Luring jobs to Nevada at Las Vegas tech summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Tech Summit wraps up Friday following a series of tours and a gathering Thursday at the Summerlin home of former Wynn Resorts executive Marc Schorr. Its goal – show a large group of California tech executives and venture capitalists the numerous advantages they could enjoy by relocating or expanding to Las Vegas.
Las Vegas bowling community reminisces on loss of Texas Station as property is demolished
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is home to many casual and professional bowlers alike. Many of them consider it the ‘Bowling Capital of the World.’. When Station Casinos finally began its long-awaited demolition of Texas Station on Monday, it brought memories of the favorite local's spot flooding back.
SPORTS: Aces move one step closer to WNBA Championship with 85-71 win in Game 2
A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum provided all the offense Las Vegas needed to move the Aces one win away from the franchise’s first WNBA title. Wilson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead Las Vegas to an 85-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.
Rancho High School performers greet passengers at Las Vegas airport
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Performers from Rancho High School greeted people as they arrived in Las Vegas on Thursday to commemorate the Mexican Independence Day holiday weekend. Mariachi Oro De Rancho and Ballet Folklorico Sol de Rancho provided special performances in the international arrivals lobby at Terminal 3 of Harry Reid International Airport.
Las Vegas band SECOS taking stage at Life is Beautiful
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Life is Beautiful isn't just for big names. Local musicians will be taking the stage to perform for thousands, including the band SECOS. The band members joined us to talk more about how they formed and where you can check them out.
Longtime Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson announces resignation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The commissioner for the Mountain West Conference has announced his resignation, effective at the end of the year. Craig Thompson said he will step down after nearly 24 years of leadership, a tenure that began with the conference's founding in 1999. "My one remaining priority...
MGM Grand Las Vegas launches room remodeling with 'retro desert' design
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The MGM Grand is unveiling new designs for 700 rooms that will undergo remodeling in the coming months. MGM Resorts says it will introduce a new "retro desert feel" to the rooms at the Las Vegas Strip property. Remodeling launched this week at the Studio...
City of Henderson ready for casino demolition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is staying positive after having to say goodbye to Fiesta Henderson. The station casino property is now undergoing demolition along with Texas Station. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Clark County Opens Short-Term Rental Pre-Application, Controversy Over Restrictions. We took the time...
Search for missing hiker to continue on Wednesday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The search continues for 75-year-old Mt. Charleston hiker Rock Stanley. Red Rock Search and Rescue returned to the mountain on Friday with a K-9 but did not develop any new leads. A scheduled search on Monday was also called off because of lightning. Stanely went...
Twerk n' Tone Fitness
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're looking for a way to shake up your workout routine, why not "twerk" it out?. Joining us now with more is the CEO and creator of Twerk n' Tone, Shawnta' Jackson.
Holiday carnival to debut at M Resort Casino in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new holiday carnival is scheduled to debut at M Resort in Henderson later this year. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest will open on Nov. 23, according to a news release, bringing several attractions for people of all ages. Guests can find a "Mini Matterhorn"...
Superhero Thursday: Shaquille O'Neal Foundation surprise
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As part of our special series, we focus on individuals called site coordinators with Communities In Schools Nevada, also known as CIS. They work on school campuses, helping students with everything from academics and counseling to hygiene items and medical care. A handful of site...
John Katsilometes previews Life is Beautiful, Freestyle Love Supreme at Venetian
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The weekend is here, and there's plenty to enjoy around Las Vegas. Review-Journal entertainment columnist John Katsiolometes, or Johnny Kats, joined us to talk about what's happening around town, including Life is Beautiful, the return of Aerosmith and Carlos Santana, and the debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Freestyle Love Supreme" at The Venetian.
Annual Greek Food Festival to return to Las Vegas in September
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular food festival is returning to Las Vegas for its 49th season this fall. The Greek Food Festival will be held Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, at the St. John The Baptist Greek Church, located at 5300 S. El Camino Rd. The...
50,000 expected for Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thousands will pack the streets of downtown Las Vegas for Life is Beautiful, which kicks off on Friday. Festival officials are expecting 45,000-50,000 people over the weekend. Last year, there were COVID-19 protocols to get into the festival, and now it’s fully back to normal....
Fire breaks out in west Las Vegas valley apartment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews had to respond after a fire broke out in a west Las Vegas valley apartment Friday morning. Reports of an apartment fire came in around 6:15 a.m. in the 8700 block of W. Flamingo Road, near Durango Drive, Clark County Assistant Fire Chief Scott Carnahan said in an email.
The Source+ opens first dispensary with drive-thru service in Pahrump
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local dispensary, The Source+, has now opened its first location in Pahrump. The new store is located at 2370 Homestead Rd. in Pahrump, Nevada, and is the company's first location with a drive-thru pickup service. “Our Pahrump dispensary is bringing new elements to the community...
Celebrate Mexican Independence Day and National Guacamole Day at Borracha Mexican Cantina
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's a lot to celebrate on Friday at Borracha Mexican Cantina. Joining us now with more are Omar Villanueva and Miguel Roman.
Las Vegas store owner accused of selling counterfeit designer items
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas store owner is facing federal charges for selling more than 3,000 counterfeit items. 31-year-old woman Amie Kamara appeared in front of a federal grand jury for two counts of trafficking counterfeit goods. Kamara allegedly sold counterfeit designer items at her store Aminic...
Henderson firefighter arrested for DUI
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police arrested a Henderson firefighter for driving under the influence on August 14. According to police, Daniel Juarez collided with two vehicles at the Allegiant Stadium parking lot. Security on scene stopped the vehicle until police arrived.
