ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Man accused of punching Cape Coral basketball coach files for charges against the coach, student-athlete

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZxru_0hsnE0bu00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The man who was arrested and charged for punching a Cape Coral basketball coach during a fight on the court last week is now asking police to file charges against the injured coach and another player.

David Church Sr. was arrested following the brawl on the court at Mariner High School on September 7. The fight broke out during a flagrant foul as the game between Ida Baker and Dunbar High Schools was coming to a close. Church’s son was on the court playing, but wasn’t involved when he was headbutted by another player. That sent the situation spiraling into an all out brawl.

Cape Coral Police charged Church with battery after he allegedly punched a coach in the face.

In an interview with NBC2, Church said he wasn’t the aggressor in the fight and that he’s innocent.

“They painted a picture of me being someone that I am not,” Church said. “We were attacked. I was defending myself, I was defending my son. At no point was I the aggressor. We was simply defending ourselves when we were attacked.”

While the skirmish was just beginning, Church said he continued to watch from the stands and didn’t immediately run to the court.

However it’s when his son was being “attacked” that he stepped in.

“I watched blood spit from my son’s face,” he said. “I watched him get hit again after that.”

“There was no security at the game, no matter what they say now,” he said. “I didn’t have that luxury of letting my son get pummeled until he’s unconscious while I wait for someone to decide to break it up.”

In a statement last week, the school district called the event a “practice.” The only security on site were coaches and paid referees. No police officers were in the building.

“We were in the middle of a melee with no security and it was just me and my boy,” Church said.

While the coach said Church “sucker punched” him, the parent said things happened another way.

“He approached me. He put his hands on me. More than once. More than once before I defended myself at all.”

After the dust settled, Church was the only one arrested and given a date to appear in court.

“We were attacked. I was defending myself. If you charge 30 people, it’s still wrong to charge me. All I was doing is defending myself and my son.”

He went to the NAACP for help. They guided him through filing a complaint on Monday morning at the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) where he asked for charges against the coach and another player.

CCPD did not want to provide a comment for this story. The injured coach also declined the request for an interview.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel police identify 22 victims in bathroom voyeurism case

Sanibel police have identified 22 people who appeared in video covertly taken inside of the Bowman Beach bathroom on the island. Police arrested 58-year-old Dana Caruso, who is accused of placing the camera in the bathroom at the end of July. The device captured more than 270 videos running on...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mariner Middle School student arrested for school threat at Mariner High

A Mariner Middle School student has been arrested after a social media post threatening Mariner High School circulated on Tuesday night. The Cape Coral Police Department said there were multiple reports from students and parents due to a Snapchat photo that referenced Mariner High School “getting shot up” on Wednesday.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariner High School#Dunbar High Schools#Nbc2
thefamilyvacationguide.com

13 of the Best Fort Myers Restaurants for Families With Kids

As a popular destination for families, Fort Myers sees thousands of tourists each year. With its many beautiful beaches, fun attractions, and fantastic weather, it’s no wonder why families flock to this coastal Florida town. All of those great details aside, one of the top questions on everyone’s minds...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 14

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
WINKNEWS.com

Man killed in crash off North 2nd Street in North Fort Myers

On Wednesday night, a man was killed in a crash off North Second Street in North Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 34-year-old Fort Myers man was traveling north on North Second Street, north of Pine Drop Lane, approaching a dead end around 10:40 p.m. He traveled off the roadway and collided with several poles, trees and bushes.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Vehicle crashes into home in Port Charlotte; driver injured

A vehicle struck a home in Port Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Broad Ranch Drive. The home has extensive damage, said Todd Dunn, public information officer for Charlotte County Fire EMS. Todd said the driver was extracted from the vehicle and flown to...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

One person dead following shooting

One person is dead following a shooting Thursday morning in Lehigh Acres. The active crime scene is on W. Jersey Road, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The scene is secured, and homicide detectives will be there throughout the morning. The investigation is ongoing.
WINKNEWS.com

Christopher Bernier sends safety message to parents of Lee County students

Christopher Bernier, the superintendent of Lee County schools sent out a message asking for the parent’s help to keep the students safe. According to a release from The School District of Lee County, the communities priority is straightforward, and it revolves around the safety, security, and education of the students.
LEE COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy