ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

Related
Brown Daily Herald

FEMA awards Brown nearly $4 million

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the University nearly $4 million for costs incurred in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic — namely expenses from its testing services — through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, according to an Aug. 29 news release. The $3,961,745 of funding will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Woodlawn community protests commercial redevelopment of Morley Field Park

The Pawtucket Department of Planning and Redevelopment has proposed a commercial overhaul of Morley Field Park, located in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Pawtucket, according to Pawtucket 5th District Representative Clovis Gregor. City officials, who first introduced the idea in May 2021, are looking to sell the 5-acre site to private developer JK Equities LLC, which would turn it into a parking lot and distribution center, Gregor said.
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Education
City
Providence, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30

Bridge To Fitness has announced that it will be permanently closing on September 30, 2022. The following letter was posted on the gyms Facebook Page on September 3;. “To our amazing and loyal Bridge to Fitness Community,. Bridge to Fitness is more than a gym, it’s a community. It’s a...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins

The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Providence Ready For Weekend Latino Festival

Its another big weekend in Providence. Organizers with a Taste of Latino are putting the finishing touches on their festival plans for this weekend. There will be plenty of food trucks and Mexico's best deserts and natural fruit drinks along with music and dancing and art. The Rhode Island Latino...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Linus College#University#Herald#Fa
rinewstoday.com

Providence College launches new School of Nursing & Health Sciences

First New B.S. in Nursing Program in Rhode Island in Ten Years. Providence College President Fr. Kenneth R. Sicard, O.P. announced today that the College will launch a new School of Nursing and Health Sciences (SNHS). The new school will see the introduction of two new degree programs at PC, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences. PC’s existing Bachelor of Science in Health Policy and Management will also become part of the new school.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Uber
Jamestown Press

Three historic homes to open their doors for public tour Saturday

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual tour of historic houses is returning to Jamestown with three properties that comprise 140 years of history. The Jamestown Historical Society will sponsor tours of Belvedere, Driftwood and the so-called “last house on Standish” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17. Admission to tour the three properties is $20.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

Volunteers uncover lost Hezekiah Olney lot off Mineral Spring

NORTH PROVIDENCE – These burial grounds, marked in the Rhode Island cemetery database as NP12, or the Hezekiah Olney Farm Lot, seemed to have been lost. For the last 10 years, the Rev. Ken Postle, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church and cemetery coordinator for the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, has been searching for it.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Fire Chief Suspended

Seekonk Fire Chief Sandra Lowery has been suspended with pay since August 4. The Reporter has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Lowery by Town Administrator Shawn Cadime. It has been heavily redacted. “During the period of your administrative leave, you are not to perform any duties of...
SEEKONK, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy