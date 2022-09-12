ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

From Amanda Seyfried to Zendaya: The 10 best dressed celebs at 2022 Emmy Awards

By Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7EZa_0hsnD2L900

A style success(ion).

TV's brightest stars stole a bit of New York Fashion Week 's spotlight as they strolled a honey-hued carpet outside Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday. While some celebrities sported classic looks that will undoubtedly stand the test of time, others pushed the (awards show) envelope and dared to be bold.

Someone please flag Mabel, Charles and Oliver and tell the "Only Murders in the Building" trio that we're staking our claim to covering only murders on the red carpet. These are the evening's best-dressed stars (in no particular order) who absolutely killed it.

The best (Sheryl Lee Randolph) and worst (dancing) moments of the 2022 Emmy Awards

Emmys 2022 winners list: 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'The White Lotus' lead nominations

Zendaya

*Exhales.*

And this is fashion euphoria! Zendaya was the personification of glamour in a black strapless Valentino ballgown featuring a bow at its cinched waist. Her soft makeup and updo was the perfect complement.

Reese Witherspoon

Making a very strong case for a Reese Witherspoon Navy, the "Morning Show" actress arrived wearing a glitzy Giorgio Armani sequined gown. What are the chances Elle Woods would consider blue as the new pink?

Amanda Seyfried

"The Dropout" star is a stand out.

Seyfried slicked back her light locks and let her sparkly pink gown by Armani Privé be the show-stopping center of attention. The actress seemed aware of the style splash she was making and said on E!'s red carpet pre-show that she felt like a mermaid.

It's about damn time: Lizzo celebrates on-screen representation in Emmys acceptance speech

'This is what believing looks like': Sheryl Lee Ralph schools Emmys with 'Abbott Elementary' win

Lily James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCNqz_0hsnD2L900
Lily James CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

The "Pam & Tommy" star and Versace spokesmodel turned to the Italian fashion house for TV's biggest night. James' copper-colored, bedazzled gown in a classically form-fitting Versace silhouette, and her matching fiery locks are complete perfection.

Elle Fanning

It might've been her first time at the Emmys, but "The Great" star knows her way around a best-dressed list, and it shows.

Fanning told Laverne Cox during E!'s red carpet that series' costume designer Sharon Long dreamt up her Old Hollywood-inspired look: a strapless, satiny black and peach gown with a two-toned overskirt.

Kaley Cuoco talks 'love at first sight' with Tom Pelphrey as they make Emmys red carpet debut

In case you were wondering: Who is announcing the Emmys tonight? What to know about comedian Sam Jay

Issa Rae

Sleek, understated, without any conceivable reason to be "Insecure."

Issa Rae stunned in a simple black and white Sergio Hudson spaghetti strap gown with an immaculate fit and cutout. She complemented the elegant look with a blunt bob, underscoring her effortless chicness.

Quinta Brunson

The "Abbott Elementary" star and creator understood the assignment and gets and A+ from us.

Brunson donned a metallic, custom Dolce & Gabbana gown to the Emmys with a slinky skirt that let the ornate bodice shine. Looking like a pretty penny is a trend we can make cents of.

Emmy snubs 2022: Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston among actors left off nomination list

'More community than competition': Emmy nominees reflect ahead of Monday's awards show

Andrew Garfield

And this is exactly why we’ve tossed that “no white after Labor Day” rule out the window, out of a speeding car and we’re not turning around!

The “Under the Banner of Heaven" star is a cream dream in a fitted Zegna suit. Dark shades and black dress shoes add dimension to the otherwise monochromatic look.

Toheeb Jimoh

We wholeheartedly believe in the "Ted Lasso" star's look.

Jimoh's sash tying at the waist is a welcome breath of fresh air when it comes to a traditional men's look.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson's Louis Vuitton look is so far from a "Horror Story," but it still makes us scream!

The sharp, clean lines of her cropped top and flowy skirt and perfectly balanced.

More Emmys fashion: The best Emmys dresses of all time!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: From Amanda Seyfried to Zendaya: The 10 best dressed celebs at 2022 Emmy Awards

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Here’s how Vivienne, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is today

Leave behind the commitments for the presentation of The Eternals, Angeline Jolie she is devoting herself full time to her mother’s job. The actress shares six children with Brad Pitt: Maddox (20), Pax (18), Shiloh (16), Zahara (15), twins Vivienne and Knox (14) and dedicates special moments to each of them mom -son. We recently saw her at the Maneskin concert in Rome with Shiloh or dedicating herself to a dance session with Zahara, the last photo instead portrays the actress with her daughter Vivienne.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
People

Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'

Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Pelphrey
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Zendaya
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Reese Witherspoon
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Bond With Daughter Lea, 5, Amid Reports They’re Getting Back Together

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were photographed hugging each other while spending quality time with their 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, on Sept. 7 amid reports that they are giving their love a second chance. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 47-year-old actor and 26-year-old model walked the streets of New York City with their adorable daughter and paused at one point to embrace each other. In other photos, they walked on either side of Lea, each holding one of her tiny hands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys

The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry

Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Emmy Nominations#New York#Microsoft Theater#Valentino#Att
Page Six

Emmys live red carpet 2022: See all the celebrity outfits

Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys. What you need to know: Emmy nominations 2022: Complete list of nomineesAfrican safaris, NFTs and more! Inside this year’s $70K swag bag for Emmy nomsKenan Thompson scores 2022 Emmy Awards hosting gigAriana DeBose, Selena Gomez among presenters at 2022 Emmy Awards
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Acceptance Speech Should Be Nominated for an Emmy

When she came to the stage to accept her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph decided to take viewers to church. As she sang a gospel tune at the mic, she also made history as the second Black winner in the category, ever. The last time was back in 1987, when Jackee Harry took home the award for her role in 227. Lee Ralph won for her role in Abbott Elementary.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

599K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy