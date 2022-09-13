ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Carowinds exit off I-77 in York County to undergo $85.8M overhaul

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A busy section of Interstate 77 in York County has been approved for an overhaul.

In a news release, the county announced it was awarded $64.3 million to revamp the interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard, or exit 90.

York County will match that number by 25% to meet the estimated project budget of $85.8 million.

The county said it first applied for the funding in 2015, but improvements to exit 82 (Celanese Road and Cherry Road) and exit 85 (Highway 160) were approved. The new interchange at exit 88 (Gold Hill Road) opened earlier this year.

The $64.3 million in funding for the new project comes from the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank, which is state-funded.

“Upgrading and improving the interchanges along the interstate has been a priority for York County as the population boom has continued to stress local roadways,” the county said.

The funding still needs to be approved by the South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission and the Joint Bond Review Committee (JBRC) before it’s finalized.

People who visit the area for the amusement park and businesses, as well as those who commute through hope the changes improve the area for years to come.

“It’s pretty hectic, especially during rush hour. Anything to help control traffic, I’m up for it,” said driver Marcos Sola. “Especially if they were planning on expanding that area from Fort Mill to Charlotte, you need to plan ahead.”

The new interchange hasn’t been designed yet, officials said.

(WATCH BELOW: Highway 321 to shut down between Caldwell and Catawba counties next three weekends)

