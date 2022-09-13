WWE head of creative Triple H is reportedly planning for there to be far more synergy between NXT and the main roster than there was during Vince McMahon's time at the helm. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Dave Meltzer said Triple H is going to "use the main roster to create more interest in NXT."

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO