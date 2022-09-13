Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
WWE Rumors: Triple H to Use Main Roster to Generate More Interest in NXT
WWE head of creative Triple H is reportedly planning for there to be far more synergy between NXT and the main roster than there was during Vince McMahon's time at the helm. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Dave Meltzer said Triple H is going to "use the main roster to create more interest in NXT."
Bleacher Report
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and More
Roman Reigns is the top star in pro wrestling but his status as Undisputed WWE Champion has put the company's creative team in a pickle, which is the subject at the forefront of this collection of wrestling rumors and innuendo for the week that was. The Tribal Chief is but...
Bleacher Report
AEW's MJF Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum
AEW superstar Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the most hated heels in all of professional wrestling, but there's at least one person who loves him. MJF took to Twitter and confirmed his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum:. MJF recently made his return to AEW programming, winning the...
Bleacher Report
Mapping Out the Rest of 2022 For AEW's MJF: Champion or Sideshow?
Following AEW Double or Nothing, Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s absence was the hottest story heading into the summer. That seems hard to believe now considering everything that has happened in professional wrestling this year. However, his infamous promo from the June 1 episode and abrupt hiatus successfully blurred the line between fiction and reality.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Serena Williams Congratulates Roger Federer on Retirement: 'Always Looked Up to You'
Roger Federer announced his intentions to retire after his next competition, becoming the second tennis legend to call it a career within the past few weeks. Serena Williams, who retired after losing in the third round of the U.S. Open, offered kind words to Federer in a touching Instagram post.
Comments / 0