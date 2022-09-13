ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Brave girls stand up to the Taliban: Children march through the streets demanding the right to go to school - as lying officials say parents do not want them to be educated

Dozens of girls defied the armed Taliban and protested in eastern Afghan province of Paktia on Saturday after Taliban authorities shut their secondary schools. Tearful girls dressed in their school uniforms - a white headscarf and black shalwar kameez - marched through the centre of the provincial capital Gardiz to protest the closure.
The Intercept

When the Taliban Took Kabul, an Afghan Pilot Had to Choose Between His Family and His Country

Early on the morning of August 15, 2021, Shershah Ahmadi was struggling to find a ride home. In Foroshgah, one of the busiest open-air bazaars in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, crowds swarmed around money-changers and lined up at banks as people scrambled to lay their hands on the cash they would need to escape the coming Taliban onslaught. Every taxi and bus looked packed. Suddenly, Ahmadi’s phone buzzed as the WhatsApp group he shared with several dozen other pilots in the Afghan Air Force’s Special Mission Wing lit up.
The Independent

Ukraine war: Russian commanders fleeing Crimea with families, Kyiv claims

Russian commanders are reportedly fleeing the Crimean peninsula with their families, according to Ukrainian intelligence. Kyiv claimed Russian officials had launched an “urgent evacuation” of Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014. This comes as the Ukrainian army looks to extend the significant territorial gains it has made in recent days. Ukrainian intelligence sources said Russian nationals were “secretly trying to sell their homes and to urgently evacuate their relatives from the peninsula”.Earlier on Tuesday, a former Nato deputy secretary general warned that Russian president Vladimir Putin could use nuclear weapons after his army suffered a bruising defeat in...
TheDailyBeast

Putin Bailed on Top Military Meetings After Crushing War Losses

After Russian forces in Ukraine suffered a series of crushing defeats over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin went into retreat himself.The Russian president postponed a planned meeting with his top military brass and representatives of the defense industry in Sochi, in a sign that Putin is caught in the lurch after Ukrainian forces reclaimed a lot of territory that Russian armed forces had seized earlier in the war, according to TASS. It is thought to be the largest Russian defeat since the beginning of the war.“The Sochi meetings are in demand, they will continue,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said,...
AFP

Russia announces 'massive strikes' across Ukraine front

Russia said Tuesday it was carrying out "massive strikes" across the Ukrainian frontline and accused Kyiv's soldiers of abusing civilians in territories recaptured in a dramatic counter-offensive. "Air, rocket and artillery forces are carrying out massive strikes on units of the Ukrainian armed forces in all operational directions," the Russian defence ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict.
Newsweek

Remaining Ukrainian Militants Are Being 'Liquidated': Russia

What follows is NewsGuard's summary and translation of top news stories from Russia's state TV Channel One. NewsGuard presents these stories in the order that they appear on the program. NewsGuard shares this summary as part of our mission to monitor and report all categories of misinformation, including Russian disinformation. Please note that these summaries of Russian state TV broadcasts may well contain falsehoods or propaganda, and NewsGuard does not vet them for accuracy or balance.
The Independent

‘They were in a sad state’: Ukraine forces find Russians in retreat

Some of the Russian forces driven out of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region have fled back across the border, although the elite tank regiment tasked to carry out the first strike against Nato and defend Moscow has stopped its retreat at Donetsk. The Kremlin’s main stronghold in north east Ukraine has fallen, the route to Donbas reclaimed by Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops. The Russian troops left in the eastern and southern front in Ukraine are battered, “degraded” in military parlance, and morale is low. The sweeping gains made by Ukrainian forces have led to more than 6,000 square kilometres (2,300 square miles) of...
Daily Mail

No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador

Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Warns Russians Critical of War Losses: ‘Be Very Careful’

The Kremlin has issued a thinly veiled threat against Russians venting their anger over recent military defeats on social media. Pro-Kremlin bloggers and military reporters were among those to join an uproar on social media over the weekend as Russian troops literally fled from advancing Ukrainian forces, a move the Russian defense ministry managed to bill as a simple “reshuffling” of forces. Asked Tuesday about the chorus of criticism, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the “unsympathetic” takes would be seen as “diversity of opinions” as long as they remained within the confines of the law. “But the line is very, very thin. Here you need to be very careful,” he told reporters. Peskov went on to insist that “statistical data” shows that “Russians support the president,” despite municipal deputies from 18 districts in St. Petersburg and Moscow recently calling for Putin’s ouster.Read it at Interfax
AFP

'You sold Ukraine': Izyum contends with occupation's fallout

The troubles in the Ukrainian city of Izyum did not leave with retreating Russian troops, in fact some residents have now accused each other of cosying up to the occupiers. Others like Ficher complained they had been left to fend for themselves -- but were in turn accused of cosying up to the occupier.
