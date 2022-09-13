Read full article on original website
Brown Daily Herald
FEMA awards Brown nearly $4 million
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the University nearly $4 million for costs incurred in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic — namely expenses from its testing services — through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, according to an Aug. 29 news release. The $3,961,745 of funding will...
3 RI schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools
The U.S. Department of Education released this year's list of National Blue Ribbon schools, and three Rhode Island schools made the list among 297 in the country.
Brown Daily Herald
Woodlawn community protests commercial redevelopment of Morley Field Park
The Pawtucket Department of Planning and Redevelopment has proposed a commercial overhaul of Morley Field Park, located in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Pawtucket, according to Pawtucket 5th District Representative Clovis Gregor. City officials, who first introduced the idea in May 2021, are looking to sell the 5-acre site to private developer JK Equities LLC, which would turn it into a parking lot and distribution center, Gregor said.
RIPTA staffing issues strand, frustrate some riders
The RIPTA driver's union tells 12 news a frustrated passenger smashed the driver's side window of one of the busses with a rock after the driver told them their bus wasn't coming.
whatsupnewp.com
Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30
Bridge To Fitness has announced that it will be permanently closing on September 30, 2022. The following letter was posted on the gyms Facebook Page on September 3;. “To our amazing and loyal Bridge to Fitness Community,. Bridge to Fitness is more than a gym, it’s a community. It’s a...
On the Job: Providence schools hiring various positions
They are currently hiring teachers, teacher assistants, school leadership, bus monitors, clerks, crossing guards and central office administrative positions.
rinewstoday.com
The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins
The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
iheart.com
Providence Ready For Weekend Latino Festival
Its another big weekend in Providence. Organizers with a Taste of Latino are putting the finishing touches on their festival plans for this weekend. There will be plenty of food trucks and Mexico's best deserts and natural fruit drinks along with music and dancing and art. The Rhode Island Latino...
rinewstoday.com
Mayor-elect Smiley on Hope St. bike path: “If the business owners & residents don’t want it…
Providence mayoral candidates were very involved with the potential trial of the Hope Street Bike Path. In a congratulatory interview with the winner – incoming Mayor Brett Smiley – WPRO’s Gene Valicenti grilled the new Mayor on several topics – one of which was Bike Paths and the Hope Street “trial”.
ABC6.com
North Kingstown Town Council meeting turns divisive amidst ‘litter box’ allegations
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown Town Council fielded concerns of allegations in the district that were brought to the public’s attention last week by Councilwoman Mary Brimer. Brimer told ABC 6 News last week that parents in the district have reported litter boxes in school...
rinewstoday.com
Providence College launches new School of Nursing & Health Sciences
First New B.S. in Nursing Program in Rhode Island in Ten Years. Providence College President Fr. Kenneth R. Sicard, O.P. announced today that the College will launch a new School of Nursing and Health Sciences (SNHS). The new school will see the introduction of two new degree programs at PC, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences. PC’s existing Bachelor of Science in Health Policy and Management will also become part of the new school.
ABC6.com
After troubled start to school year, Pawtucket elementary school closes for two days
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — After a troubled start to the school year, the new Henry J. Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will be closed for two days. In a statement Tuesday, Superintendent Cheryl McWilliams said, the school will be closed Wednesday and Thursday after “an outside machine operator hit a buried grounding wire causing a power outage.”
Jamestown Press
Three historic homes to open their doors for public tour Saturday
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual tour of historic houses is returning to Jamestown with three properties that comprise 140 years of history. The Jamestown Historical Society will sponsor tours of Belvedere, Driftwood and the so-called “last house on Standish” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17. Admission to tour the three properties is $20.
nrinow.news
The weekend: Two not-to-be-missed fall festivals are among 40 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – Welcome to The Weekend, our weekly roundup of activities and events taking place right here in our small towns of Burrillville, North Smithfield and Glocester – starting on Thursday so you can get a jump start on the fun. This week, we have two annual...
Valley Breeze
Volunteers uncover lost Hezekiah Olney lot off Mineral Spring
NORTH PROVIDENCE – These burial grounds, marked in the Rhode Island cemetery database as NP12, or the Hezekiah Olney Farm Lot, seemed to have been lost. For the last 10 years, the Rev. Ken Postle, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church and cemetery coordinator for the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, has been searching for it.
Family of RI man who died in bridge fall calls for independent investigation
Richard Dujardin was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee last month when it opened and he fell 70 feet to the pavement below.
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation to shift lanes onto new Providence Viaduct bridge starting Friday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will hold a press conference on Thursday to discuss shifting traffic onto the new Providence Viaduct bridge. Starting Friday, the high-speed lane of Interstate 95 north in Providence will migrate onto the bridge, using a lane split. The split...
Brown Daily Herald
Fischer ’23: Brown must embrace contentious conversations to discourage a persistent culture of self-censorship
If you had to pick the most important component of a healthy relationship, what would it be? For me, the answer is clear: the ability to have honest and difficult conversations. Candid dialogue has the ability to sort right from wrong, to build trust and to encourage learning between partners.
Turnto10.com
Warwick mayor: Thousands of gallons of sewage flowed into Warwick Pond due to rupture
(WJAR) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi says thousands of gallons of sewage flowed into Warwick Pond due to a sewer line rupture on Monday. Picozzi said the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is recommending no contact with the pond and all points seaward to the Bay. The Warwick...
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Fire Chief Suspended
Seekonk Fire Chief Sandra Lowery has been suspended with pay since August 4. The Reporter has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Lowery by Town Administrator Shawn Cadime. It has been heavily redacted. “During the period of your administrative leave, you are not to perform any duties of...
