Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek, MI
Battle Creek, MI
MLive

Police chase ends in crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – A police chase ended in a crash Friday morning in Kalamazoo. A 26-year-old person was arrested for fleeing and eluding and weapons charges on Sept. 16, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. There was a vehicle pursuit before the car crashed on West...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

Lansing police need your help solving murder case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means Mid-Michigan. Time for another round of Crime Stoppers, and this week, the Lansing Police Department is asking for your help with giving information on a murder case, as well as two people wanted for felonies. Have any information regarding the cases below? You […]
LANSING, MI
MLive

Man fired at police during car chase through several Michigan counties

EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing and shooting at police during a chase through several counties, police said. In the morning hours of Sept. 13, police agencies in western Michigan were advised to be on the lookout for a man involved in a vehicle pursuit in Branch County, where he had ran a deputy off of the road and shot at the officer.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Suspicious duplex fire under investigation near downtown Jackson

JACKSON, MI -- A fire that destroyed a residential building near downtown Jackson early Friday is being investigated as “suspicious,” officials said. Jackson Fire Department crews responded to the fire at a residential duplex in the 1100 block of Greenwood Avenue at about 2 a.m. Sept. 16. They arrived to find heavy flames coming from both floors of the building, Jackson Fire Chief David Wooden said.
JACKSON, MI
NewsBreak
WWMTCw

Man steals gun, shoots at deputies while leading them on multi-county car chase

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 39-year-old Monroe man is facing numerous charges Wednesday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase throughout four different counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received information about a suicidal subject who had been involved in a police chase in Branch County, and had fired shots at deputies earlier in the day.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids man convicted in trauma death of 8-month-old

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 28-year-old Grand Rapids man has been convicted of murder for the death of an 8-month-old by blunt force trauma. Jermaine Abron was found guilty on Thursday, Sept. 15. Kent County prosecutors allege he fatally injured Josiah Lamarr Guyton on March 4, 2020. Police responded to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man found guilty of attempted murder in shooting outside Jackson nightclub

JACKSON, MI -- A man accused of firing into a crowd outside a Jackson nightclub, injuring several bystanders, has been found guilty of attempted murder, among other charges. At the end of a three-day trial Thursday, Sept. 15, Trashawn Johnson, 25, of Jackson, was found guilty of seven felonies, including two counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm and single counts of carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

