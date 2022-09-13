The Big 12 is a collective 16-4 through the first two weeks of the college football season, and Oklahoma football is one of seven teams that remain undefeated at 2-0. It’s intriguing that two of the best teams in the conference have already lost a game, but to a couple of very good opponents, and a team that hasn’t won more than three games in the past 12 seasons has two impressive wins already two games into the season.

