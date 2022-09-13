Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball team splits matches at Salina South
The Emporia High volleyball team split the two matches they played Thursday night at Salina South. The Lady Spartans defeated Topeka West 25-16, 25-17. They were defeated by Salina South 20-25, 23-25. The Emporia High Volleyball team is now 13-4 for the season. They are scheduled to host a tournament next Thursday.
KVOE
Week 3 of High School Football season
It’s week 3 of the High School football season. Emporia High will play at Salina Central. Both teams are 1-1 going into the contest. Emporia High Coach Keaton Tuttle says they will need to match Centrals’ intensity. Senior Marco Robinson says last week’s loss has been a big...
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf team takes first at Newton
It was another first-place finish for the Emporia High girls golf team on Tuesday. The Spartans won the Newton Invitational with a score of 175 in the 9-hole tournament. Olivia Eckert was the individual champion with a round of 36. She had a birdie on the first playoff hole to be named the individual champion.
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer defeats Hayden, 4-2
The Emporia High boys soccer team held its home opener Tuesday against Topeka-Hayden. The Spartans improved to 5-1, 1-0 in Centennial League play with a 4-2 victory over the Wildcats. Gio Garcilazo gave EHS a 1-0 advantage in the 27th minute and Kevin Magana made it 2-0 in the 32nd...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Major paving done on West Sixth
The bulk of the work is now done on the latest major project along parts of Emporia’s West Sixth Avenue. The center turning lane was paved this week, marking the end of the core project. Workers continue paving connections to residential streets between Prairie and Neosho, with permanent striping to follow.
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Chamber, Main Street looking short-term and long-term ways to help terminated staff
Emporia State is in the process of notifying certain faculty and staff their times at the university are coming to an end. ESU has not confirmed the total employee number or the number of personnel cuts after the Kansas Board of Regents approved the university’s Framework for Workforce Management on Wednesday, but the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas says the university listed 745 workers in its most recent survey. Given that number, a seven-percent cut means over 50 employees are affected.
KVOE
Embers related to welding project apparently lead to possible fire call at Flint Hills Lanes
Emporia Fire went to Flint Hills Lanes on Thursday afternoon, but not to do any bowling. Fire crews were dispatched to the bowling alley shortly after 4 pm for a possible structure fire. Early indications, according to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller are some embers developed under a lane as part of a welding project.
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: University confirms 33 dismissals; final impact by department not yet announced
The full impact of dismissals at Emporia State University will be evident over the next few weeks, but the university has announced the number of affected employees. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson says administrators notified 33 faculty and staff they will be dismissed as part of face-to-face meetings Thursday and Friday. ESU has not confirmed its total workforce, but the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas listed 745 for the university as part of the RDA’s most recent annual survey. A seven-percent cut as indicated by ESU President Ken Hush would have led to around 50 job cuts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
Boil water advisory for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Rural Water District 1; no school Thursday for USD 284 Chase County
Chase County officials are determining the scope of a reported water main break between the county’s two biggest communities. The break was reported shortly before 10 pm between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City. The Cottonwood Falls Facebook page says a 16-inch line broke between the towns, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls. The water pressure situation in Strong City has not been confirmed.
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Face-to-face meetings lead to terminations; Regents approve demolition plan for Butcher Education Center
Terminations started at Emporia State on Thursday after university administrators got approval from the Kansas Board of Regents to reshape its programs — and, as a result, its employee base. Affected staffers — those to be “suspended, dismissed or terminated” — were called in for face-to-face meetings through Thursday....
KVOE
Investigation continues into Emporia’s Ashley Estates fire
Emporia Fire continues to investigate a fire that developed in Emporia at the end of last month. Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says investigators will go back to Ashley Estates this week after fire broke out in an apartment building Aug. 31. The fire was contained to one of the units at 1509 West 15th, but one person was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment afterward. That person’s name has not been released and a condition report has not been divulged.
KVOE
Light rain Friday leads to slight rain chance of rain, marginal severe weather risk Saturday
Rainfall covered the KVOE listening area Friday morning. There just wasn’t much rain to write about. The KVOE studios got less than 0.05 inches of rain, while the Emporia Municipal Airport got 0.06 inches. Rain is possible Saturday. There is a low-level risk of showers and storms overall and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVOE
UPDATE: Cooking accident cited as cause of apartment fire in north Emporia
Emporia Fire says the cause of a fire inside of a northern Emporia apartment complex was deemed accidental. Fire crews were called to an apartment complex at 1100 Constitution just before 5:40 pm. According to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, smoke was visible from the complex upon arrival and fire was found inside of unit 6.
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Seven percent of staff to receive suspension, dismissal or termination notices by Friday
Emporia State University’s Workforce Management Framework Policy has been given the blessing of the Kansas Board of Regents. And with that, seven percent of Emporia State’s total workforce will receive notices of their suspension, dismissal or termination no later than Friday. Regents members voted unanimously to approve the...
KVOE
Local artists come together to shed a light on suicide prevention Tuesday evening with first Emporia Words Save Lives event
Words matter and words helped make a difference to several residents at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Bowyer Community Building Tuesday night. The Bowyer Building hosted Emporia’s first Words Save Lives performing arts event where poets, musicians and comedians took the stage to share a powerful message. Amongst them was Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina.
KVOE
Water main repaired, but boil water advisories still up for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Chase County RWD 1
A large water main break in Chase County has been fixed, but water flow issues remain. A 16-inch water main broke Wednesday night alongside Kansas Highway 177 between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls and sharply reducing pressure in Strong City. Even though the line has been repaired, Cottonwood Falls is still mostly without water pressure, and that may not be fully restored until late in the day. Pressure was also low in Strong City at last word.
KVOE
Kansas Board of Regents approves Emporia State University framework Wednesday
Emporia State University’s Workforce Management Framework Policy has been given the blessing of the Kansas Board of Regents. Regents members voted unanimously to approve the framework as part of their regular meeting Wednesday afternoon. The decision came following comments from ESU President Ken Hush and Interim Provost Brent Thomas.
KVOE
Water pressure returns in full to Cottonwood Falls, Strong City; boil water advisory still active
A boil water advisory continues for most Chase County residents after a water main break Wednesday night, but residents of Strong City and Cottonwood Falls had some good news as Thursday progressed. Water pressure improved and eventually got to full power before the end of the work day. Water went...
KVOE
Manzano attends preliminary hearing in Emporia home invasion robbery case
A pretrial hearing is on the docket for Jonathan Manzano, charged in connection with an alleged home invasion robbery in Emporia this past spring. Manzano had his preliminary hearing Wednesday. The pretrial is now coming Oct. 14. Manzano faces single counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, drug possession...
KVOE
Court proceeding schedules slightly different for suspects in Emporia Eastgate Plaza shooting case
Two defendants in an alleged shooting in southeast Emporia had their preliminary hearings delayed to next month during hearings this week. Shedrick Williams, 27, and Keno Hopkins, 21, were in court Wednesday. Both have preliminary hearings Oct. 26. Williams also has a review hearing Oct. 11. Both Hopkins and Williams...
Comments / 0