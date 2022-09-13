First New B.S. in Nursing Program in Rhode Island in Ten Years. Providence College President Fr. Kenneth R. Sicard, O.P. announced today that the College will launch a new School of Nursing and Health Sciences (SNHS). The new school will see the introduction of two new degree programs at PC, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences. PC’s existing Bachelor of Science in Health Policy and Management will also become part of the new school.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO