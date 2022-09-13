ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, OK

KXII.com

Ada-Durant prepare for Friday showdown

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada Cougars will host the Durant Lions for a Friday night showdown. The Cougars are coming into the game with a 1-1 record after an opening night win against Ardmore and a loss to McAleaster. Durant will be looking for their first win after an...
ADA, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Who’s the top team in Big 12 after Week 2?

The Big 12 is a collective 16-4 through the first two weeks of the college football season, and Oklahoma football is one of seven teams that remain undefeated at 2-0. It’s intriguing that two of the best teams in the conference have already lost a game, but to a couple of very good opponents, and a team that hasn’t won more than three games in the past 12 seasons has two impressive wins already two games into the season.
NORMAN, OK
KXII.com

Texas man killed in Atoka Co. crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man was killed in a three vehicle collision on US-69 in Atoka County Wednesday afternoon. Oklahoma troopers said around 2:40 p.m. Jesus Zuniga, 35, of Cleveland, TX, was southbound in a pickup about 13 miles north of Stringtown when he crossed left of center, struck the cable barriers, went into the northbound lanes and collided with a semi truck, which went off the highway and overturned before another semi truck struck it.
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Toddler flown to hospital after crash

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A 2-year-old child was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3E / EW1190 RD approximately 2 miles north of Seminole at around 8:46 a.m. Troopers said 28-year-old Laura Harrison was headed westbound on...
SEMINOLE, OK
KXII.com

Construction on Hwy 69/75 is moving along

Oklahoma (KXII) -It’s been almost three years since construction broke ground on the $150 million Hwy 69/75 project. “It kind of took forever but it does take a long time to build a overpass,” said nearby resident, Savannah Courtwright. And on that project agenda were two overpasses; one...
CALERA, OK
KXII.com

Durant airport manager resigns during city council meeting

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant airport manager, John Wyatt, unexpectedly announced his resignation at the city council meeting Tuesday night. “I am tired of fighting city hall and I don’t know another way to put it,” said Wyatt. Wyatt was on the agenda for a report when...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Durant man wanted for rape of drugged woman

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man is wanted accused of raping a woman who was under the influence of drugs last month. Oklahoma court documents state that on Aug. 8 the victim was given a Xanax pill after having a panic attack at a friend’s house. The victim...
DURANT, OK
KOCO

Norman police vehicle, Noble Public Schools bus involved in crash

NORMAN, Okla. — A police department vehicle and a school bus were involved in a crash early Monday morning in Norman. Around 6:10 a.m., police learned of a crash near 60th Avenue Southeast and Etowah Road. Police said a marked Norman Police Department vehicle and an empty Noble Public Schools bus were involved in the crash.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Woman walking along I-35 in Norman dies after being hit by car

NORMAN, Okla. — A woman walking along Interstate 35 in Norman died after being hit by a car, authorities said. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities received welfare calls about a woman walking on I-35. They said two drivers were able to avoid her, but a third vehicle struck her near Indian Hills Road.

