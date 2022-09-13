Read full article on original website
Brave girls stand up to the Taliban: Children march through the streets demanding the right to go to school - as lying officials say parents do not want them to be educated
Dozens of girls defied the armed Taliban and protested in eastern Afghan province of Paktia on Saturday after Taliban authorities shut their secondary schools. Tearful girls dressed in their school uniforms - a white headscarf and black shalwar kameez - marched through the centre of the provincial capital Gardiz to protest the closure.
When the Taliban Took Kabul, an Afghan Pilot Had to Choose Between His Family and His Country
Early on the morning of August 15, 2021, Shershah Ahmadi was struggling to find a ride home. In Foroshgah, one of the busiest open-air bazaars in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, crowds swarmed around money-changers and lined up at banks as people scrambled to lay their hands on the cash they would need to escape the coming Taliban onslaught. Every taxi and bus looked packed. Suddenly, Ahmadi’s phone buzzed as the WhatsApp group he shared with several dozen other pilots in the Afghan Air Force’s Special Mission Wing lit up.
Russia state-media host calls for generals to be executed for allowing retreat from huge swathes of Ukraine
Ukraine launched a counterattack on a majority of Russian-occupied territory in Kharkiv. A Russian state-media host called for generals to be executed for allowing the retreat to happen. Usually optimistic, Russian state media is struggling to respond to the counteroffensive. A Russia state-media host has called for the country's generals...
Surrender Fever Sweeps Through Putin’s Troops After Russian Collapse in North
Picture this: You’re a Russian soldier, stuck in Kherson, waiting for a Ukrainian assault. Your supply route across the Dnipro River has been cut off by rocket attacks. Your ammunition dumps keep getting blown up. And you’ve watched thousands of your colleagues flee the battleground after a stunning Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country.
Inside collapse of Putin’s army as Ukraine flaunts spoils of war, generals flee and troops hold ‘surrender talks’
VLADIMIR Putin's demoralised and terrified soldiers are stealing clothes from Ukrainian homes and fleeing across the border on bikes in a desperate bid to escape conflict, reports have claimed. In recent days, Vlad's army appears to have suffered an astonishing collapse, with Ukrainian officials estimating to have reclaimed some 3,000...
Ukraine war: Russian commanders fleeing Crimea with families, Kyiv claims
Russian commanders are reportedly fleeing the Crimean peninsula with their families, according to Ukrainian intelligence. Kyiv claimed Russian officials had launched an “urgent evacuation” of Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014. This comes as the Ukrainian army looks to extend the significant territorial gains it has made in recent days. Ukrainian intelligence sources said Russian nationals were “secretly trying to sell their homes and to urgently evacuate their relatives from the peninsula”.Earlier on Tuesday, a former Nato deputy secretary general warned that Russian president Vladimir Putin could use nuclear weapons after his army suffered a bruising defeat in...
Putin Bailed on Top Military Meetings After Crushing War Losses
After Russian forces in Ukraine suffered a series of crushing defeats over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin went into retreat himself.The Russian president postponed a planned meeting with his top military brass and representatives of the defense industry in Sochi, in a sign that Putin is caught in the lurch after Ukrainian forces reclaimed a lot of territory that Russian armed forces had seized earlier in the war, according to TASS. It is thought to be the largest Russian defeat since the beginning of the war.“The Sochi meetings are in demand, they will continue,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said,...
You can run but you can't hide: Russian tank tries to lay low…only for drone to obliterate it with bombs – as Ukraine says nearby troops are surrendering
This is the moment a Ukrainian drone destroyed a Russian tank in the south of the country, as Putin's military continues to suffer punishing losses. Video captured on Friday in the Kherson region shows the drone dropping at least six bombs on the tank after it tried to hide in the corner of a field.
Russian-installed official says Ukrainian soldiers outnumbered Russians
MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kharkiv region said on Monday that Ukrainian forces had outnumbered Russian and pro-Russian forces by eight times during a lightning counteroffensive over the weekend.
