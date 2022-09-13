Read full article on original website
Alaska braces for huge storm, flooding, power outages feared
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is...
Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Carey Wooten spent nearly seven weeks hunting for safe drinking water for herself, her two children and three dogs after clocking out each day as a Taco Bell manager, so Gov. Tate Reeves’ announcement that the water is clean again in Mississippi’s capital came as welcome news.
Judge: Amended McClain autopsy can be released if redacted
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge has partially granted a request by news organizations to release an amended autopsy report for Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after a 2019 encounter with police. Judge Kyle Seedorf ruled Friday that the report be made public — but only after new information is redacted. Colorado Public Radio sued the Adams County Coroner for release of the report after learning that information from a grand jury investigation into McClain’s death prompted it to be amended. The original report found no cause for McClain’s death. The new findings could help prosecutors in a pending case against three police officers and two paramedics facing manslaughter and other charges in McClain’s case.
Governor: Mississippi capital’s water is again safe to drink
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — After nearly two months of being forced to boil their water before drinking it or using it to brush teeth, people in Mississippi’s largest city were told Thursday that water from the tap is safe to consume — but Jackson’s water system still needs big repairs that the mayor says the cash-strapped city cannot afford on its own. Emergency repairs are still underway after problems at Jackson’s main water treatment plant caused most customers to lose service for several days in late August and early September. Problems started days after torrential rain fell in central Mississippi, altering the quality of the raw water entering Jackson’s treatment plants.
After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company says it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials say it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects. Competitive Power Ventures of Silver Spring, Maryland, will construct the 1,800-megawatt plant in Doddridge County, a top producer of natural gas in the state. The company says more than 1,000 union jobs will be used in the construction of the combined-cycle plant. Manchin says he looks forwards to the benefits of the investment. The plant is expected to start operations later this decade.
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted Washington, D.C., area sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo. The Parole Board ruled last month that Malvo is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C. region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week span in October 2002. Malvo was convicted of capital murder in Virginia and sentenced to life in prison without parole. But a series of Supreme Court rulings and a change in Virginia law gave Malvo the opportunity to seek parole after serving nearly 20 years in custody.
Missouri woman acquitted of killing daughter to be free soon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman who was acquitted of killing her daughter but convicted of abandoning the girl’s corpse will soon be freed from prison. Rebecca Ruud was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison. But she will be given credit for the five years she has been in prison, so she will be free as soon as authorities can process her release. Ruud was acquitted in July in the death of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, whose body was found in a burn pile on Ruud’s property in 2017. Her attorneys said during her trial that the girl died by suicide and Ruud panicked and burned her body. Murder charges filed against Ruud’s husband, Robert Peat Jr., were dismissed Thursday.
Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates. A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law that requires birth certificates to acknowledge paternity, as well as state policy that parents listed on birth certificates are the biological parents of the child. The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union sued the state last year on behalf of Erin Porterfield and Kristin Williams, who said state officials unconstitutionally treat unmarried, same-sex couples differently than unmarried, opposite-sex couples.
Virginia judge dismisses youth climate change lawsuit
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed on behalf of 13 young people who claim that the state’s permitting of fossil fuel projects is exacerbating climate change. The lawsuit filed by Our Children’s Trust asked the court to declare portions of the Virginia Gas and Oil Act unconstitutional. It also alleged that the state’s reliance on and promotion of fossil fuels violates the rights of the plaintiffs, ages 10 to 19. On Friday, Richmond Circuit Court Judge Clarence Jenkins Jr. granted the state’s request to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge found that the complaint is barred by sovereign immunity. The plaintiffs’ lawyer said they will likely appeal the ruling to the state Court of Appeals.
New York museums to disclose artwork looted by Nazis
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Museums in New York that exhibit artworks looted by Nazis during the Holocaust are now required to let the public know about that dark history through signs or placards put on display with the stolen objects. Experts estimate that at least 600,000 pieces of artwork were looted from Jewish people before and during World War II. Some of those objects ended up in the world’s great museums. The new rule comes as many museums in the U.S. and Europe are reckoning with collections that also contain numerous objects looted from Asia, Africa and other places during centuries of colonialism.
NJ casino, online, sports betting revenue up 10% in August
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $470.6 million from gamblers in August, up more than 10% from a year earlier. The amount of money won from in-person gamblers at casinos was nearly $274 million, up 4.4% from a year earlier. But that total still lagged behind the level of August 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Returning to pre-pandemic levels for in-person gamblers has been the main goal of Atlantic City’s nine casinos, regardless of the fact that money from internet and sports betting continues to grow.
Gov. Kristi Noem silent on possible appeal to ethics board
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is showing no sign of fighting an action taken against her by a state ethics board over her actions surrounding her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser’s license. Friday was the deadline for Noem to say whether she would defend herself against evidence that she engaged in misconduct by taking a hands-on role in a state agency just after it had moved to deny her daughter the license. Three retired judges on the state’s Government Accountability Board voted unanimously last month that there was enough evidence for them to believe the Republican governor had committed malfeasance and engaged in a conflict of interest. The board took unspecified “action” against the governor.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy. West Virginia is now the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling to end the constitutional protection of the procedure. Justice described the legislation in a tweet as “a bill that protects life.” The ban has exemptions for medical emergencies and for rape and incest victims until eight weeks of pregnancy for adults and 14 weeks for children. Victims must report their assault to law enforcement 48 hours before the procedure. Minors can report to the police or a doctor, who then must tell police.
GOP candidate Schmitt a no-show at Senate debate in Missouri
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Democratic Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called for compassion for immigrants, criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pressed the need to address climate change during a candidate forum before a gathering of journalists on Friday. The gathering was notable for the absence of Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the race’s clear frontrunner. Schmitt is the first major party candidate for U.S. Senate or governor to decline to participate in the press association’s candidate forums in two decades. Schmitt says he agreed to a statewide televised debate in October, one that Valentine has not committed to.
Virginia’s Libertarian Party votes to dissolve itself
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Libertarian Party of Virginia has voted to dissolve itself amid disagreements with the party’s national direction. But some are questioning whether the vote was legitimate. The Virginian-Pilot reports the vote was taken during a virtual board meeting Sunday. The party’s chair, Holly Ward, said she voted to dissolve the organization because she didn’t believe it would be able to run high-quality candidates for office owing to some of the extremist statements coming from Libertarian officials nationwide. Libertarian National Committee Chair Angela McArdle said she believes the board did not have the authority to dissolve Virginia’s Libertarian Party without a vote of the membership.
