offseason. The baseball program announced that there are bringing in a former World Series champion to join the coaching staff per a release from the school. Adam Eaton, who won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019, is heading to...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Area Schools District Announces Death of Teacher Trisca Beasley
The Saline Area Schools District Monday night announced the death of Trisca Beasley. According to the announcement, Beasley died unexpectedly Sept. 12. She taught math for 21 years at Saline High School and was involved in many student activities, including volleyball and the Math Club. Beasley resided in Manchester, where she was once coach of the varsity volleyball team.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc football players, cheerleaders disciplined over messages
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and cheerleading squad were disciplined over a series of messages in a private group chat among players. Grand Blanc Community Schools confirmed on Thursday that multiple players received unspecified discipline over messages "that were...
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
fox2detroit.com
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
fox2detroit.com
'That's not chocolate': Michigan woman claims Subway sandwich had feces on it
EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State University senior claims a sandwich she ordered from an East Lansing Subway had an extra topping she didn't ask for – feces. Kelsey Coyne posted a TikTok after discovering what she thinks was poop on her lunch. "There is feces....
Detroit News
Accused peeper re-arrested after more bathroom videos in Ann Arbor found
A 35-year-old man charged with hiding cameras in Washtenaw County public restrooms was arrested again Thursday after authorities linked him to more incidents after he posted bond and left jail, police confirmed. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a new 13-count felony count for Erric Desean Morton, said Ann Arbor...
