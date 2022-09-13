Read full article on original website
KOCO
Sulphur High School cancels football game after death of longtime, popular coach
SULPHUR, Okla. — Sulphur High School cancelled this week’s football game against Whitesboro after the death of its longtime and popular coach. The coach had been with the school for 50 years. Those who knew him said Jim Dixon made quite the impact during his career. On Sunday,...
KXII.com
Ada-Durant prepare for Friday showdown
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada Cougars will host the Durant Lions for a Friday night showdown. The Cougars are coming into the game with a 1-1 record after an opening night win against Ardmore and a loss to McAleaster. Durant will be looking for their first win after an...
OU Board of Regents Approve Massive Raise For Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso
Baseball coach Skip Johnson got a raise and extension, several assistants were approved, and the new rowing coach was officially brought on as well.
KOCO
Students still shaken up after bus crash carrying Seminole cross-country team
BETHANY, Okla. — It has been nearly a week since Seminole’s cross-country team was involved in a scary crash on Highway 3. Thankfully, no students or coaches were hurt, but they were definitely shaken up. In an exclusive interview, KOCO 5 spoke with five of the students who were on the bus that day.
For Oklahoma TE Kaden Helms, Going Back to Nebraska is Almost 'Like a Home Game'
Helms said he patiently waited through the chaos of nine months ago and trusted Joe Castiglione, and after a meeting with Brent Venables, "I was sold."
Oklahoma football: Who’s the top team in Big 12 after Week 2?
The Big 12 is a collective 16-4 through the first two weeks of the college football season, and Oklahoma football is one of seven teams that remain undefeated at 2-0. It’s intriguing that two of the best teams in the conference have already lost a game, but to a couple of very good opponents, and a team that hasn’t won more than three games in the past 12 seasons has two impressive wins already two games into the season.
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
KXII.com
Texas man killed in Atoka Co. crash
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man was killed in a three vehicle collision on US-69 in Atoka County Wednesday afternoon. Oklahoma troopers said around 2:40 p.m. Jesus Zuniga, 35, of Cleveland, TX, was southbound in a pickup about 13 miles north of Stringtown when he crossed left of center, struck the cable barriers, went into the northbound lanes and collided with a semi truck, which went off the highway and overturned before another semi truck struck it.
KXII.com
Toddler flown to hospital after crash
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A 2-year-old child was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3E / EW1190 RD approximately 2 miles north of Seminole at around 8:46 a.m. Troopers said 28-year-old Laura Harrison was headed westbound on...
KXII.com
Construction on Hwy 69/75 is moving along
Oklahoma (KXII) -It’s been almost three years since construction broke ground on the $150 million Hwy 69/75 project. “It kind of took forever but it does take a long time to build a overpass,” said nearby resident, Savannah Courtwright. And on that project agenda were two overpasses; one...
KXII.com
Grayson College serves over 4,000 students nearing Adult Education and Family Literacy Week
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Since July of 2020, approximately 4,000 students have enrolled in free adult education classes offered by Grayson College in Collin, Cooke, Fannin, and Grayson counties. This milestone arrived just days before the annual Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, which is set for Sept. 18 through...
KOCO
Police have message after threat steps up security at Oklahoma school districts
MUSTANG, Okla. — Police have a message after a threat caused two Oklahoma school districts to step up security. The message from the police is to talk to your children. Mustang Police said parents should be having these conversations with their children. If you see a post that seems...
KOCO
Suspect in custody after leading officers on high-speed pursuit to Norman home
NORMAN, Okla. — Police arrested a suspect at a Norman home after they say he led officers on a high-speed chase through the Oklahoma City metro. Around 3:10 p.m., police responded to a burglary call on Northwest 61st Street in Oklahoma City. At some point, the burglary suspect fled in the victim's car, police said.
Blanchard man dies in ATV accident
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a 28-year-old Blanchard man died around midnight Wednesday after a rollover ATV accident.
Texas man killed in crash with semi-truck
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
KXII.com
Durant airport manager resigns during city council meeting
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant airport manager, John Wyatt, unexpectedly announced his resignation at the city council meeting Tuesday night. “I am tired of fighting city hall and I don’t know another way to put it,” said Wyatt. Wyatt was on the agenda for a report when...
KXII.com
Durant man wanted for rape of drugged woman
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man is wanted accused of raping a woman who was under the influence of drugs last month. Oklahoma court documents state that on Aug. 8 the victim was given a Xanax pill after having a panic attack at a friend’s house. The victim...
OHP investigating deadly wrong-way crash in McClain County
At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.
KOCO
Norman police vehicle, Noble Public Schools bus involved in crash
NORMAN, Okla. — A police department vehicle and a school bus were involved in a crash early Monday morning in Norman. Around 6:10 a.m., police learned of a crash near 60th Avenue Southeast and Etowah Road. Police said a marked Norman Police Department vehicle and an empty Noble Public Schools bus were involved in the crash.
KOCO
Woman walking along I-35 in Norman dies after being hit by car
NORMAN, Okla. — A woman walking along Interstate 35 in Norman died after being hit by a car, authorities said. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities received welfare calls about a woman walking on I-35. They said two drivers were able to avoid her, but a third vehicle struck her near Indian Hills Road.
