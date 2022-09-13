The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+. We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Real Madrid will be playing RB Leipzig at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid collected three points with a 3-0 win over Celtic in their previous leg. Less fortunate on Matchday 1, RB Leipzig lost 4-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk last week. Right now, Real Madrid (three points) is in second place in Group F behind Shakhtar Donetsk (three points), while RB Leipzig (zero points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

