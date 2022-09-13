Read full article on original website
Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+. We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Real Madrid will be playing RB Leipzig at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid collected three points with a 3-0 win over Celtic in their previous leg. Less fortunate on Matchday 1, RB Leipzig lost 4-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk last week. Right now, Real Madrid (three points) is in second place in Group F behind Shakhtar Donetsk (three points), while RB Leipzig (zero points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream: Champions League prediction, how to watch online, odds
It's nearly time for Erling Haaland's first test against his former team as Manchester City welcome Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. City swept aside Sevilla 4-0 to open Champions League play while Borussia Dortmund also won 4-0 over Copenhagen. This should be a tougher test for both teams but as Dortmund know too well, through Haaland all things are possible. The Norwegian marksman has scored 12 goals and assisted one more in eight appearances for City after exploding at Dortmund.
Chelsea held to disappointing draw by FC Salzburg in Graham Potter's debut
Graham Potter got off to a disappointing start as Chelsea boss after FC Salzburg scored a late equaliser to grab a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday and leave the London side with just one point from their opening two Champions League matches. Raheem Sterling had looked set to...
Shakhtar Donetsk rally for draw with Celtic in Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic played out a gripping 1-1 draw in their second Champions League Group F game after the Ukrainian side's winger Mykhailo Mudryk cancelled out an early own goal in Warsaw on Wednesday. Celtic dominated the opening stages and were rewarded for their pressure when Reo Hatate was...
Erik Ten Hag Says Manchester United Will Consider January Transfers
Erik Ten Hag said that Manchester United will consider making transfers in January after their win against FC Sheriff in the Europa League.
Benzema doubtful, Griezmann reduced to sub for Madrid derby
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barring a quick recovery for Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema or a change of strategy by Atlético Madrid, Sunday’s Spanish capital derby will be played mostly without the rivals’ leading stars. Benzema is expected to miss the match at Atlético after being...
