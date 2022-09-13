Across the Denver metro area, there are big differences in how school districts are looking at the future. While some are considering consolidation, Brighton 27J is in the process of growing. On Friday, the district, which spans Brighton, East Thornton and Commerce City, celebrated the opening of a new elementary school. Southlawn Elementary is now the 14th elementary school in the growing district. "Thank you for believing in the dream," Principal Candice Degrafinried-Reese said at a ribbon cutting. With a brand-new building and team of eager staff, 2022 is off to a promising start at Southlawn. A month into the...