Russian TV Hosts Have Furious Argument Over Ukraine War as Invasion Falters
A dispute broke out over whether Ukraine was a country with its own people and language, highlighting a shift away from Kremlin-approved rhetoric.
Russia announces 'massive strikes' across Ukraine front
Russia said Tuesday it was carrying out "massive strikes" across the Ukrainian frontline and accused Kyiv's soldiers of abusing civilians in territories recaptured in a dramatic counter-offensive. "Air, rocket and artillery forces are carrying out massive strikes on units of the Ukrainian armed forces in all operational directions," the Russian defence ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict.
Remaining Ukrainian Militants Are Being 'Liquidated': Russia
What follows is NewsGuard's summary and translation of top news stories from Russia's state TV Channel One. NewsGuard presents these stories in the order that they appear on the program. NewsGuard shares this summary as part of our mission to monitor and report all categories of misinformation, including Russian disinformation. Please note that these summaries of Russian state TV broadcasts may well contain falsehoods or propaganda, and NewsGuard does not vet them for accuracy or balance.
Russian troops ‘being killed 10 to one’ by Ukraine heroes as Vlad’s men dump rusting Soviet tanks in chaotic retreat
RUSSIAN troops are being killed 10 to one by Ukraine heroes as Vlad's men dump rusting Soviet tanks in a chaotic retreat, defence officials claim. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council says Kremlin losses are significantly higher than Ukraine's. He told Channel 24: "For one of...
‘They were in a sad state’: Ukraine forces find Russians in retreat
Some of the Russian forces driven out of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region have fled back across the border, although the elite tank regiment tasked to carry out the first strike against Nato and defend Moscow has stopped its retreat at Donetsk. The Kremlin’s main stronghold in north east Ukraine has fallen, the route to Donbas reclaimed by Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops. The Russian troops left in the eastern and southern front in Ukraine are battered, “degraded” in military parlance, and morale is low. The sweeping gains made by Ukrainian forces have led to more than 6,000 square kilometres (2,300 square miles) of...
No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador
Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
Kremlin Warns Russians Critical of War Losses: ‘Be Very Careful’
The Kremlin has issued a thinly veiled threat against Russians venting their anger over recent military defeats on social media. Pro-Kremlin bloggers and military reporters were among those to join an uproar on social media over the weekend as Russian troops literally fled from advancing Ukrainian forces, a move the Russian defense ministry managed to bill as a simple “reshuffling” of forces. Asked Tuesday about the chorus of criticism, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the “unsympathetic” takes would be seen as “diversity of opinions” as long as they remained within the confines of the law. “But the line is very, very thin. Here you need to be very careful,” he told reporters. Peskov went on to insist that “statistical data” shows that “Russians support the president,” despite municipal deputies from 18 districts in St. Petersburg and Moscow recently calling for Putin’s ouster.Read it at Interfax
'You sold Ukraine': Izyum contends with occupation's fallout
The troubles in the Ukrainian city of Izyum did not leave with retreating Russian troops, in fact some residents have now accused each other of cosying up to the occupiers. Others like Ficher complained they had been left to fend for themselves -- but were in turn accused of cosying up to the occupier.
HIMARS rockets have been a 'game changer' in Ukraine, and the US Army is now looking for ways to build up to 500 more
A recent US Army request for information lays out a five-year manufacturing schedule that could nearly double the world's supply of HIMARS.
Former Soviet states eye opportunities as Russia struggles in Ukraine
Moscow’s influence in the Caucasus and central Asia is being unravelled by its ‘special military operation’
Russia launches Patriot missiles at Ukraine after Zelenskyy visits recently retaken city
Russian cruise missiles struck central Ukraine Wednesday hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the recently retaken city of Izyum. Ukrainian officials said the eight missiles had struck the central city of Kryvyi Rih which lies to the south of Kharkiv. The strikes were “aimed at buildings that are critically important...
