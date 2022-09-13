ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Teen points loaded handgun at mom, hits sister

By Courtney Ward
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Albany teenager, who was arrested in March for a robbery, has been arrested again after police said he caused a domestic assault with a stolen handgun.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a home on Second Avenue for an assault involving a handgun. The victim told police her 17-year-old son pointed a loaded handgun at her during an argument. He also allegedly hit his 15-year-old sister in the face with the gun, causing an injury.

The teen was later spotted in the area of Lexington Avenue and Sherman Street. Police said he ran on foot when approached but was quickly taken into custody. He was found with a loaded .40 caliber handgun that had been reported stolen out of Las Vegas.

He has been charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (two counts)
  • Assault in the Second Degree (one count)
  • Menacing in the Second Degree (one count)
  • Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (one count)

He was arraigned in Albany County Family Court and sent to juvenile detention. His identity is not being released due to his age.

dick stayhard
3d ago

hopefully they have put all his belongings in the trash, any family pictures with him will need editing of him, and they completely cut ties and disown him. Also, get Lifetime restraining orders against him.

@518streets2
3d ago

Oh yeah he got to go he’s bugging out pointing guns at your mother smh this generation is lost

I?Watches
3d ago

His behavior isn’t even shocking.I feel bad for his family,I hope he can straighten his life out,but when people are more concerned with personal pronouns or dwell on things that happened 100+ years ago,people needing “safe spaces” at college and in business…..Yadda Yadda Yadda,this is the result.Kids are growing up with No G-Damn Sense or respect for others.We are building the most selfish,arrogant,blame everyone else generation in the history of the World.

